We live in a digital age. A company that still refuses to apply modern solutions to its internal structure cannot survive in the rapidly changing market for too long.

Of course, as necessary as it is, digital transformation can be quite tricky to pull off. The main concern all businesses have when implementing new IT systems and infrastructures into their work environments is security. Your data is perhaps your most significant asset, so protecting it must be of the utmost importance.

So, in this article, we’ve decided to help you recognize some of the most common cybersecurity issues that might put your company at risk.

Here they are.

You do not have a cybersecurity policy

Many companies make the mistake of not being prepared to deal with a cyber-attack in advance. Most of today’s cyberattacks are aimed towards small businesses, so it’s crucial to have a backup plan for if something goes wrong. To do this, you’ll need to identify all the threats pertaining to cybersecurity in your company. Develop detailed procedures and make sure your staff is well trained and educated on the company’s policies.

If you’re not sure where to start or lack the technical knowledge to develop a cybersecurity plan, we recommend consulting with a professional cybersecurity company, such as Cytelligence, for example. You’ll need an expert in the field to ensure your data stays protected from malicious attacks.

You are not educating your employees enough

Not everyone’s adept at recognizing potential security risks. This especially goes for some of your older employees who lack the technical knowledge to protect themselves from phishing and social engineering threats. Make sure to invest in educational materials to help your employees learn to recognize attempts at cyberattacks and how to deal with them.

You can install anti-phishing toolbars and other types of software that will keep you alert while you’re browsing online. Never open any unusual e-mails and set up antivirus software for scanning your inbox against such threats from time to time. Check the e-mail sources, avoid clicking on links, and don’t share sensitive data unless you’re entirely sure it’s a safe thing to do.

You are not keeping your software up-to-date

There’s a reason why Microsoft opts you to update your system seemingly every ten seconds. While waiting for updates can be quite dull, it’s crucial if you want to keep your sensitive information as secure as possible. The same goes for your hardware too. Outdated systems are simpler to hack, so don’t forget to update and upgrade the IT infrastructure whenever you can.

Also, remember not to use old software apps (also called Legacy Apps). These represent a dangerous vulnerability, so contact your software provider and ensure everything is compatible and up-to-date.

If you fail to keep everything updated correctly, you’ll be at risk of malware and ransomware infiltrating your system. These types of cyberattacks generally go after some of your most sensitive data. If your information gets stolen, your company will undoubtedly suffer a blow to its reputation. Additionally, hackers could try to blackmail you into paying them money for your data, which something you certainly want to avoid.

You are not protecting your database

If you host your database servers, make sure you keep the hardware in a safe and locked room. While physical theft of data is a rare occurrence these days, it’s still something that happens more often than it should.

Other than that, you’ll need to have a reliable database firewall to protect your server on the internet. Also, keep your data encrypted and protected with multiple security protocols. Don’t forget to regularly create backups of your data and limit the number of people who have access to the server.

Your database is where all of your data is stored. If something happens and you lose access to it, or the data gets stolen or deleted, you’ll be in a lot of trouble. So, whatever you do, make sure your server is adequately protected.

Letting too many employees have access to data

The more employees you let close to your data, the higher the risk of a security breach. No, we’re not saying you shouldn’t trust your employees, but accidental leaks happen quite often, and they can have some devastating consequences on your business.

So, only a couple of your employees should have access to your data, and only when it’s necessary. Besides, you could invest in User Monitoring Software, which would alert you when your data is in danger.

Again, don’t forget to train your employees and make sure to keep them up-to-date with the newest policy changes in your company. Consult with a professional cybersecurity firm and organize educational seminars to help your employees realize the importance of staying safe on the internet.

You are not investing in multiple layers of protection

A mere antivirus program won’t be enough to keep you safe from hackers, no matter how powerful it is. You’ll need to have more than just one layer of security inside of your company. Remember to protect your server and your database, and be careful while using the cloud. Ensure your data is encrypted and keep different passwords for different accounts.

Consider hiring an IT specialist to help you come up with a long-term cybersecurity plan. Don’t hesitate to invest in high-quality security software, and always seek professional assistance before making any significant system changes.

The bottom line

Keeping your data safe from malicious hackers and cyberattacks is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, many small businesses happen to overlook the importance of this aspect of their system. They’re not aware that small businesses represent the most frequent target of malicious attacks such as malware and phishing.

If you want to protect yourself and your company by eliminating any security vulnerabilities from your system, make sure to talk with the industry professionals first. They’ll be able to identify and prevent these issues from escalating into something more.

Overall, as long as you develop good cybersecurity policies, your data will stay safe with you.