Did you know that in addition to Black Friday, there is also Cyber Monday for all cyber lovers who want to get everything they need – and at some better, promotional prices? Still, it looks like Chileans have another extra chance – and that is CyberDay. But what is it that every tech shopper should know about Cyber Day? Here are some relevant facts that may be relevant to you.

Modern Society Cannot Be Imagined Without Big-Discount-Events

We live in a consumer society. That means we need EVERYTHING – and we need it at CHEAP prices. This is the reason why events such as Black Friday, despite a long tradition, are still mega-popular. Hundreds of thousands of customers around the world rush to the shops – looking to buy what they want at reasonable prices and with significant discounts. Some of them manage to get what they want – while some, unfortunately, fail to reach the desired goal in that race. Certainly, in those days, customers’ hands are full of bags with purchased goods, traders are rubbing their hands with satisfaction – and state tills are also indirectly filled. Given the popularity of such events, it was clear that online stores must somehow get involved in this type of race. That’s exactly how Cyber ​​Monday but also CyberDay came about. CyberDay is a quite similar event in Chile, that took place since the market in South America showed an interest in events of this kind.

Facts We Should Know About CyberDay In Chile

Although it may not be as well known to everyone as Black Friday or Cyber Monday – CyberDay in Chile is becoming increasingly recognized not only in Chile and South America but also way beyond. However, for those who are less familiar with this event, here is some information you should know – especially if you are an online shopping freak.

1. Cyber ​​Monday And CyberDay In Chile: What’s The Difference?

Cyber ​​Monday was organized for the first time as a kind of online Black Friday. So, it was designed as an action during which it was necessary to encourage customers to pre-holiday shopping in online stores. However, to the great surprise of many – Cyber ​​Monday has grown into an independent event that not only managed to match sales – but also surpassed Black Friday. That was a turning point, so Cyber ​​Monday became a separate event that is related to online shopping in the United States – where all major stores offered numerous benefits and great discounts for the purchase of various products. This event takes place every first Monday in December. However, other markets such as South America have expressed a great need for similar events, so it is not surprising that another event of this kind has occurred – namely CyberDay in Chile. However, these two manifestations should not be mixed up – even though they are very similar. However, Cyberday in Chile, in addition to discounts aimed at promoting the development of online commerce in this country. This is supported by the fact that the initiative for this event was given by the Santiago Chamber of Commerce.

2. CyberDay Makes Significant Sales In Chile

As we have already mentioned, this event was created in order to further promote online shopping in Chile. With that goal, this event gained the support of both customers and online stores. According to some research, Cyber Day recorded growth in purchases of almost 60% in the past year. In just 3 days, over 15 million items from almost 700 different brands were sold last year. According to ebest.cl, online web stores that are included in this event are giving you various benefits such as big discounts, paying in 12 monthly interest-free installments – and in some cases, you can also have free shipping, and much more.

3. You Are Allowed To Use Different Types Of Payments

Certainly, people in Chile who are not yet completely accustomed to online shopping, first ask the question of how to pay online – as well as the security of shopping. As with any other online purchase, you must open an account at the desired web store where you want to buy something. After that, you can make payments via credit and debit cards – but also by using CMR cards, gift cards, but also by cash, or using certain Pay services. The purchase is completely safe and the sellers guarantee delivery to your address – or to the nearest store authorized to sell items that you bought online and at a discount.

4. How To Choose An Online Store Where To Buy The Desired Item

Before or when shopping, you have the opportunity to first look at the publication, which will provide you with a lot of information about the online sellers, how to buy, pay, and other things that may interest you. Within that publication, but also independently, you can see reviews when it comes to online stores – but also certain products. For example, the sellers with the badge next to their name – are the sellers who have already achieved great sales and good interaction with customers. There are also those marked in green color – whose customers also have a good user experience. Finally, there are those marked in a grayish hue that has not had significant sales – but that certainly does not mean that they do not provide good service.

Conclusion

What is becoming clear to everyone is that the forms of sales have been changing in recent years. The advent of online shopping has revolutionized the world we live in. It is clear that we have less and less time to visit the shops – and on the other hand, we want to follow all the discounts and reduced-priced actions. Therefore, events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday were a significant step toward establishing a whole new way of shopping. Acting as an inspiration, they paved the way for the emergence of Cyber Day in Chile, where intensive work is still being done to make consumers aware of the benefits of online shopping. In addition to allowing you to save a lot of money – shopping during Cyber Day will also save you the time you would spend searching for the items you want to buy. This way, everything is available to you in 72 hours at benefit prices and payment conditions – and just 1 click away from you. Therefore, enjoy your online shopping.