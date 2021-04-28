The Ford Bronco is back and better than ever before, with either a two or four-door option. After its launch in July 2020, Ford reported that it had already received 165,000 pre-orders for the Bronco.

That was even before it gave the world the 2021 Bronco Sport, a smaller, more compact four-door SUV model with prices starting at $26,820. Within a day of launching the Bronco Sport, reservations were full.

Suppose you’ve decided to invest in a Bronco Sport. In that case, you’ll be interested to know how to customize your 8-speed automatic four-wheel-drive Ford Bronco Sport.

How? By adding a range of what Ford calls “adventure concepts.”

Let’s take a look at how to create a custom Ford Bronco…

How to Upgrade Your Bronco

Ford first introduced the Bronco in 1965. Today, Ford has continued to generate Bronco lovers’ enthusiasm for its 2021 model by introducing different ways to upgrade their off-road investment.

There are 100+ accessories available from Yakima™ for the Bronco Sport, and more are planned for the future. At its Bronco Day, Ford introduced its “adventure concepts” to showcase to enthusiasts how they could upgrade their SUV.

Owners can choose from any of the accessory bundles below to custom their Bronco Sport, so it reflects their lifestyle and pastimes. In total, Ford offers five accessory bundles for the Sport Bronco enthusiast.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re into kayaking, skiing, camping in the woods, mountain biking, or rock climbing; you can accessorize your Bronco Sport to suit your needs:

Water Accessory Bundle

Water adventurers who want to head off-road down to the beach, lake, or river can custom their Bronco sport with the following accessories:

Yakima awning to shelter from harsh sunlight or adverse weather

Yakima awning

Jaylow Kayak carrier with locks

All-weather Ford floor mats

Lastly, you can use the fold-out table to help you get ready before you hit the water.

Bike Accessory BundleRoof Rail Crossbars

If you’re a bike enthusiast, you’ll enjoy the following with this package:

Yakima roof rack mounted basket in medium with a net

Ford all-weather floor mats

Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack (tilt, two-bike)

This is a model built for off-road adventures, including the mountains, and is available with 17-inch carbonized grey painted low-gloss aluminum wheels and the Trailer Tow package.

Snow Accessory Bundle

Snow lovers will find it hard to resist this Bronco Sport model, which has:

Ford all-weather floor mats

Off-road roof rail crossbars

Yakima hitch-mounted ski and snow sport/snowboard carrier

They’re the ideal accessories for all your snow-related adventures.

Camping Accessory Bundle

The Bronco Sport can be outfitted with all your camping essentials, including a:

Yakima Skyrise™ HD two-person rooftop tent

Yakima Slim Shady awning

Roof rail crossbars

…and all-weather Ford floor mats.

Cargo Accessory Bundle

This bundle gives owners whole 16-cubic feet of extra cargo space thanks to its Yakima roof-mounted cargo box.

Owners also have:

Roof rail crossbars

Ford all-weather floor mats

Bronco Sport owners can also custom build their own bundles in addition to the above five adventure packages. This will be more interesting to Bronco Sports lovers who aren’t into sports.

Types of accessories that buyers can choose from are too numerous to mention here, but here’s just a flavor of what’s on offer:

Interior Accessories

There are 46 interior accessories to choose from, including mildew and water-resistant seat covers made from an inner layer of waterproof Neoprene and an outer water-resistant Neotex shell.

Alternatively, the triple stitched Carhartt protective seat covers are washable and made from heavy-duty Gravel Duck Weave fabric.

Exterior Accessories

There are 94 exterior accessories to choose from, including molded black splash guards for off-road conditions, a carbonized roof spoiler, and smoke aerodynamic colored hood protectors for an extra layer of protection against scratches and bumps.

Electronics Accessories

Choose from 17 different electronic devices such as a rear-seat entertainment portable TV with two Android tablets that can be synced to show the same movie or game or be viewed independently.

The tablets can also be used outside your Bronco Sport and have T-cable routing to connect the monitors and allow for in-vehicle charging.

A more practical electronic accessory is an off-road underbody lighting kit and a keyless entry pad for vehicles without factory remote start.

Wheel Accessories

At the time of writing, Ford only offered one wheel-related accessory for its Bronco Sport for you to customize, the chrome-plated wheel locks to prevent wheel and tire theft.

They can be used to replace one lug nut on each wheel. Each kit has four locks and a key.

Bed Accessories

These are aimed at anyone who wants to custom their Bronco Sport to ensure they don’t get stuck off-road in sand, mud, or snow. There are two different kits available, both by Warn Industries.

The first can winch up to 10,000 lbs, whereas the more heavy-duty (and expensive) kit can handle 12,000 lbs.

Ford has clearly made it easier for Bronco lovers to get exactly the vehicle they need and one that suits their everyday and lifestyle needs.

Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape, it also has an equally powerful engine, with a 181-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.

However, you can still customize and upgrade to a 245-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder for some real power.

Are You Ready to Get a Custom Ford Bronco?

Now you know all about the best ways to tailor your custom Ford Bronco, check out some of our other posts on car-related topics. Are you a Bronco Sports lover? Tell us what you think in the comments box below.