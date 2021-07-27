Culture references are successful with audiences in a variety of media types because they can give entertaining and educational information. People have been fascinated by many aspects of culture throughout history, and references to various cultural characteristics in the modern period can be found in a variety of media types. Cultural references have long been employed in books, films, and games to produce compelling entertainment, and online casino games, in particular, are no exception. These cultural connections can be found in a variety of games, but mythology and entertainment are two of the most common.

Mythology

The concept of mythology is frequently used in online casino games to depict various cultures. This usually results in a fun gaming experience, with a variety of myths explored across a variety of games.

Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt is a well-known theme that appears frequently in games. Many renowned landmarks and historical items may be found in Egypt, which may explain why the theme is so popular. These typically relate into Egyptian mythology. The game ‘Mighty Sphinx’ is based on the fabled beast and features the famous Great Sphinx of Giza. More information on the statue may be found here, but the mythological creature’s story and intriguing aesthetics are what make the structure a compelling motif for the slots game.

Casino games have also been used to examine other fascinating facets of Ancient Egyptian culture. Titles like ‘Book of the Dead’ and ‘Goddesses of Fortune’ include images of Egyptian gods like Anubis and Isis, as well as the famous funerary literature ‘The Book of the Dead.’

China in antiquity

Ancient Chinese culture has a wide-ranging influence that may be seen in several elements of media and society. Dragons are one element from ancient Chinese history that has had an impact. Dragons are said to signify strength, power, and good fortune to those who earn it in Chinese culture. In modern media, dragons are a very popular legendary monster, and their popularity originates from the dragon’s symbolic significance in ancient Chinese culture.

In online casino games, dragons are frequently shown. Dragon’s Luck is a jackpot slot game situated in the mountains with two fire breathing dragons, one of which is wrapped around the pillars of a paifang. Other images connected with ancient China, like lotus blossoms, golden carp, and lanterns, are frequently utilized in games with dragons.

These are just a few instances of the diverse cultural influences seen in online casino games. Many slots, bingo, and jackpot games have cultural influences from all around the world, resulting in an enticing variety of themes.

Other mythology, like as Greek and Norse, are frequently referenced in online games, with titles like “Age of the Gods” having Greek Gods and “King of Oden” utilizing Norse folklore. As they have been mentioned in other popular media types such as movies and television series, these themes have become more widespread. In order to have the largest game library possible, the greatest online casino sites, such as AdmiralCasino, frequently have games like these or other slot titles based on popular themes like mythology. This is due to the competitive nature of the industry, which necessitates that casino sites provide as many interesting themes as possible.

Some examples of mythology themed casino slots

Cleopatra

Let’s start with one of the most well-known slot machines in history. IGT invented “Cleopatra” long before online casino games became so popular. The game is still available in almost every decent casino in Las Vegas and other playing hotspots around the world.

When online slots became popular, the developer made sure to include “Cleopatra” in the mix. The game is based on the famous Egyptian queen of the same name, and you’ll find scarabs, pyramids, and other cultural motifs throughout.

Thunderstruck

Next up comes “Thunderstruck,” a film dedicated to Norse mythology’s powerful God of Thunder, Thor. Microgaming, one of the greatest studios in the market, created the game, and it’s easy to see why.

“Thunderstruck” gameplay is straightforward, with only 9 paylines. Despite this, the game’s spectacular graphics and high RTP make it a fan favorite and one of Microgaming’s most successful products to date.

Nile’s Treasure

“Treasure Nile” is a suitable option if you’re seeking for possibly life-changing progressive jackpots and mythological themes. Microgaming created the famous slot, which has brought joy to many people throughout the years.

There aren’t many side games or features, and the core gaming mechanics are simple. Despite this, “Treasure Nile” is a great fan favorite due to its sleek design and large prize.

Hall of Gods

It was unavoidable to include a NetEnt slot in this list. The studio is known for being one of the most original vendors in the industry, and their games are incredibly stunning. Even older games like “Hall of Gods” have excellent graphics and animations.

Despite the fact that the game was released in 2010, it is still going strong today. It is based on Norse mythology, and there are many gods, dragons, cool Viking shields, and other interesting symbols to be found.

The gameplay should also not be overlooked, as “Hall of Gods” contains a fun free spins feature and a progressive jackpot that can change your life in an instant.

Age of the Gods

Many slot machines include ancient Greek mythology as a motif. Playtech’s “Age of the Gods” is one of the best of them. Despite the fact that the design is rather dated nowadays, the game continues to be a favorite of many gamers all over the world.

It’s accessible at a variety of online casinos, and icons include Hercules, Hades, and other well-known characters from Greek mythology.

Music and television

Entertainment sources such as music and television series are frequently used as cultural references in online casino games. Game of Thrones has proven to be an interesting theme for online games as one of the most popular international television programs. In 2014, an officially licensed Game of Thrones slots game was released, complete with locales, characters, and iconography from the show. If you haven’t seen Game of Thrones, you may learn more about it here, which explains why it’s such a popular concept for video games.

Another cultural reference that can be found in several casino games is music. Classic rock bands are featured prominently in a number of slot-based games. Guns ‘N Roses has a slots game that depicts the band members as high-value symbols on the reels, as well as performing classic Guns ‘N Roses songs. Musicians are a common theme in entertainment-themed casino games, with performers such as Twisted Sister, Jimi Hendrix, and Elvis Presley all having their own games.

There are also others, such as the “Family Guy” slot or slot games based on movies, such as “Terminator 2.” These games offer a new challenge to fans while also communicating directly to fans of the original TV and large screen shows. And the results are reaching out to new audiences all across the world.

Final thoughts

The casino industry makes frequent use of TV and film allusions, which appears to be rising in regularity in games. This is a good thing because it means better games for both the casinos and the slot players. If you have a favorite television show, chances are there is already a space dedicated to it – if not, keep an eye out. It appears that there will be many more to come.