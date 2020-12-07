Wintertime may not be the ideal time to be thinking about your fashion, but you can never plan too much about how you are going to expand and improve your style for the coming spring and summer!

It might seem like an eternity before we’ll all be out on the town, going to our favorite bars and restaurants and hanging out with friends, but the truth is that those wonderful aspects of our lives will be back sooner than you can possibly imagine. If you want to make a major change to your fashion, now is the time to start researching specific brands and articles of clothing so that you can land on a few wonderful items to purchase and have ready in your closet by the time the snow begins to thaw.

if you're looking to add new flair to your personal style, you should definitely think about purchasing a pair or two of culottes shorts. Overall, culottes shorts are identified by being loose fitting shorts that actually tend to look more like a medium to longer length skirt then they are worn. They are somewhat similar to a skort (which is of course a mix between a skirt and shorts), but they are considered to be a bit more high fashion.

Beyond that, a skort has a skirt panel and shorts underneath.

Derived from the French word “culotte,” which can be translated into words like panties, pants, knickers, trousers, shorts or breeches, culottes have taken on a whole new identity in modern fashion.

They can be comfortable and flowy while walking around town and can be matched with casual wear or more sophisticated looks for an evening with friends or a trip to a highly anticipated show.

If you are curious about how to integrate culottes into your wardrobe, you might be wondering how they will look best on your natural body type.

Luckily, we’ve gone through the trouble of breaking down how culottes can look fabulous and fresh no matter what body type your genes have blessed you with!

Let’s get started.

How to wear culottes if you are short and curvy

If you’re on the shorter side and love to show off your curves, culottes that are going to stop a couple of inches under the knee are going to look great for you because they are going to show off the smallest part of your leg.

If you’re looking for a new pair of culottes, choose a pair that is made from a lightweight material such as a jersey in order to achieve a more comfortable fit. On top of that, go for a pair of high-waisted culottes to best highlight your natural curves.

How to wear culottes if you are tall and athletic

If you have an athletic frame, meaning tall and straight, you can take advantage of a pair of culottes that swing around your ankles without having to worry about looking too short or too long. One way to add some body volume to yourself by wearing a pair of culottes is to look for a pair that sit somewhat widely on your legs. Just make sure to not end up totally swamping your athletic figure!

Beyond that, if you’re looking to add a bit more definition to your body, look for a pair of high-waisted culottes for a casual or high-end affair.

When it comes to your top, looser fitting crop tops are going to be a perfect and flowy companion to your pair of culottes. If you’re worried about drowning out your bust with a looser fitting top, simply tuck in your top in order to give yourself a bit more in the curves department.

How to wear culottes if you are petite

If you are petite and have shorter legs, high-waisted culottes are always going to be best for you. On top of that, opting for a pair of culottes that have vertical lines going down them are going to create the illusion of added length to make your legs look longer! On top of that, lined culottes are some of the most classy and fashionable out there.

Pair your new lined culottes with a crop top or jacket to create the illusion of further curves. Beyond that, look for a pair of culottes that is going to fall on your calf. Any longer than that and you’ll probably end up feeling like you’re swimming in your culottes and look like you’re wearing something a bit closer to parachute pants, which quite likely is not your intention!

How to wear culottes if you are tall and curvy

If you are a taller and more curvy woman, culottes can be a great way to use your figure to stand out even more and be unique in any social occasion. Wearing a pin-stripe culotte is the perfect way to take advantage of your height.

When it comes to the cut, make sure to go with a pair with wider legs and a longer pair that will skim right over your tights for a more flattering fit on your body. Beyond that, the illusion of vertical stripes are a great way to create a slimming effect while even further lengthening your legs.

When it comes to the top to wear with this pair of culottes, look for a tailored blouse or jacket that is going to skim over your hips and behind so that you can disguise those parts of the body if you are a bit less confident in them.

Conclusion

As you can see, culottes are a wonderful item of clothing both because of their very unique nature, but also because they truly can work for any person no matter their body type. If you were unsure about whether or not culottes could work for you and your body type, hopefully you now have a great idea of what kinds of culottes to look for and add to your ever-growing wardrobe.