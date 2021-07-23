In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been the most talked-about financial market. Traders from all over the world are putting their money into the virtual currency market in the hopes of making a good profit. The end of 2020 was incredible, and the number of cryptocurrency investments skyrocketed. The advancement of blockchain technology, as well as the development of hundreds of altcoins, has contributed to the virtual currency’s supremacy over traditional banknotes.

Specific current and forthcoming trends have the potential to alter market dynamics. A skilled trader anticipates profiting from current trends and plans for the future based on the analysis of what is going on right now. This article will assist you in becoming aware of several game-changing trends in the crypto market that are likely to have an influence in the near future.

1. Cryptocurrencies have become mainstream

While many people had heard of cryptos, it wasn’t until 2020 that the concept gained traction. Many people chose to explore and experiment with cryptos as a way to make some additional money after the pandemic’s economic destruction. This adoption has risen in tandem with the public’s growing distrust of banks and other financial service providers.

There are currently partnerships in place to allow users to use various cryptos in their regular transactions, demonstrating the rising utilization. VISA and Coinbase, for example, have teamed up to create a debit card that enables clients to access and spend bitcoin directly from their Coinbase accounts.

2. Bitcoin’s value continues to climb

Bitcoin appears to be a never-ending present. Bitcoin’s value has risen to over $50,000 so far in 2021, thanks to strong interest from both individuals and large organizations, with analysts anticipating a sustained climb. One of the wildest predictions so far comes from a Citigroup analyst, who predicts a rise of $318,000 by the end of the year.

While it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin can maintain its insane valuation increase, it is essential to remember that it has already surpassed the trillion-dollar milestone and is likely to continue increasing, especially with corporate interest.

Bitcoin and other digital assets may be prepared for even more remarkable growth in the coming year, thanks to increased governmental support, wider use, and increased institutional interest.

3. The price of Ethereum continues to grow

Because bitcoin’s high price has kept many small investors away, speculation about the next bitcoin has begun, and a few cryptos are currently gaining traction. Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin are rising in popularity. While some people still think of Dogecoin as a joke because of its origin as a meme, Elon Musk has given it a lot of attention.

Ethereum, on the other hand, appears to be a clear winner, owing to its innovative contracts feature, which allows for the implementation of NFTs and other DeFi projects that have gained traction in 2021. Its value has risen from $740 in 2020 to about $1000 in 2021, with others predicting that it will surpass $9000 by the end of 2021.

4. Interest from Central Banks in Introducing Their Own Cryptocurrencies

Banks are the most concerned entities when it comes to cryptocurrency. Central banks are worried about the dominance of virtual currencies in their economies since the value of their native coins has begun to dwindle as bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies gain traction in various economies.

Many central banks throughout the world are anticipating the release of their own cryptocurrency. When the government issues its own cryptocurrency, banks will find it easier to monitor and regulate it. CBDCs are not far off, as China has already completed the majority of its work on its own coin.

5. NFTs will start to shine

Non-fungible tokens are poised to build on a successful 2020, which saw rare assets representing footballers and artwork sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction. NFTs are already being offered to enthusiastic gamers by some of the world’s most important businesses, including top-flight football teams and the developers of Doctor Who. Will 2021 be the year that NFTs shed their reputation as a specialized sub-sector and become a mainstream asset class?

6. The presence of PayPal will be felt

PayPal‘s new crypto service, which allows users to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, is expanding globally after a low-key introduction in the United States. Hundreds of millions of individuals will be able to purchase digital assets and use them to make purchases from a variety of businesses. Following the launch in the United States, Mizuho Securities conducted research and found that 20% of PayPal customers asked had fully utilized the crypto feature. Similar adoption around the globe would definitely send shockwaves through the business — and upend the payments world as we know it.

7. The DeFi Industry is Growing

DeFi was without a doubt one of the most talked-about subjects in the crypto world in 2020.

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi surpassed $1 billion in February 2020, causing the Ethereum community to rejoice. Over the course of the year, those statistics have risen rapidly, with the current total value locked in DeFi at US$14.32 billion.

With more investors dabbling in yield farming and a growing demand for DeFi tokens, top crypto exchanges have increased their support for DeFi tokens in response to the ever increasing interest.

The DeFi industry will continue to evolve and grow, and stronger regulations may be imposed by 2021.

Conclusion

As things stand, crypto appears to be the future of financial transactions, displacing banks and currency. However, due to a multitude of variables such as political control, this future is far off but it will arrive some day. Despite all the regulations and speculations, one thing is sure: cryptos are here to stay, and we need to figure out how to coexist and make the best of it.