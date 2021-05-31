Cryptocurrency is slowly taking the world by storm that had its humble beginnings in 2009, but even today, it is facing innumerable challenges to exist as a type of currency even in 2021. It is uncertain when this form of currency will begin to be accepted by a majority of the population, but one can confidently say that today big business investors and financial giants are not shying away from investing in it.

Perhaps in a decade or so, a significant change can be seen in the transformation of this currency, where the general public will replace cards and cash to accept cryptocurrency widely. Click here to know more about cryptocurrency. Although this is a possibility, there are a few challenges that the currency must overcome to sustain itself in the market.

1. Informing the population about cryptocurrency

It can be noted that one of the main barriers for cryptocurrency to enter the market in full force is the lack of education about it. Most people are uninformed and lack the interest in knowing about it since they are comfortable with using cash and credit card systems. It is essential that the general public knows more and more about cryptocurrency so that it can be adapted in the near future. Visit this site for more information. Currently, the youth of the world are taking an interest in the idea of cryptocurrency, but this scope has to be widened so that people across ages can take interest and slowly start accepting it as a form of currency.

2. Cryptocurrency’s volatile nature and its liquidity

Although cryptocurrency is used by investors, and they can be impressed by the increase in its value, the same will also impact its stability. If there are continuous fluctuations in the currency, it will become difficult for it to be accepted as a form of currency by everyone as they would not be able to depend on it as a safe and dependable source of value.

There are various types of cryptocurrency seen in the market that keep appearing and disappearing with time. Such increase in new variants going live and lack of stability also affects it from being widely used by people. This volatility needs to be controlled with the help of specific regulations. Since cryptocurrency is not under regulations, it helps the underbanked get access to a global market and gather funds. They do not have to follow the traditional way of banking and can easily gather a good amount of resources. But in spite of that benefit, not having a central control results in the non-acceptance of the currency in the market by the general public. The prices can also fluctuate without notice and leave citizens in a chaotic situation. This is why adding the benefits of deregulation and centralized authority together and sorting a well-thought-out plan can solve this problem.

With volatility, the problem of liquidity for cryptocurrency also crops up. This form of currency is not as liquid in nature as other forms of currency and thus prevents it from becoming a smooth and easy medium of exchange for the regular public. This adds to the troublesome nature of cryptocurrency, and as a result, people do not prefer it. The current solution to liquidate it is by making a deal of exchange with third parties working with crypto exchanges. But trusting third parties can be a challenge as there is no guarantee of safety for the amount being exchanged. This can also lead to vulnerability of theft from third-party exchanges. This problem is slowly getting noticed, and many platforms have started to accept crypto for a good or service. Countries with volatile currencies are also starting to accept cryptocurrency, and this gives some home of the currency to stabilize in the future.

3. Easy usability and Technology

Cryptocurrency is a currency not compatible with many types of software, unlike credit or debit cards. This poses a major challenge for it to be scalable and to spread it for use by the entire world. The compatibility needs to be enhanced, and the currency should be made more user-friendly so that it is accepted by all without any problem. There are still many people across the globe who are not so tech-savvy and need help whenever they are dealing with technology. To lessen their burden, cryptocurrency should be made easier to use and made available across platforms. For it to be compatible with the software, steps should be taken in terms of blockchain technology interoperability.

4. Regulations regarding Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been a part of the backlash from the general public due to its money laundering disputes and other illegal activities associated with it. This garnered much speculation among the public and added fuel to the non-adoption of the currency. The general public, thus, deemed it to be unsafe and risky for use.

To control this situation, the government in the USA took measures to regulate crypto, but such regulations were unstable and kept changing at a rapid pace. This change is not easily adaptable by the public and brings down the acceptance rate. For the public to put more faith in cryptocurrency, regulations need to be kept in check and stable. Even the fluctuation in the price of crypto needs to be reduced for the general public to develop some amount of trust in it and accept it as a stable form of currency. Most people today think of cryptocurrency as a quick way to make more money, but this idea has to be changed. The general public should accept it as a form of stable currency to avoid speculative trading activities.

The Tomorrow of Cryptocurrency

Even with innumerable challenges, cryptocurrency has managed to earn the reputation of a new form of currency in the making for the future. Several companies are putting their steps forward to accept it, although it might take more than a few years for it to be accepted and used by all. The main challenge that the currency has to address is the volatile nature that reduces liquidity and makes it an unstable option as a medium of exchange. Proper regulations planned with some amount of deregulatory functions will help it to become more flexible along with technological developments.