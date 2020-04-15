When we think of the modern day business, there are a number of images and scenarios that instantly spring to one’s mind. To begin with, the world wide web and all the numerous opportunities come in front of us. While this may be the ideal scenario in which we are now doing business, it can also be a deflating prospect when we look around and see the competition. That’s right – the competition has grown in tandem with the opportunities in terms of the prospects and the various ways in which these prospects can now be reached and engaged. Simply having a digital presence is not enough any longer, it is also now imperative to go ahead and create an impression with a presence that truly stands out. This is where the humble CRM software comes into the picture.

What is CRM Automation?

Many of you may have heard the term CRM but may not be fully aware of its so called super powers. Well, for those of you who want to learn and bring home a CRM system to grow your business by leaps and bounds – here is another magic work. Automation. A CRM software by itself is a way of keeping in touch with your leads prospects and customers with a seamless bevy of functions that can help you record interactions, information and other such details. These can then be pulled up intuitively by the CRM software so that you can easily use the same to reach out to the prospects and engage them for an efficient conversion. Yet, automation has now taken this game even further, especially when it comes to CRM for small business.

If you are looking at small business CRM, then automation is a feature that you would definitely need to have. Let us look at what CRM automation actually is. In CRM, generally, the main idea is to lay down your sales pipeline with the tasks, team members for each task, the action for each task and the deliverables that need to go back and forth for each task is done. This also includes recording and collecting all the information pertaining to the business and the customer in question – including interactions. This makes a CRM software an absolute must for all sizes of business. CRM for small business usually brings in a more professional front with better collaboration within the team and the automation of many monotonous and mundane functions within the business. This frees up resources and bandwidth so that you can concentrate on your core business and lead generation as well as lead nurturing for better conversions.

What does CRM Automation do?

CRM Automation does a number of things with the help of CRM software. Here are some of the main functions:

Automating monotonous functions that can help in creating more time and space for people in your team to actually concentrate on engaging with core customers and leads so that actual conversions can happen. This also promotes better brand loyalty from the customer side.

Team collaboration is also another thing that improves with CRM automation. When you turn to automated functions, you can be sure that the duplication of tasks as ell as the missing out of tasks can stop. This helps when you bring in CRM for small business since you would have a small team that would be handling multiple functions at one time. In such a scenario it is very important to be able to build accountability within the team and for all the members of the team. Automation helps in achieving this since the tasks are prompted for each individual team member to complete with all the information at the right place so that it eliminates needless wastage of time in meetings and other such communication.

Analysis: It is a well known fact that when you automate something, there is a good chance of also tracking its efficacy and progress with the help of analytics and insights. This is also true of a technology like a CRM software. With automation, you can track and analyze how each step or process or function has helped in taking your business goals further and whether or not you need to make any changes.

How can CRM Automation Help?

When you bring in CRM automation, there are a number of benefits that you would also buy into. The small business CRM in particular will help you scale up your business in case you bring in a CRM software that also has automation. When you have a small business, there are opportunities everywhere but you cannot be at all these places all at once. But with CRM automation, you can very well assign values and functions every step of the way so that you are able to get the tasks done without physically being there.

This does not merely help you grow faster, but it also helps you save on resources since you can now do with a much smaller team size. The same team members can get a lot more done since the actual physical carrying out of a task is eliminated by the automated functions of the CRM software. This is a huge win for the small and growing business that wants to scale on time and tap into varied opportunities at one time.

This finally leads to a professional front for the business as well. When you have CRM automation, you can be sure that your deliverables are happening on time for each and every lead or customer. This helps you reach customers lurking in various parts of the globe and the digital world so that no opportunity goes untapped. The small business CRM is a system that can greatly benefit from automation since it can also make the business visible on all platforms in a professional and routine manner. This will ensure that your marketing efforts are also a part of the overall strategy that has been put into the framework.

If you are in search of a CRM software for your small business we can recommend someone as EngageBay CRM, which is an affordable and all-in-one marketing, sales and service platform.