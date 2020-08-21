How your brand logo looks will make the whole difference between people remembering your company, and people steering away from it. The logo will be incorporated into every part of your organization, starting from your website, up to promotional material and business cards. Because of this, you need to put some thought into creating it.

Many people believe that you have to pay a lot of money to have an amazing trademark, but the reality is, you can create it for free. Here we are going to give you a list of 7 awesome websites where you can design the emblem for free in just a couple of minutes.

1. Designhill

This Logo Creator is rated with 4.9 out of 5 stars by thousands of users and there are many reasons why that is. This platform will allow you to choose a template or you can start from scratch. You can also use the generator, and the thousands of images to realize your idea. One of the neatest features Designhill has is the possibility to preview the designs you’ve created and how they would look when incorporated in different places.

Once you are done with your design, you can easily download and save it on your device and it will be ready to use. One interesting fact is that with this platform, you can create the trademark in less than a minute.

2. Logomakr

This is another website that is recommended by thousands of users all over the world. The reason why many people choose it is because it offers a lot of features, it is simple to use and it is free.

When you open the website, you can watch the tutorial that shows you what you can do and how to do it, and later on, you can easily browse through a million (as the website itself says) graphics.

You are free to adjust the colors, add items, remove them, and rearrange them. Once you are done with creating the logo, you can easily download and save it on your computer, and if you want to redesign an already existing one, you will need to get the premium version.

3. Fiverr

This is a website that users who have a bit more experience on the internet will recognize right away. Fiverr has been on the market for more than a decade, and that shows how good they actually are. One of the newest things they launched was the free trademark maker, and people fell in love with it right away.

This platform lets you choose different images, designs, features, and hues, and you don’t need to have many skills to create a professional-looking trademark. One additional feature this platform has is that if you want, you can have designers create your logo for you.

Once you are done with the preliminary version, you can choose to save it and use it as-is for free, or you can pay about 30 dollars and have a professional modify the design for you based on your idea.

4. Logogenie

If you are looking to create a trademark in just a few minutes, then this is one of the best platforms to do it with. It is basically a generator that will let you browse through icons and images until you find something, you’re happy with.

There are only a few steps you need to follow, include selecting the category, choosing the shape, adding the text, and saving the image. That’s it!

5. Designimo

On this website, you are free to choose the sketch of your emblem depending on the name of your business. When you first open the platform, you will see the option to put the name of the brand you want to use, and depending on that, you will get a number of samples you are free to use.

The only issue that comes with the platform is the fact that only low-resolution images are available in the free version. However, you are still free to edit things and to make it look better without paying for the premium version. If you want images in high resolution, then you will have to make a purchase.

6. Logaster

It is reviewed as one of the cleanest platforms you can find on the internet. Here you can create a lot of different designs fast, and the amazing thing about this platform is that once you choose the trademark you want to go with, you will get additional modified looks including a transparent background one.

This is a great site for people who want to have a lot of different options without spending too much time creating them all.

7. Canva

Last on our list we have Canva, and this is a great platform for pretty much anything that’s design related. You can make your images, posts, and even GIFs with this site and one of the best things is their logo feature. With it, everything you create will look professional, no matter how little experience you have with graphic design.

Start from scratch and make every little thing on your own, or choose some of the templates to incorporate your design. You can choose between different letters, sizes, shapes, and shades, and play around until you make the best-looking emblem for your company.

These 7 tools will help you create any image you want in less than 10 minutes. With them, you will be able to save a lot of money and you will also gain some new graphic design skills. Remember that great things take time, so if you don’t like the first version of the trademark you create, don’t dwell.

All of these platforms are free for you to use and test different things on, plus, you don’t have to settle with the first one you try. If you think that you don’t have the needed features in one of them, you can always try your luck with the next. Choose letters that are easy to read and colors that go nicely with each other. If you already have your brand colors, try to incorporate them into your logo, and vice versa.