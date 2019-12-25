If you have finally decided to improve the look of your teeth and their effectiveness, then it is probably time to understand what it all means to have cosmetic dental crowns. A cosmetic dental crown is a sort of a cap or a shell that is placed over your tooth.

With this, you will return the “glory days” of your teeth or in other words their size, their strength, and their whiteness. The crown is usually then “glued” into place with the different materials that your dentist will use and will cover your whole tooth, so you won’t have to worry about people noticing.

­In this article, we are going to focus on all the different types of dental crowns you could add, their cost, their durability and what you can and can’t do.

If this is the first time considering such a treatment, then you probably already have millions of questions that needed to be answered which is why you should keep reading so we can help you understand everything there is about this subject.

What is a cosmetic dental crown and why do you need it?

When you accidentally chip or damage your tooth by biting down too hard, you will have to do something about it or you won’t be able to eat in peace. Many dentists will first offer to get you a dental crown because fixing the tooth can either be too expensive or simply impossible. With new dentals, they will be able to cover a part of your old and damaged teeth or even your entire tooth.

Another reason why a lot of people decide to go with this treatment is that they are not satisfied with the way their smile looks. Yes, the teeth might be healthy and durable and don’t need any kind of replacement, but the size and form might seem out of place. So, instead of trying to form the teeth back by cutting and scraping, you can avoid all the hassle and the pain by just installing a crown.

Not only will the form of the dentals look so much better than what you used to have, but they will always be white, no matter what. Even if they do get a bit yellowish because of cigarettes or alcohol, you can easily schedule a treatment that will return them to their normally white color. While with teeth you will have to go through several different procedures that won’t be as nearly as white as crowns.

There is also the situation where a tooth has simply gone through too many procedures and treatments that fixing it can be dangerous or ineffective. If some of your teeth have reached that kind of situation, your dentist will most probably advise you to add a cosmetic crown to protect your natural tooth and to give you a more attractive look.

Sometimes the dentist will also offer dentals for temporary recovery after you have gone through a deeper root canal procedure. It will provide you with all the protection you need and you won’t have to worry about properly brushing, scrubbing or whether you removed all the food or not.

The great thing about this is that you can easily modify and customize the final look which means that it will both look like a natural tooth and will feel like one too, so you will not have to worry about weird eating and chewing experience. You will adjust to it in just a couple of days, I assure you. Check out Dentist Fairbanks AK, to find out about all the different looks dental crowns can offer.

How does the procedure look like?

If you still have not been convinced why you should protect your teeth with cosmetic crowns, then it is time to explain to you and show you that the procedure is completely safe and easy to do. You do not have to worry about going through full anesthetic or some complicated surgery.

If you plan on getting a permanent one, then you will probably have to go through two or three appointments with your dentists. On your first appointment, your dentist will probably focus on analyzing your mouth, doing x-rays to find out where the root of your teeth is located and a bunch of other stuff that will help him/her with the procedure. This step is very important to ensure that the new cosmetic dentals you install will stay in their place and that they will feel natural.

Keep in mind, if you have any teeth that need work done on them, for example, a tooth is damaged, decaying or has a lot of caries, you will have to get a root canal before the procedure can start. This will probably mean that you will have to reschedule your appointment, as your tooth will first have to go through the process of healing.

You will also talk about all the different types of materials that can be used for a crown and will give you a detailed analysis of their costs. By cooperating with your dentist, you can both come to a conclusion about which type of material you will need to use to achieve the effect you are looking for.

Permanent cosmetic crowns can be made from metal, porcelain fused with various metals, ceramic, resin or stainless steel.