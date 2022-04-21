If you have been injured in an accident, then an injury lawyer may be the way to go for you to secure compensation from either your insurance or the other party involved. However, this process can be intimidating if you have not gone through it before. You may feel pressure about what is going to happen or how it is going to work.

Many lawyer consultations are free, but this does not make it any easier. This article will shed a little light on what to expect from your first meeting. One way you can get started is to search for your lawyer on http://www.topresearched.com.

Reviewing the case

The first thing that your lawyer will want to do is to review the facts of the case. You should bring as much detailed information as you have access to. This should include things like the date, time, and location of the accident. Additionally, you should have the contact information and names of any witnesses to the accident. Copies of any reports you have like the accident report from the police or any medical information you have will also help your lawyer.

You need to take everything you possibly can in this situation. You never know exactly what will help your lawyer in your case. Things like the weather can affect who is to blame as can any issues with your car and the other parties. For example, if you have recently had a service and have the documentation to prove it then you are in a stronger position than the other party perhaps is. You don’t need to have everything but the more information you have, the quicker your lawyer will be able to process your claim.

Weighing up your claim

Once the lawyer has reviewed your claim then it can determine whether you have enough evidence to win your case. This can involve how the lawyer may prove that the accident was not your fault or that the other party was negligent. As well as this, your lawyer will look for the weaknesses in your case that the opposition may look to exploit. This will help you identify where you need to strengthen your claim and where it may fall down.

Estimation of the claim

You may feel that you are justified in compensation, but you may not know how much. Those who have not gone through this process may struggle to understand how it is all worked out and what kind of things come into consideration. An experienced lawyer will help you be able to know how much your case is worth and what losses you can claim.

You can claim several things that you may not think about. For example, they will be able to estimate your losses both current and future. This can include any treatment that you have had to experience or may need to have because of the accident. It will also take into account any trauma therapy that you need and attempt to compensate for your emotional suffering.

The cost of their services

This is an important one that if they do not bring up then you should. Knowing how much they are going to cost you is an important decider for how likely you are to side with them. Providing that you are set to use the lawyer then you should work out what fees they are going to apply. This can include a flat fee for their services or an hourly rate. It may even contain a contingency fee if there is a change in the case that was not expected.

Explanation of the process

One thing an experienced lawyer should do is to run you through the entire legal process and the route they plan to take. Expect that the legal processes should be explained to you. Make sure that you understand everything before the visit is over. Ask as many questions as you need to and don’t feel like you are asking stupid questions. It is important for you to know what is going on with your case and how it all works.

What happens if no settlement is agreed upon?

This is an important thing to discuss with your lawyer. You need to know their plan in case a fair amount of compensation cannot be agreed upon. Usually, your lawyer and the other party will attempt to resolve the situation through other means. This may include mediation with someone who is impartial or through arbitration. Formal legal proceedings will only begin once all other avenues of resolution are exhausted.

What is your time limit for making a claim?

Depending on the state you are in, you usually have three years from the date that you were injured or from when you were aware of your injury to begin your claim. There is an exception for children in which case the three-year limitation period only begins when they turn 18. This also applies to someone who lacks cognitive function e.g., if they are in a coma and are unable to process their claim. When you eventually speak to your solicitor, they will issue a notification of claim to the other party, and they must respond to that within 24 hours.

Going to your first lawyer visit

When you go to your lawyer for the first time, you should not be too intimidated. They are here to help. Many of them work on a no win no fee basis and so it is within their interests to help you as much as possible. All you need to remember is to bring as much detail about the accident as possible. This will help you win your case.

It is important for you to know that when you are with dealing with a firm and a lawyer that they may not actually be dealing with your case directly. It may get passed on to an associate lawyer or a paralegal to handle. Don’t be put off by this but make sure to speak to the person who will actually be dealing with your case, so you know what exactly is happening.