In the past decade, there has been a noted increase in adult learners applying for entry to college. This trend has resulted in nearly 40% of college students being classed as adult students. What is behind this push to go back to college? Most continuing students claim that the flexible course itineraries and the opportunity to attend classes online have given them the freedom to pursue their educational goals.

In the past, it was difficult for adult learners to find a way to attend college. Career and family obligations made it nearly impossible for anyone to find the time or the resources to attend college full-time. With online learning and programs designed to cater to adult challenges, including flexible class schedules and additional student funding options, more people can either finish or further their degrees.

The competitive workplace environment has placed a lot of pressure on non-graduates to upgrade or complete their education. This isn’t just for earning potential, but the opportunity for advancement often relies on the level of education or certification of an employee. If you are being passed over continually or have been years since your last pay raise, it might be time for you to consider upgrading your education.

Ever since unprecedented lockdowns were brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, many colleges and universities have been forced to convert their itineraries to online formats. With social distancing restrictions and lockdowns in place, college students are mainly learning from home. As the pandemic continues, many institutions have made these changes permanent, which benefits anyone looking to go back to college. Courses that were once only available on-campus are now available in online learning formats that anyone can take advantage of.

Whether you want to complete your degree or upgrade your education finally, you can visit the American International College website to discover what courses are open to flexible adult learning. Let’s take a look at a few reasons why you should consider going back to college this year.

New Career

If you have been spending years going to the same job, lacking interest and inspiration, it’s time to discover new and exciting careers. When you were younger, you probably took the first job with a decent paycheck that came your way. There is never anything wrong with an honest day’s work, as long as it is something that you enjoy. If you feel like you are wasting your life in a job that gives you no satisfaction, you can change your career by going back to college.

Discover new areas of study, mull over new ideas, and find a path that inspires you. It can be disheartening to discover that you have wasted your potential in a field that doesn’t give you any fulfillment. Going back to college can inspire you to find a purpose in your life.

Earning Potential

Everyone wants to earn more money, but you may have already reached your earning potential without the right education and training. Adult students that either finish or upgrade their degrees are capable of earning over 30% higher salaries. With an upgraded degree, you are more qualified for promotions and could finally move past the ceiling that you have been trapped under with lesser education.

Increased Confidence

Adult students claim that the primary motivation to head back to college was that they have always regretted not completing their education. Life can get in the way sometimes, and there are numerous reasons why you may not have been able to finish your degree. You may have considered going back to school for years. Now is the time.

Once you decide to upgrade your education, nothing can stop you. Learning new skills, discovering new technologies, and competing on a different level in your career will give you the boost in confidence that you have been missing.

Skill Expansion

Adult students who go back to college between the ages of 40 and 50 have been at their careers for many years. Although they may have years of experience to rely on, the changing technology and competitive job market may be leaving them behind. Adult students who choose to go back to college benefit from learning new skills, discovering new technologies, and adopting a deeper understanding of how their industry is changing. If you are tired of younger, more educated workers being hired and passing you in your company, now is the time to head back to college to learn new skills.

Tuition Discounts

It’s no surprise that 2020 was a challenging year for many industries, including education. Millions of students have chosen to put their education on hold due to the pandemic. Most others are adopting online learning and trying to complete their courses however they can.

The result of this dramatic drop in enrollment gives adult students a distinct advantage. Colleges and universities all over the country are dropping their tuition rates and creating easier avenues for students to enroll in their courses. The challenges of the pandemic have created a lull in tuition revenue for many colleges. As a result, many institutions are offering significantly discounted class rates and new avenues of student funding. If you have been putting off returning to college because of the costs, talk to your local campus today about their reduced rates and student funding opportunities.

Become an Entrepreneur

You may have years of experience and expertise in your industry, but if you want to go out on your own and become an entrepreneur, you may want to consider upgrading your education. A business management course or a degree in your field to have behind you can help you set up a successful enterprise and gain a solid reputation for being an expert. Having the knowledge to excel at your craft is only one part of running a successful business. Upgrading your education to include business, marketing, and management knowledge can help your entrepreneurial efforts succeed.

Each adult student has a unique reason for wanting to continue their education. From becoming a more competitive and competent employee and earning a higher salary to gaining the knowledge it takes to start your own business, now is the time to think about going back to college.