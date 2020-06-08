Nowadays, traditional brick and mortar casinos are currently at risk of staying in the past. The online casino industry is on a fast-paced growth. They are offering gamers an immersive and realistic gambling experience easy to get to and 24/7. Consequently, online gambling is now a favorite go-to around the globe.

Gamer’s demands for new exciting ideas are on the rise. The gambling industry is answering those by offering wider selections. Daily casino games portfolio updates and thousands of new websites emerge daily.

Consequently, online casino lovers have now countless options and a serious dilemma. Since many of the options available result from trends, opportunities can seem identical, which can lead to problems and experience disruptions. Therefore, gamers should consider numerous factors and features while picking. The following is a list of things to consider when choosing the best online casino.

1. Bonus and Offers

Just by having a glimpse of sites like slots.ag, users get familiar with the great bonuses offered by online casinos. Although this point should not be a major subject for consideration, it does add extra value. Free spins, slots and chips, free offers, and races can double or triple the user’s bankroll.

Check the casinos’ terms and conditions for these deals, both for new customers and loyalty rewards programs. Consider a casino that offers regular bonuses that represent a real gaming advantage.

However, it is important to keep in mind that generous and insane offers can be just a fraudulent move to entice players. This could be the case if a casino’s revenue or financial capabilities might not be enough to fulfill those promises.

2. Payments Policies

Terms and options for both deposits and withdrawals are significant to consider. Although these are not always visible, they are commonly displayed in the about section of the casino website.

Most platforms have a handful of payouts and deposit options. Traditional credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard are commonly within terms. Some trade through e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. Moreover, modern platforms trade with cryptocurrency, mostly BTC, boosting security. Casinos should make things easier for the gamer. It should be a priority to make them feel comfortable with transaction methods, times, and fees.

3. A Trustworthy Customer Service

A reliable casino platform will value its customers through optimum customer service. Online gambling is relatively easy; however, questions and problems might arise since there is real money on the line. Users might need assistance facing withdrawal issues, balances errors, profile security settings, and many other situations.

Professional support should be easy to get. The assistance should be a 24/7 service and available through several methods such as phone, email, live chat, and social media. A helpful and polite representative who answers in real-time or as quickly as possible reassures the player.

Customer service is not hard to test. Sending a mail with a few questions and waiting for a response should be enough. Furthermore, non-visible contact details on the website and difficulties to chat with an advisor is substantial evidence of dealing with dishonest platforms.

4. Welcoming Platform

Unlike with books, users should judge a casino website on its cover. Reputable online gambling sites offer innovative and user-friendly platforms. This is an important criterion since low budget casinos have weak developer’s team and software engineering. It can lead to game disruptions and fraudulent scenarios.

This is why it might be safer to use updated websites. User-friendliness relies on mobile response and having an intuitive and well-designed website. Mobile apps should be available for different OS like Android and Apple devices. If a website loads slowly and desperately needs a redesign, it might be better to keep looking.

5. Games Selection

With a nonstop growing gaming library, an online casino with a smaller portfolio should be left outside the frame. Modern and traditional casinos offer a wide selection but sometimes lack the ones the user is interested in. Online gamers want an experience to enjoy and not to be limited in an unwanted game selection. If there are not enough games to hit the user’s attention, players might lose platform engagement. Therefore, casinos with familiar and constant game updates are a wiser alternative. Professional gamers tend to select casinos specialized on particular games such as blackjack, slots, poker, and roulette. Some platforms like Fruity Slots help users to compare online casino games and to pick a more suitable option.

6. Casino Reputation and Safety

As with land-based casinos, reputation is vital when considering different platforms. Players should be extra careful with online gambling. Otherwise, facing a “rogue” casino is a possibility. These websites are dishonest and have dodgy practices. Unfair gaming settings and altering the terms and conditions to their benefit are just a few examples. The following tips show that a casino is trustworthy.

· Establishment date

Spend real-money on well-established casinos. Look for their founding date on their website and avoid new platforms.

· Great reviews

One negative report weights ten positive ones. Poorly reviewed casinos on registered players forums are not a great selection. If possible, make some research and ask for personal recommendations among acquaintances.

· Basic information

A reputable casino often asks to provide basic information to verify identity, like an ID. Avoid scam casino sites by searching for their SSL certificate. Having one means all the sensitive information is safe.

7. Proper Casino Licensing

From the 2000s, permissions were a requirement to set up online casinos. Valid licenses from independent or government authorities reassure gamers they are avoiding unsafe practices. Usually, the unlicensed casinos offer generous bonuses to get attention. However, those are not worth the risk of losing money and downloading malware. Genuine licensing is usually visible at the bottom of the casino website. Otherwise, if it is too hidden or non-visible there might be a risk of fraud.

Keeping all these considerations in mind can be overwhelming. Platforms like Casinoorc and GamblingSites compare thousands of online legit casinos available to ease the choosing process. It is vital to avoid rushing into a decision. With knowledge on what to look for and what to avoid, finding a platform to satisfy both gamer requirements and safety should be trouble-free.