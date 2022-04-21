If you did some research on the topic before opening this article, you’ve probably learned that a condenser microphone is most frequently used in recording studios and during live sessions. Although this is completely true, you should know that an increasing number of artists choose to use it during their live shows as well!

Because of this, you might be wondering – is it really suitable for live sound environments and what benefits can I gain from using it? Fortunately for all individuals that are asking themselves the same question, our article below can help! Here is a list of the top FAQs about these mics, answered:

1. What is a Condenser Microphone?

The very first thing that you might want to learn is what this type of mic is. When compared to traditional and dynamic mics, condenser microphones work differently, mostly because their electric current is produced by the movements and vibrations of the diaphragm. This means that as the sound proceeds with moving the diaphragm, the distance between it and the charge changes, and this change is exactly what creates a sound.

Now, you should know, with all the advancements in technology, there are now hundreds, if not thousands of options available, which means that you must be extra careful when opting for a mic for yourself. Different products have different features as well, so, for instance, the SYNCO V10 is a small diaphragm condenser microphone included in this product category that could build an X/Y configuration, while other products might not be able to provide you with this. Hence, determine what you require before choosing.

2. Can I Use Them on Stage?

Yes! You could use a professional condenser microphone while on stage. Now, you should know, since it can pick up higher frequencies – which is something a dynamic mic cannot do – a lot of artists choose to use it for their instruments. For instance, if you use an acoustic piano, you could use it since it’ll pick up every single sound coming from the instrument. The same can be said for bass and acoustic guitars.

3. Which is Better For Live Vocals?

Condenser microphone VS dynamic – which is better for live vocals? Just like a condenser mic is better for instruments, it’s better for live vocals as well! They offer better sound quality, the sound will also be more transparent and detailed, and if you want to achieve a fuller sound, you’ll be able to do just that! It’s actually used in live performances often, mostly because it can capture all the details a dynamic mic cannot.

It’s worth mentioning that dynamic mics are better for bolder, stronger, and loud sounds – such as for drums – hence, if needed, you could use them for this. Luckily, you could always choose to combine it with a cardioid condenser microphone and by doing so, you can make sure that you get a fuller, richer sound while performing live – which is something most artists strive to achieve, especially nowadays.

4. Can I Record Live Streams With it?

If you’re planning on starting a podcast, an external mic will be the most important piece of equipment that you need. Since you’ll want your voice to be clear with no background noises, you could choose to purchase and use a small diaphragm condenser microphone. It’s better than dynamic options mostly because they’ll make sure that the audio is clear while reducing all noises typically found in the background.

5. Can I Use it For Recording Sound Effects?

An electret condenser microphone is perfect for recording sound effects! Since it can capture every single tone coming from a specific instrument, device, or vocals, they’ll emphasize them, thus, you can easily record sound effects with this piece of equipment. Again, there are various options available on the market, so, before choosing, ensure that you opt for something that is suitable for your needs.

6. Are They Expensive?

One of the things that a lot of people love about these mics is that they’re actually quite affordable! The prices will vary from one brand to the next, however, the price range usually goes from $10 to $150 dollars – and more for professional options. Nonetheless, no matter what your budget is, you’ll definitely be capable of finding something that is budget-friendly, and at the same time, that’ll provide you with good sound quality.

7. How Can I Use it?

The best way to use a condenser microphone will entirely depend on what you need it for. For example, a smaller mic might be suitable for recording podcasts, while a larger one might be required for picking up the sound coming from large instruments such as pianos. Generally, how you use it will depend on why you need it in the first place, thus, it’s important for you to consider this while browsing through the options.

8. What Are The Main Benefits of Using it?

We’ve already mentioned several benefits that you could gain from using this mic type. For starters, since it features a lower mass diaphragm and since it’s closer to the charged plates, the sound you receive in the end will be more detailed and sensitive. Also, since it can be easily moved around, it’ll preserve all the frequencies recorded, thus, high-quality content can be produced – in all environments and situations.

9. Can it Be Used For Gaming?

Last on our list of FAQs, but definitely worth mentioning is the fact that you can use a condenser mic for gaming! In fact, most gaming equipment such as headphones will feature this mic type, mostly because it can pick up everything while at the same time reducing background noises. Clear sound can be achieved by using a condenser microphone, so, if you’re planning on streaming, you should consider using it.

Conclusion

Although condenser mics are used during recording sessions in professional studios, currently, an increasing number of artists choose to use them during their live performances. After all, it’s a suitable option because it can capture all the fine sound details, which is incredibly important, especially during acoustic concerts.

Since you’ve now learned what these mics are, what makes them different than dynamic options, as well as why you should use them during your live performances, you shouldn’t waste any more of your time. Instead, start researching and find a condenser mic that suits your needs best!