Antigua Passport Unveiled: A Comprehensive Guide to Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship

The world is one big oyster. A popular song stated this a long time ago and today this is more true than ever. For many of us owning one passport or one citizenship is not enough. Without a passport from one of the strongest courtiers in the world, it is hard to consider yourself a global citizen. But, not all of us had the privilege to be born in the USA, UK, Germany, or Japan. But, it’s good to know that there’s a way to attain a valuable passport from one of the globe’s prettiest islands.

In this article, we are going to talk about Antigua and Barbuda and the ways you can attain citizenship. Caribbean countries are popular destinations for tourists, but there’s more to it. This tropical paradise also offers different programs through which you can attain citizenship. If you desire to learn the secrets of Antigua passports you should continue reading this comprehensive guide to Antigua and Barbuda citizenship. Once you’re done, you’ll have an idea of how to have one, and why you should do it. There’s plenty to say on this subject so let’s start.

How to Attain Antigua and Barbuda Passports?

By now you should already have an idea. We are talking of citizenship by investment. This is one of the finest, and dare we say the easiest ways to get a passport from any of the Caribbean countries. This way of obtaining citizenship and a passport is quite popular in the Caribbean. The climate, geographical position, natural beauty, and accessibility make them ideal for investing. Investors from every corner of the globe recognized this opportunity and took a chance on it. If you’re one of those people who want to get an Antigua passport you can do it through an investment process.

The best part about Antigua and Barbuda passports and citizenship is that they offer one of the most cost-effective programs in the Caribbean. We are talking about a minimum investment of $100,000. Once you’re done with the investment and all the paperwork you’ll have to wait 3-6 months to get your passport.

What Makes it Special?

The Antigua and Barbuda CBI program is a fairly young one. It was launched ten years ago in 2013. It has a focus on economic citizenship, and while many things are similar to what other Caribbean countries offer, at the same time it is very unique. For one, Antigua is becoming a sort of a tourist hub for people from all over the world, fairly eclipsing their Caribbean competition.

It is no wonder the situation is like this. Antigua and Barbuda is not the only ocean and beaches and summer resort. It is so much more. This island offers a view of a unique rainforest, coral reefs, and some of the most interesting volcanic regions in the world. When you add sun, beach, and some cocktail in the mix, you know why everyone should go there, and if the possibility arises to invest, why not?

Investors who come here and put their money forward have seen their funds being invested into tourism, as the island’s predominant industry, the general infrastructure of the island, and of course to various charity programs provided by the A&B government. One of the primary reasons why investors choose this island is the fact that the economic environment of the island is ideal for acceptance of not only registration but also the operation of companies from abroad.

Once you invest, various perks will come our way. One of the biggest ones is not the low price of the initial investment, but the fact that with it you’ll be guaranteed a passport for every member of your family. Their passport is amazing because it enables you to visit 151 of the world’s countries, and we have the EU, UK, Singapore, and Hong Kong on that list. Beyond that, Caribbean CBI programs are famed for their tax reliefs which should please every investor.

Benefits of the Antigua and Barbuda CBI Program

It is clear that having a passport from a Caribbean country brings a lot of benefits your way. In this department, A&B stand out, and this is why we’re dedicating this article to them. First of all, it is all about the processing of the data. When it’s all said and done, A&B will have your passport issued between 3-6 months.

Beyond that, you, as an investor are not required to learn the language or know the local customs, history, or culture. Becoming a citizen in Antigua is easier than ever. Also, their immigration company doesn’t require you to speak directly to them. Everything can be done through your attorney. The biggest benefit of this is that you don’t even have to visit Antigua and Barbuda to get citizenship. Of course, when you get to know that paradise you’ll want to visit.

A visit is required to retain your passport after five years. But, don’t worry. After your passport is issued you only need to spend five days on the island within the first five years to remain eligible. There is no need for permanent residency on the island to own an A&B passport and citizenship.

In terms of passport ownership, in addition to the principal investment, eligible are also his spouse, children under 30 who are dependent on their parents, and parents who are over 55 and are also dependent on the investor. When you add to the mix that this is one of the most affordable CBI programs out there and that it is much cheaper than EU citizenships there are little reasons why you shouldn’t desire it. The best part is that A&B authorities allow dual citizenship and that they keep their files sealed, so on their part no one will know that you own this passport.

Summary

The Antigua and Barbuda passport is one of the most cost-effective solutions when it comes to citizenship by investment programs. It is as straightforward as it gets with clear investment paths and regulated rules of engagement. If you want it, the road to 151 of the world’s countries will be opened and you’ll have a new home on one of the most beautiful tropical islands in the world.