Are you looking for some fun online games to challenge yourself and others? If so, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we’ll be introducing cool casual online games that can become quite competitive when played against others. These games do not require too much effort to master but are still extremely engaging! Whether you’re a dedicated gamer who loves competing against friends or an amateur who needs an easy-to-learn game without too many rules but as much excitement — take your pick from these eight great options!

8 Great Competitive Games For Casual Players

Solitaire Social

Solitaire Social is an awesome game to try if you’re looking for an exciting challenge. Not only is it fun and entertaining but the game also has the potential of becoming very competitive, too! There are different leagues and teams you can join and compete in, and you can play with other people or even set up tournaments against other players.

Plus, every new season brings new levels, cards, and features so the game never gets old — it just keeps getting better as you progress through the levels and challenges you more. Give this free online solitaire (no download needed) a go and see how good your skills are when tested against players from different parts of the world!

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is one of the best mobile games to enjoy, either by yourself or with friends. It’s challenging and encourages some healthy competition between players. The unique objectives, vibrant colors, and various levels of difficulty make it an entertaining yet brain-stimulating game.

Unlike other traditional puzzle games, the ingenious match-three format offers enough guidance for those just starting while also providing ample challenge for experienced players. No matter your skill level or desire for competition, you won’t regret joining the millions of Candy Crush players worldwide!

Subway Surfers

If you’re looking for a game that’s both fun and keeps you on your toes, Subway Surfers may be a perfect choice! This thrilling endless runner has you zooming through a subway system full of obstacles and surprises. With levels that get more challenging as you ascend, Subway Surfers is sure to bring out your competitive side!

You can challenge yourself by taking on leaderboards or competing against friends from around the world. And this is not to mention all the cool rewards that come with ranking higher!

Minesweeper

Minesweeper is one of the great classic video games that has been around for generations. Not only is it fun to explore but it also provides a challenge as users have to think critically and strategically. It can be enjoyed by gamers of all ages and levels or even those with no gaming experience.

Since it’s based on luck and strategy, two people could play the same board and have drastically different outcomes — making the potential for competition ripe! So if you’re looking for a way to pass some time with occasional excitement thrown in, get your Minesweeper skills ready and start playing!

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is an amazing game that brings the fun and challenge of an intense shooter experience together. This one-of-a-kind game mixes wacky physics, hilarious combat, and all the weapons you need to take out the competition. Compete against your friends in intense 200 X 200 battlegrounds, where you can pick up items and turrets to help you outlast, outplay, and outwit the opposition.

Besides, there are plenty of achievements and unlockables to keep everyone aiming for victory after every match. Whether you just want to have a casual play session or get competitive with your clan, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is worth checking out!

Type Racer

Type Racer is an awesome game that pairs the fun of casual gaming with the thrill of a competitive environment. Played entirely online, it allows users to compete against others in a race against the clock to type out words and sentences as quickly as possible.

For people looking for just some light-hearted entertainment while they take a break, Type Racer is great at releasing tension through its easy-going challenge. At the same time, however, serious gamers can also appreciate it by upping their typing skills to try and climb up their ranking in the leaderboards!

Wordscapes

Wordscapes is a fantastic word puzzle game that puts your vocabulary and problem-solving skills to the test. With thousands of levels, each with a different mix of words and difficulty, you can sharpen your mind while having fun!

What’s more, it gives users a chance to compare their scores against others on the leaderboards. Whether you’re just looking to pass the time or want to prove your mastery over language, Wordscapes is worth playing!

Words With Friends

Words with Friends is one of the most popular word games out there right now, and for a good reason. In this mobile game, you can compete against friends and family or take on random opponents in an effort to build the highest score.

Friends can also have asynchronous games, meaning they don’t need to be online simultaneously for a match. This makes it easy and convenient for everyone involved, no matter how busy their schedules may be.

The Fun of Competing

If you want to liven up your night or just have some fun, there’s no better way to do it than with a casual game. With the eight great variants mentioned in this article, you can bring that competitive spirit into your living room without breaking the bank. The best part about these games is that regardless of who wins or loses, there’s always an exciting atmosphere among friends and family, which will surely make for some amazing memories down the line. So gather together and let the competition ensue!