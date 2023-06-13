Whether you’re moving for the first time or you already have plenty of moving experience, there is no guarantee that your move will go exactly as planned. If you’re opting for a DIY move, creating a positive experience is possible.

In case you already know you won’t have enough time to complete all tasks on time, hiring professional removalists is one of the easiest solutions to provide yourself and your family with a convenient and positive moving experience. Although it is not always an option depending on your circumstances or preferences, there are ways on how you can have a hassle-free move.

Take note of the common problems you might encounter whilst preparing for your interstate move.

Scams/Fraudulent companies

There are many moving companies in Australia and several companies have built a good reputation for providing high-quality services for years. Because of this many people consider hiring professionals to be the most convenient option for interstate moves. However, this is not always the case as there are fraudulent movers who charge their customers extra fees without the customers knowing. They only find out on the day of the move and it’s too late to cancel or make any changes to the contract.

To avoid such companies, take some time to look for companies online and check for reviews provided by customers who have used their services. Consider referrals from family and friends who have recently moved to make sure you are moving with a reliable company that will take good care of your belongings.

Lack of planning and preparation

One of the most common mistakes for interstate moves is not planning the different aspects of the moving process. Even if you are hiring professional movers to help you pack and relocate your belongings, there are still plenty of moving-related tasks that you need to work on. Failing to plan the other details of your move will lead to disaster as your moving day approaches.

If you don’t have enough time to create a detailed moving plan, create a list of things to do and an inventory of the items you will be taking with you. It might seem like a tedious task, but it will help ensure that you won’t forget any task that might cause serious issues or delay your move.

Miscalculating moving cost

The majority of moving companies charge customers based on the weight and distance travelled. Making mistakes on the estimated weight of your belongings or the distance from your current home to your new residence might increase your moving expenses.

Before agreeing to any contracts, discuss the details of your move with your chosen removalists. If you feel comfortable, allow them to visit your home for a consultation. This will allow them to determine the requirements of your move and come up with a more accurate quote.

Underestimating the time needed to pack

No matter the size of your move, packing and preparing your belongings for the move takes a lot of time. Another common mistake people make is delaying the packing until the last few days, thinking that they will have enough time to secure the required packing materials and pack their belongings properly. If you keep delaying this task, you might end up having to toss everything in boxes and containers when you’re just days away from your moving day.

To avoid any delays or having to pack your belongings without organising them, start preparing and packing certain items as early as possible. For example, you can pack seasonal items (including things you won’t be using during or immediately after the move) as soon as you booked your move.

Improper packing

Whilst it’s tempting to just pack everything in large boxes, you must avoid doing so if you have several items. You need to carefully consider how your belongings will be packed and how you can conveniently lift and move them around on your moving day. Additionally, you need to consider what and how much packing materials you will need to pack everything properly. Note that using low-quality materials or not packing your items properly might result in damages, especially fragile items like glassware and electronics.

Keep your belongings safe, especially whilst it is being transported by using high-quality materials and carefully wrapping fragile items and packing them in smaller boxes that are easy to lift and move around. This way, you can reduce the risk of dropping the boxes or damage caused by packing too many items in one box.

Not getting the required documents

Whilst it is possible to acquire certain documents or records even after the move, you might have to pay more to have them delivered to your new address. Not getting the required documents could also cause certain inconveniences when you reach your new home. For example, you might not be able to drive a new car or use your existing vehicle upon arriving if you fail to update your vehicle registration or driver’s licence.

To avoid any issues and additional expenses once you reach your new home, make appointments to get medical records, dental records, and school records (if you have school-age children) weeks before your scheduled move. Update your licence and vehicle registration ahead of time, especially if you’re planning to drive your vehicle to your new residence.

Forgetting to disconnect/transfer utilities

If you fail to have utilities in your current residence disconnected, your service provider might still charge you until it is disconnected. If you forget to make arrangements with a service provider to have utilities installed in your new home before your arrival, you might have to stay in your new home without water, electricity, or an internet connection or pay extra to stay in a nearby hotel or inn.

Your schedule will only become more hectic as your moving day approaches. Hence, it is highly recommended that you contact service providers at least three weeks before your moving day to inform them of the change. This way, you won’t be charged extra for services you did not use and you can rest assured that you will at least have electricity and water when you arrive in your new home. Additional utilities and services can be booked later on.