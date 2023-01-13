Musculoskeletal disorders are quite an often occurrence in life and medicine. Medicine has advanced enough that we know today much more than we did in the past. Treating these conditions was also made quite easier due to the technological advancements and the equipment we have at our disposal today. The bad news is that these diseases are quite spread throughout the world. Almost two billion people have some sort of musculoskeletal condition. Can you imagine this number? It is quite staggering just how many people have some musculoskeletal disability and a need to treat it.

It’s good to know that most conditions of this type are treatable. There are various forms of physical rehabilitation available today. We are going to cover both aspects today – the disease and the treatment. If you continue reading you will learn a few things you didn’t know about the six most common musculoskeletal disorders and how to treat them. So, keep on reading, as this is a subject that is worth knowing more about. If you’re already familiar with musculoskeletal conditions, this could prove to be a good opportunity to test your knowledge. Let’s start.

Tendonitis

Let’s start with the least dangerous one. As the name suggests we are talking about tendon issues. When you have tendonitis you have what’s commonly known as tendon inflammation. A tendon is a tissue made out of fiber. The first purpose is to be a part between bones and muscles. Considering their importance, having inflammation in any part of your body can be quite uncomfortable. In most cases with most patients the areas infected are shoulders, ankles, wrists, and elbows.

Osteoarthritis

Do not be confused here. For most people, this condition is simply arthritis. When you have this condition it means that the part of your cartilage has gone or is slowly degrading. Osteoarthritis is closely tied to the ending parts of your bones, where the rubber-like protection layer starts disappearing. This can be both uncomfortable and painful as in advanced cases your bones start rubbing at each other due to the disappearance of cartilage. In the majority of cases, patients first start feeling pain in the wrists before it spreads to the hands, neck, hips, knees, and lower back.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Compared to arthritis from above, this one is quite more severe. When you start suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis it means that your immune system is not working properly. With this condition, you’ll have your IS working against you damaging your cells. Once discovered it is vital for your well-being that is treated immediately and with care. If left unattended it can lead to the deterioration of your bones. When this happens you’ll feel immense pain in your joints followed by the same tingling and painful sensation in your fingers. Just like with regular arthritis, your cartilage will be the first victim, but this condition can quickly spread to bones and other vital organs making it quite dangerous if untreated.

Bone Fractures

People usually tie bone fractures to heavy injuries that cause your bones to break. But, that's not always the case. Yes, bones due receive fractures as a consequence of a fall down the stairs or in a car accident but there are other instances where your bones get fractured. Yes, trauma is the most common reason, but it can be due to continual pressure on your bones due to work or any sort of activity, and in some cases, various diseases can lead to bone fractures. Fractures can be complete or partial. We are talking about a rather painful condition and in the most severe of cases it could lead to permanent disability. Regardless of the condition of your fractures the first time you doubt that you might be suffering from it you should contact a professional in this field of work.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

This is a quite localized issue. We are talking about a nerve in your wrists. A pinched one. You will start suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome when you use your wrist in a way that is deemed unnatural, to be repetitive, which leads to extreme cases of either flexion or extension. Usually, the parts of our bodies that hurt the most from this one are the wrists on our hands. You’ll recognize it by a tingling and numbing sensation in your hands and fingers. While it might look timid at the beginning if you do not treat this condition it could also lead to permanent disability.

Fibromyalgia

The last but not least condition we’re going to cover in this article is fibromyalgia. While the name might sound complicated it is not. We are writing about tenderness and pain tied to our muscles. The best way to recognize it is to notice the fatigue you’re having. In most cases, the pain is followed by fatigue which if left untreated leads to other issues such as mood swings, insomnia, and memory loss.

How to Treat Musculoskeletal Conditions?

When it comes to treating any of these conditions the first thing you need to do is consult a doctor. Usually, when any musculoskeletal condition is discovered it is treated through a specially devised plan. If you’re in the developing stages of a musculoskeletal condition the treatment might be a simple set of exercises. Some of these conditions are treated by the usage of simple over-the-counter prescription medicines. The last but not least method includes various forms of physical therapy. Some patients even recommended occupational therapy.

But, the best route to treat these conditions is to counter them. This is best done by leading a healthy lifestyle that revolves around eating healthy and exercising regularly. It is all about light working out and regularly stretching motion implemented into your daily routines. This way you will keep both your bones and muscles strong. In the case that you have already developed some of these conditions, we suggest that you seek professional orthopedic help as we already suggested. The sooner you react the better chances are that you will be doing yourself a big favor.