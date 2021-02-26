If you go to any camping store, you’re going to see all kinds of tent models. There are single-person tents or ones big enough to accommodate several individuals. There are ones made of various materials and with loads of different features.

You can also find tents online. If you go on Amazon alone, there are dozens of options. Whatever you plan on doing, you should be able to find the right tent for the job.

There are also tons of different things you can do with your tent. Let’s look at some of the options right now. You might end up using your tent for many years, and it’s best that you get your money’s worth from it.

The Traditional Camping Trip

Most people probably envision the traditional camping trip when they go tent shopping. You might check out the E-Z Up brand, which has several options that consumers love. Perhaps when you see some of these models, you think about heading into the great outdoors with your family in tow.

Camping is a way you and your kids can bond. You might love nature, and there’s no better way to share that with them. You can set up your tent, then go hiking and get an up-close look at all of the flora and fauna.

You can come back later and make a campfire. You might make s’mores after dinner, then sit around and tell ghost stories. This is what’s so great about being a parent: you can pass on what you appreciate to your kids.

If you get a reliable tent that can last you for years, you might even pass it on to your children one day. They’ll get nostalgic every time they see it and remember the incredible times the family had together.

The Classic Lemonade Stand

Many people had a lemonade stand when they were growing up. It’s the quintessential childhood activity. You’re looking to make some pocket money, and selling fresh-squeezed lemonade seems like the best way to do it.

The only problem that your kids might run into is that a summer day can quickly overpower them. You can tell them to slather on the sunblock, but that’s only going to help them so much if they’re out there in the day’s intense, punishing heat.

They can set up a tent and sit comfortably in the shade while waiting for some likely customers to come along. If they are too young to set it up, then you can do it for them. At least then, you don’t have to worry about them coming back indoors roasted like lobsters.

School Activities

Maybe you’re an active PTA member, and the school wants you to help out with something. You might lend the school a tent that they can set up in the parking lot. They can have volunteers sit in this makeshift shelter. They might set up a table and some chairs.

This is where they can have kids sign up for after-school activities and sporting events. Perhaps you’re trying to get food drive donations, and you can sit in the tent yourself, either before or after school. You can collect cans that will help feed the local homeless population.

You might sit in the tent and collect signatures of anyone who is going to compete in a charity fun run or a half-marathon. Whatever event the school has going on, you can be there with your trusty tent to help them out.

You Can Set It Up at a Fair or Festival

You might also have a side hustle of some kind. So many individuals do these days. Maybe you bake pies, make artisanal pickles, or smoke your own beef jerky.

Whatever you’re into, street fairs often exist where you can show off your products and sell them. This might not even be a side hustle for you. It could be your full-time career.

Whether this is a fun diversion for you or it’s your primary income source, you’ll want a sturdy tent that you can set up when you’re ready to leap into action. Anywhere people gather, and any time you can get a permit to be a part of the event, you’ll need a tent so you can claim some prime real-estate and sell your wares.

If this is your profession, then you can even claim the tent as a write-off when tax time comes around. If so, make sure you get the best tent for the job, since you might take it with you as you travel from place to place, trying to get your products on the map.

Outdoor Dining and Entertaining

Maybe you own a restaurant, and you know that the nice weather is coming. You might have a patio area, or somewhere your customers will want to spend some time outside.

If you buy several tents, that might be the perfect way to accommodate them. You can set them up and have some tables and place settings. There, your customers can sit in the shade and enjoy some adult beverages while they wait for their food to come.

You might also have a larger tent if you want to set up some live music for your guests as well. Since tents come in all sizes and shapes, there is no reason you could not get a pavilion-style tent that can hold an entire band with all of their instruments.

If you get creative, then you can definitely do plenty of other things with your tent as well. You might use one to shelter your valuable products from the elements if you’re staying at a multiple-day festival or street fair. You can get ones that feature your logo if you want to spread brand awareness.

Whether you want a tent for personal or commercial use, there are options for either scenario. Just be sure to get one that is within your budget, and that has some excellent online feedback from happy customers.