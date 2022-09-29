Combining work and study is always a popular option among students. Many want to gain experience in their field of study, while others simply need to earn money. Many students start working during their first year of study, while others wait until they are near graduation. In addition to financial rewards, combining work and study can foster independence and responsibility. It can also contribute to professional growth. However, students must be mindful of the drawbacks of this approach. Besides, too much work can detract from their education and hinder their ability to learn and gain the knowledge they need to succeed.

There are a number of ways to successfully combine your studies and your career. Some think “Maybe I’ll do my online class while I’m on the way to work? Read on the lunch break?” Actually, both of those options are viable.

One of the main tips is to plan carefully and make sure you are making the best decisions for your future. Another way is to take advantage of modern technologies and learn how to save time. Whatever you do, the most important thing is to have confidence in your abilities and choices. Below are listed main tips on combining work and study:

You need to plan in detail

When you want to successfully combine work and study, you must first plan out your schedule. You must plan out the dates for your lectures and work, and ensure that you don’t overlap your work and study time. It is also vital to be clear with your employer about your plans. If you need time off for holidays or study breaks, you should negotiate with your employer to arrange a more flexible schedule for you.

Vital is to mark all deadlines both for work and college in your calendar. All papers dues, exam days, and work events should be marked, so you will never miss one. Some prefer paper, some – digital calendars. No matter what your choice is – just keep track of your daily life.

It’s important to set priorities. Your education should be in the first place, so ask for days off on exam days and try not to put the work ahead of your education and health. Better education will lead to a better career.

Take care of your health

It’s important to take care of your health if you want to successfully combine work and study. A balanced diet, exercise, and proper sleep are essential for your overall well-being. Add exercise to your schedule.

Mental health is also very important. Set aside time to relax and unwind each day – this will give you time to recharge your batteries and avoid stress. Don’t forget about days off and holidays – rest is important both for physical and mental health.

Another important point of caring about health is visiting doctors with the aim to prevent problems. It’s always easier to prevent than cope with illness.

Learn how to save time

To save time when combining work and study, students should learn to prioritize their time. They should start by determining how many hours they need to work each day. One way to avoid losing track of time is to budget a specific amount of time to study for each class. This way, you can ensure you have enough time for all classes. Try not to put off studying until the last minute, as this will only lead to burnout and a lack of focus. After all, college is a marathon, not a sprint!

Combine morning routine with listening to podcasts, reading books on the bus, use free time at work as a possibility to complete homework. Multitasking may spread your attention, so be careful.

Another way to save time when combining work and study is to look for flexible work schedules. Whenever possible, try to work part-time or take flexible work schedules. If an employer tries to make you work during school hours, refuse. Combine free time at work with studying, and never miss an opportunity to learn at work at all.

Find comfort zone

You can find your comfort zone by changing your daily routine. This will allow you to focus on studying more efficiently. Your daily life probably contains a few routine tasks that you do the same way every day. You know the processes, the outcomes, and the people you work with. While your Comfort Zone may not be the best place to pursue your dreams, it can be a great place to recharge your batteries.

By training yourself to be comfortable with change, you can develop a growth mindset. When you are uncomfortable, you challenge your assumptions and beliefs. By doing this, you will be able to achieve more in life. For example, if you work in an environment where you are often surrounded by people who have different views than you do, you will be more likely to learn from them. Moreover, this habit will make you more flexible, adaptable, and creative.

Besides finding your comfort zone, you need to be aware of your boundaries. Being aware of your boundaries is crucial for your career and personal life success. While your comfort zone may feel safe and supportive, it can also restrict growth. By understanding the forces at play, you can learn how to balance your personal boundaries. You must be able to push beyond your boundaries and yet retreat to your comfort zone when needed.

Your comfort zone can be defined as the area of your life where you feel the most comfortable and relaxed. When you’re in your comfort zone, your brain will recognize that it’s already doing what it’s supposed to. This is a good thing. It keeps you from feeling anxiety about your goals.