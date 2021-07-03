Coloring is a simple and fun children’s activity that helps children develop cognition, creativity, imagination, and other mental processes. Therefore, coloring books for children are a great choice for all those who want to provide children with quality and happy free time in childhood. A child with crayons in his hands is a classic depiction of childhood and something most children love to do. Children can receive crayons in their hands after a year, but this activity is far from coloring within the lines. These little ones are just trying out what will happen when they pull on the paper with crayons.

Coloring patterns in a coloring book help children improve their fine motor skills, and at that moment attention and concentration develop (we train the brain to concentrate on what it is doing).

In addition to being very fun and relaxing, coloring also has a positive effect on a child’s development, in many ways.

Improving fine motor skills

From birth to the age of three, children develop motor skills. They first learn to raise their head and move their arms and legs, feel objects, and then, at six months, they begin to straighten up and sit up. As early as eight months, they start crawling, if a large number of children make their first steps on their first birthday. Motor development continues, after they learn to walk because there is so much more that they do not know, but they will soon master it through everyday play.

After that, there is a period when the so-called fine motor skills develop, ie what the child needs to master by the time he goes to school. Holding crayons in your hands, and even coloring itself helps the development of the muscles of the fingers, hands, and joints. By developing these motor skills, many other skills and abilities are upgraded. Once they start learning to write it will be of great benefit to them as the muscles will already remember the essential movements.

Fine motor skills, which are developed by holding the crayon, help the child to manipulate small objects. These skills are constantly being upgraded to develop beautiful writing and better coordination in sports activities.

If you monitor your child’s development closely, you will notice progress very quickly. Simply compare some previous work in the coloring book with the most recent. You will certainly notice more precise coloring, ie that the child does not cross the line. This is exactly the fine motor skills we mentioned.

Creativity

Although many educators, educators, and other professional staff are of the opinion that coloring books reduce creativity, there are still more who believe that coloring is one of the activities that encourages and develops the creative spirit in children. It also unleashes the imagination and encourages children to think about new ideas. The sun doesn’t always have to be yellow, does it?

Coloring books are good preparation for school

The principle in school is still the same as a hundred years ago: children are given a task that must be solved. And that task is on the bench in front of them, on paper. Through the simple concept of coloring books, children also prepare to solve tasks on paper.

They have a calming effect

Dyeing has a calming effect on children. It is simple, fun and in the end, something beautiful is created from the colors. No wonder coloring books for adults are becoming more and more popular!

Through coloring, the child develops writing

Versatility, strength, and attention are needed for the basics of letter writing. By drawing and coloring, these skills are further developed so that the child’s handwriting becomes simple and natural over time.

Better eye and hand coordination

Children need to develop hand-eye coordination, and this is achieved with many activities, and coloring is one of them.

The child expresses himself through coloring

You can learn a lot about his feelings and mood from a child’s drawing because that’s the way they express themselves. Drawing has an encouraging effect on the child, especially if the child has no other opportunity to express the pressure but also the mixed feelings he is experiencing in his life. Rarely will you hear a small child say “I’m angry” or “I’m sad,” but his drawing will answer that if you pay a little attention. For example, if a child is angry, he will press hard on the crayon when coloring, a sad child will use dark colors, while a satisfied and happy child will use only bright colors, and draw the sun, flowers, hearts, and so on.

Final thoughts

The fact is that modern technology is involved in the upbringing and development of children and that they are very happy to accept it. However, for the proper development of a child, it is important to have other activities that positively affect his development. How to interest a child in coloring? Try to encourage children and color together. Thousands of different coloring books can be found on the Internet. You can check it if you visit smartstory.info

When you give a child a coloring book, explain to him how he can play with it. Spend time with him by painting together. Suggest colors to him, encourage him to think and explain to him how, in addition to creativity, precision is also important for coloring.

In addition to the coloring book, the child will definitely need crayons, so make sure he has them too. The greater the range of colors a child has, the more creative they will certainly be. Very soon, the child will understand how he can create his own pictures, his own story, and his world in his coloring book. The child will learn about colors, will improve concentration, visual perception, and logical thinking. Coloring books for children are a type of didactic toy that you can’t go wrong with at any time. It will surely be delightful.