Spring and summer in 2022 will be more colorful than ever. No, it’s not because of the green trees and blooms, it’s because of the latest fashion trends that await you. The streets will be full of bright, striking, but also pastel tones and interesting patterns. Complete chaos awaits you. Along with great clothing combinations, you will also have the opportunity to see bulky jewelry. We can freely say that your streets will become catwalks, because the most challenging combinations will be worn. The merging of the incompatible is a trend that marked the end of 2021, and reaches its peak in 2022. Find out in the rest of the text what else awaits you this season when it comes to fashion.

1. Prints

The more different prints you match the better combination you will get. Different geometric patterns and different designs are welcome. This is a great opportunity to impress many. All you will need is an animal print that always looks glamorous and appealing. Opt for strong colors and combine print with different styles. This way you will get a clothing combination. This way of dressing has been popular for several seasons ago and has not bypassed 2022 either.

Without much effort, you will get a special aesthetic. Clothing pieces with a print look intense, dynamic and often eccentric. They look best on shirts and dresses, and you can wear them during all parts of the day. All the world’s designers agree. You don’t even have to wear a flashy dress to attract attention. Just one piece of clothing in print or some detail is enough to look fantastic.

2. Colors

Just like every year, in the middle of the new fashion season and the most desirable trends, a luxurious palette of colors stood out. Luxury top brands, such as Valentino, Prada, Dior and others, have included a palette of cheerful fluorescent colors for day and evening. The most popular colors are pink, yellow, green and orange, which act as a real color therapy. Clothes in these colors are associated with fun and bring a certain dose of optimism and fashion excitement. They will transform any combination, which is why they are always on the list of favorite style tricks of popular trendsetters. It is really not difficult to present this style, especially to those who like to be in the center of attention. Boldly embrace your favorite color and wear every piece of clothing in that color. Simple fashion details, shoes and handbags go great with such a combination.

You can also combine one bright item of clothing with classic jeans or beige pants. According to the Gstreet Cool, when you opt for casual clothes, you can choose any color you can fit in nicely. We must not forget the popular orange or green color that stood out this year. If you follow the trends, we are sure that you had a bathing suit or a dress in that color the previous summer. The obsession continued this year as well. Just one detail in this color will be enough to cheer up the reduced combination. For example, choose an interesting color, belt or shoes. You can wear a piece of clothing that looks like a bag.

3. Unusual clips on the wardrobe

This is a trend that appeared last year and continues this year. The only change is that a somewhat more extreme variant awaits you this year. For example, you will see open cutouts that reveal the skin on all clothing items. These are dresses, T-shirts, pants, etc. The trend reached its peak after the second season of the popular Euphoria series was released.

While last year everyone bathed in sequins, this year Euphoria brings us something more challenging. These are just unusual pieces of clothing that you will love to wear. Such garments are also very narrow. They will put your figure in the foreground and show a refined fashion taste. If you choose the right clothes, you can emphasize your curves and hide flaws very easily.

4. Wide suits

The classic suit has never gone out of fashion. Comfortable pants and jackets are welcome this year as well. However, forget about the classics this spring, because the suits will be worn in orange, purple, yellow, pink and other bright colors. Best of all, these suits combine equally well with heels and sneakers.

5. Platforms

“And just like that” platforms have returned to the fashion world. In fact, comfort and glamor have never ceased to be popular. Sarah Jessica Parker presented this perfect trend in the sequel to the “Sex and the City” series. Versace regained the ’20s style. Their famous shoes are as high as 16 cm and are a must-have this season. They come in different colors, from beige and black to purple and pink. Retro jackets, mini-skirts, ethno motifs and logomania have definitely fallen on the trend lists. If you love fashion, you will not be able to omit this trend in your wardrobe. Also lacquered in all rainbow colors, Valentino Tan-go platforms have delighted the hearts of trendsetters and style people. They go well with maxi dresses, jeans or straight-cut pants. If you like to experiment with fashion, you can wear them on bare feet and short socks with a pattern. They combine with absolutely everything if you are brave enough to carry one such pair. Continue to be inspired by the most interesting colors and combinations, because that way you will always look great.

6. Pants with suspenders

Casual and practical combinations will be worn a lot this year. That is why our list also includes pants with suspenders. If you combine them with a crop top t-shirt and big earrings you will look like Jenny from the Block. This style helps you emphasize your figure while looking fashionable. Add an expensive purse, sneakers and you’re ready. Although they are an unfairly forgotten fashion accessory, suspenders are returning to the fashion scene.

Conclusion:

The fashion scene never stops. As you may have noticed, there are many rounds of new styles to try. This year, everything is allowed. So feel free to wear elegant and retro things at the same time. Get inspired by elements of different fashion trends, because your fashion task this year is to create the most unusual outfit.