Making your home fresh and clean is sometimes very overwhelming and tiring. It takes a lot of time and sometimes it seems like there is no end to the cleaning, and It appears that as you clean all around the house new, and unexpected places of the house are popping up with dust and stains. With little tips and tricks that we have here, you will finish the job in no time and have it all under control and sparkling clean. It is essential to have a plan and go from one area of the house and slowly take over the rooms making them clean and ready to be enjoyed.

Socks

Socks can be used for many different things other than wearing them. You know how each time you are doing the laundry there is that one sock that mysteriously has lost its pair. It is time to open up that drawer full of socks and get the one that has no pair into good use.

They can be used to clean dust from all those places that are hard to reach, one of the usages we are especially fond of is to put them on your hand and clean in between the blinds that have collected an enormous amount of dust.

In addition, socks can be used over the hose of the vacuum cleaner in order to grab something small and of value that is stuck under the bed or any other hard to reach the place. This is a good thing to use when earrings and other small parts.

2. Professional help

It is never a shame to get help when needed. If you can see that you cannot achieve it all, and clean the home, invest yourself in family obligations and kids, make food and go to work, be very grateful that you can hire someone that can help you in at least one part of the home.

It can be hard to get the person to trust to be in your home and do the job right. In order to get the cleaning service done by professionals you can trust, be sure to get them from companies such as Clean Corp.

3. Lint roller

This one can and is used to remove lint from clothes. But, can it be used on parts of the furniture that you would not believe. One of the most popular ways to put it into use is to remove dust and lint from the lamps that are hard to get to and you cannot use the standard products and water-filled rags. In addition, fancy pillows that are very sensitive to go to the washing machine can be relieved from the dust and lint.

4. Baking soda

Baking soda is one of the things that we seem to neglect but it is very interesting how this small thing that you probably have in the cabinet can be used in different parts of the home.

As a simple chemical, this one can be mixed with different products in order to increase the productivity of cleaning products or speed up the cleaning process. One of our favorites is to use it in the kitchen and degrease the stove or oven or pans. Form the stove, put baking soda all over it and take vinegar or lemon, by adding an acidic fluid on it, the baking soda and acid will react creating fizzing and making grease to lift from the surface, making it way easier to clean.

Baking soda is good as an absorber of odors, so if you have an onion spiced salad and a cake to put in the fridge, it will be a disaster, since the cake will smell as onions and who likes onion smelling cake? Putting the small container with baking soda can help with this since it will absorb most of the unpleasant odors in the fridge and prevent them to be absorbed by other things in the fridge or at least make it less available for absorption by different products in the fridge.

5. Coffee grounds

Do not throw away coffee grounds, you can use them in the kitchen, especially in the fridge. Coffee grounds, as well as baking soda, are good at absorbing that disgusting odor in the fridge; in addition to absorption of the smell, the whole fridge will have a tint of coffee each time you open it, so not only that it will eliminate the odor, but it will also make the whole The fridge smell amazing.

6. Vinegar

Vinegar can be used in different ways, and as we have explained, it is used in combination with baking soda in order to clean greasy surfaces.

What you probably didn’t know, alcohol vinegar is capable of dissolving limestone. So, it can be used all around the house where you have limestone stains. Do you know those stains on the glass table made from putting water glasses? They can be removed by rubbing them with vinegar.

In addition to this, if your glasses have lost their glow and you can see that they have limestone deposits on them, you can fill in the sink with vinegar and warm water and put them in. The vinegar will dissolve the limestone and leave the glasses all clean. Do not forget to rinse them! In addition to this bath you can put the forks, spoons, and knives and polish them to perfection.

Vinegar can be used on tiles in the bathroom in order to take care of the stains from water, soap, and limestone. Just spray vinegar and leave it for a while, and rinse. Yes it will smell on vinegar, but it will be clean in a very short period of time.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many tips and tricks that can be used to clean the home fast and well. You can use different homemade products to increase the efficiency and speed of cleaning. If it is too hard for you to handle it all, be sure to get the professional help that will get this chore out and lift that burden off your shoulders.