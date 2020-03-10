As we climb towards a world that is greener and more efficient, auto manufacturers are cleaning up their portfolios by either introducing cleaner cars such as electrics in their lineup or polishing up their existing blue-eyed boys by going for some hybrid action that is much less jarring for the average consumer looking to switch to a better future. The problem arises in the fact that many manufacturers do have some really great eco alternatives but have them priced quite exorbitantly which puts them out of reach for quite a large chunk of consumers. For the ones that want a decently specced family vehicle for not a great premium, the consumers mostly have to choose between a comfortable and luxurious ICE powered vehicle or an eco-friendly alternative that is going to be a long shot in terms of the level of luxury it offers when compared to similarly priced ICE alternative. So when a manufacturer like Mercedes Benz overhauls their entire entry-level segment by offering hybrid variants for most of its entry-level vehicles, they are bound to get some serious inflow of business from clients that are on the lookout for the best of both worlds. If you want to know more about Mercedes you can visit this website.

Mercedes Benz has recently announced new plug-in hybrid versions of three of their entry-level cars in the form of the CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA Compact SUV which will all be able to very proudly wear the 250e badge from now. All three of these vehicles would now be offered with the same plug-in hybrid powertrains that are currently offered in the hybrid versions of the Mercedes Benz A-Class and B-Class which essentially “hybridizes” the entire Mercedes Benz entry/compact vehicle lineup. The well renowned Mercedes 8 speed dual-clutch transmission on these vehicles will be mated to a 1.3 liter transversely mounted four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out roughly 158 bhp and 184 lb-ft of torque which will be coupled with an electric motor that will bring the power output to a total of 215 bhp and 332 lb-ft of torque. The fact that the battery on these models is going to be a 15.6 kWh unit, helps these vehicles achieve a realistic electric-only range of 49 miles which could prove to be enough for many consumers that would use these vehicles for daily office commuting. It is also interesting to note that in a Mercedes Benz first, there is no dedicated 12-volt starter for the combustion engine as the responsibility is taken up entirely by the present electric motor.

These vehicles are also going to be offered with the newest MBUX(Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system that would feature additional modes curated for the hybrid variants such as the pure EV or “Electric” mode which maximizes the electric performance of the vehicle and inhibits the engine from kicking in unless extremely necessary. The “Electric” mode also lets the user set a personalized level of regenerative braking that can be selected via the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The official EPA figures for these vehicles range from a shocking 177 mpg for the CLA Shooting Brake 250e and GLA 250e to 188 mpg for the CLA Coupe 250e. The battery of these vehicles can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 25 minutes if one opts to use a DC charger that can enable charging speeds of up to 24kW, if going with the AC charger to juice up the batteries, one can expect charge speeds of up to 7.4kW. All the rest of the features on the hybrid variants of the Benz entry-level lineup remain exactly the same as their gasoline-powered brothers only with some added bells and whistles in the form of pre-entry climate controlling and special drive modes. The aforementioned hybrid lineup was due to be launched at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show but was ultimately revealed via a digital launch like most other manufacturers due to the event being called off amongst concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus which is one of the biggest health risks that is propagating today.

The CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA Compact SUV alongside the already available hybrids of the A-class and B-class provide the consumers with a very healthy lineup of vehicles to choose from which would in our books prove to be a great transition point for a world that is striving for complete electrification. This transition of Mercedes-Benz into a greener world of mobility is catalyzed by EQ Power, which is the label under which the German carmaker manufactured a series of electrically powered vehicles. Its Smart For Two vehicles, though, failed to gather the same appreciation as the rest of their cars. That, however, was not going to deter Mercedes. The new EQ Power CLA coupe, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA will feature high output systems and deliver plenty of enjoyment to the driver, which EQ vehicles didn’t before, claims Mercedes.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the A 250e will require about 6.6 seconds in a race to reach 60 mph and be capable of attaining speeds of 235 km/h or 146 mph. That does sound impressive for a compact family car. The biggest issue with any electric vehicle, however, is not how fast they can go. Their greatest challenge is how and when can owners charge them. Obviously, Mercedes-Benz thought about it too. They have planned to set up a charging network, which according to them is going to be the largest network in the world. With the help of the Mercedes me Charge drivers could acquire access to one of those locations. The navigation system will help those in need of locating these destinations. Further, the only catch for drivers involves gaining access through Mercedes I Charge card, Mercedes me App or from the car right away. “No separate contracts are necessary: apart from simple authentication, customers benefit from an integrated payment function with simple billing after they have registered their payment method once”, says Mercedes-Benz.

According to reports, the A 250e series will be available for order beginning in the spring of 2020. The market launches of the CLA coupe, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA will follow a few weeks after ordering starts. So far so good.