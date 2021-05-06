From Europe to Latin America and Australia, these are the ten cities with amazing street art you need to visit at least once in your lifetime.

Street art is a form of independent visual art created in the public forum – on buildings, laneways, streets, trains, and surfaces.

Often used as a form of expression, representing political or social issues, street art began to mature in the 1960s in New York. However, its origins date back to prehistoric times, with cave art used as a means of communication, creativity and documentation.

Today – for the most part – street art is seen as a viable platform for self-expression, opposed to vandalism. With many cities embracing the skill, creativity and craftsmanship of the masked artists, street art is a calling card for some of the world’s coolest cities.

Read on to learn about ten cities with amazing street art to add to your bucket list.

10. Buenos Aires, Argentina – a painted canvas

As the largest city and capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires has a lot to offer travellers from around the world. Street art is just one of its key draws.

With a wealth of large-faced abandoned buildings acting like blank canvases, street artists have been drawn to the city for decades. Today it is a dynamic destination for those keen to explore the city’s culture through its outdoor art.

9. Mexico City, Mexico – for mighty murals

Impressive murals are synonymous with Mexico City. Dappling the side streets and facades of forgotten buildings, Mexico is a must-see for any street art lover looking to add to their bucket list.

Expansive works can be found all over the city, making it ideal for those who plan to discover all there is to Mexico, including the historic centre, Coyoacán and Roma-Condesa.

8. London, United Kingdom – the European centre of the counterculture

As England's capital and the European centre of the 1960s counterculture, it comes as no surprise that street art in London is some of the best in the world.

As England’s capital and the European centre of the 1960s counterculture, it comes as no surprise that street art in London is some of the best in the world.

Today, it continues to flourish like flowers in spring, with fresh canvases popping up all over the city each night. East London has a particularly impressive offering of street art.

7. Sao Paulo, Brazil – for the bright and bold

Sao Paulo in Brazil is a mega-metropolis, a sprawling urban canvas and a hotbed for street artists striving for a piece of the wall to make their mark.

Take a wander down any alleyway or backstreet, and you’ll be greeted with murals and creations both bright and bold. Without a doubt, this is one of the top cities with amazing street art in the world.

6. Paris, France – a capital of street art

Paris is known for many things: light and love, art and romance, pastries and wine. What is lesser-known but just as impressive is its street art offering.

Paris is known for many things: light and love, art and romance, pastries and wine. What is lesser-known but just as impressive is its street art offering.

Some amazing places to spot street art in the French capital include Rue Saint-Maur, Rue Oberkampf, Rue des Cascades, and Rue Laurence Savart.

5. Melbourne, Australia – underground Australia

Melbourne is arguably the coolest city in Australia. With a European vibe, great music, nightlife, and a laidback lifestyle, there is much to love about the destination. Street art is another key attraction.

With key stops including Hozier Lane, Croft Alley and Centre Place, it is safe to say that Melbourne is one of the top cities with amazing street art.

4. Lisbon, Portugal – the open-air gallery

Lisbon in Portugal is one of the world’s most impressive cities when it comes to street art. Colloquially considered an open-air gallery, you can easily get lost in its endless murals and artistic displays while you explore the city on foot.

Make sure to check out ‘Shadow Man’ by Sam3 and ‘Crocodile Tears’ by Ericailane, both near Picoas Metro Station.

3. Bristol, United Kingdom – the home of Banksy

Bristol’s most famous street art resident is the elusive Banksy – a pioneer and world-famous graffiti artist.

Due to his fame and the city’s unique street art style, Bristol is now seen as one of the greatest cities with amazing street art.

2. New York, USA – the big smoke

New York is one of the world’s most famous cities. Known for its entertainment, music and theatre, businesses and commerce, it truly is a land of dreams.

Street art is, too, a major contender in its fields of creativity, and throughout the city, you never have to wander far to fall upon another amazing mural.

1. Berlin, Germany – the treasure trove of street art

Berlin has always been a cool city thriving under the radar. In recent years, popularity has grown, leading to a rise in immigration in the German capital.

Berlin has always been a cool city thriving under the radar. In recent years, popularity has grown, leading to a rise in immigration in the German capital.

Divided during the Cold War, its 18th-century Brandenburg Gate has become a symbol of reunification. The city’s also known for its art scene and modern landmarks like the gold-colored, swoop-roofed Berliner Philharmonie, built in 1963.

Berlin is one of the trendiest cities on the globe. With a multicultural and youthful population, an underground rave scene and artists by the dozen, it comes as no surprise that Berlin is one of the cities with amazing street art.

Make sure to check out the East Side Gallery, Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg.