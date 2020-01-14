In the world of professional poker, Atlanta native, Chris Moneymaker is a key figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern online poker industry.

Moneymaker, a name given to his ancestors who made coins from silver and gold, continued the family tradition by winning many professional tournaments. It’s estimated that he has a staggering net worth of around $16 million.

Amongst his many achievements, he is best known for becoming the first World Series of Poker champion who qualified through an online poker site back in 2003. After his unprecedented success, the number of online poker players in the US rose dramatically, a craze aptly coined by the media as the “Moneymaker Effect.”

The Moneymaker Effect

Since winning the World Series of Poker, he has been the poster boy for online poker and has been living the American dream. He quit his day job and became a full-time pro and was asked to serve as a spokesman for both Harrah’s Entertainment and PokerStars. In 2005, he released the autobiography “Moneymaker: How an Amateur Poker Player Turned $40 into $2.5 Million at the World Series of Poker”.

Other notable achievements include winning the Deep Stack Pot Limit Omaha event of the World Poker Open tournament in 2009. He also came in second place at the WSOP Circuit in Tulsa earlier this year. Moneymaker was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in July 2019 for his accomplishments and is one of the best ambassadors the game has ever had.

Where to Play Poker in Atlanta, Georgia?

If you are an Atlanta native looking to make your fame and fortune from playing poker, you’ll want some tips on where you can get started.

Unfortunately, the strict gambling laws in Georgia are going to limit your options considerably as all land casinos, including Native American casinos, are illegal in the state. The exception is cruise ship gambling i.e., floating casinos that pick you up from the docks and gently sail you through the loopholes of state law.

Online Poker

Though poker is illegal under Georgia law, no specific reference has been made to online poker in state statutes. As with many other US states, Georgia residents continue to play poker at offshore sites presumably for peace of mind. It’s important to remember to do some research to make sure you are playing at a reputable online poker site like holdemrealmoney.com

Expert Tips to Play Online Poker

One of the biggest luxuries of playing the game online is that you can choose from many different options and rules. Poker is an umbrella term for a variety of different games that offer unique advantages to each type of player. Rather than sticking to one style alone, make it your goal to experiment with different formats. The following list highlights some of the most popular poker variants.

Texas Hold’em: This is easily the most well-known version of the game and features two hole cards and five community cards. If you’re new to online poker, we recommend this as a starting point, as it is the most straightforward version of the game to pick up.

Pot Limit Omaha: This next alternative to the game has been increasing in popularity over the last few years. It’s similar to Texas Hold’em but plays with four hold cards rather than two.

Caribbean Stud Poker: In this version, things take a tropical twist. Rather than playing against other players, your goal is to beat the dealer! If you succeed, you win 1:1 on whatever bet you placed.

How to Play Online Poker Like a Pro

Believe it or not, some people out there make their living just from playing online poker. If that isn’t the ultimate dream, then I don’t know what is! Fortunately for you, if you suddenly decide you want to become a pro online poker player, here are some top tips to follow:

Patience Is Vital: If you love the game, you’ll enjoy playing anyway – which is excellent. Winning a fortune isn’t going to happen straight away, and you need to have extreme patience when playing online poker professionally. Some of the bigger tournaments can take hours to finish, so make sure you buckle in.

Begin Playing Low-Stakes: Jumping in at the deep end is just going to swallow up all your cash and get your streak off to a terrible start. Start slow, bet small, and get a feel for the game. As you improve and gain more confidence, you can gradually bet more, building your account up along the way.

Create a Player Environment: If you’re serious about playing poker, you need to be careful about where you play. One of the luxuries of playing online is that you can do it anywhere, but it needs to be somewhere you can focus. Pick a place that is quiet, calm, and free from distractions.

What Not to Do When Playing Poker Online

Don’t Play Too Many Hands: You need to maintain focus and not buckle under pressure when playing online poker. Keeping your cool is essential, and that isn’t very easy to do if you have bitten off more than you can chew. So, keep your hand count low and concentrate on a select few.

Avoid Mixing Emotions: Emotions are a dangerous thing when playing poker. They let your opponent know more about your hand than they should, and they can cause you to make bad decisions. Remember to breathe deeply and never let your fears or excitements knock you off balance.