Choosing Company Signage: 14 Tips for Effective Brand Representation

When you’re picking out signs for your business, it’s super important to get it right because they do a lot more than just show where your business is. Think of signs as quiet salespeople. They share your brand’s story, values, and professionalism with everyone who sees them. This guide is here to help you make sure your signs do a great job of showing off your brand and catching the eye of your target crowd.

Why Signs Matter So Much

As you can guess, company signage is super important in business. They’re often the first thing people see related to your business, so you want to make sure they make a good impression. A well-thought-out signage can grab attention, make people remember you, and even set you apart from the competition. Signage also helps people recognize your brand and find their way around, which makes it really important for both marketing and making your business run smoothly.

Showing Off Your Brand

Your signs should be like a mirror of your brand. That means they should use your brand’s colors, fonts, and logos in a consistent way. This helps people recognize your brand more easily and makes your business look more professional and trustworthy. It’s all about making sure your signage matches the vibe of your business. If you are not creative yourself, worry not because there are companies that will gladly help you with your company signage with or without your initial idea.

Picking the Perfect Spot

Where you put your signs is just as important as how they look. You want them to be super visible to your target audience. Think about where people are looking and moving, and make sure nothing’s blocking the view. The size, angle, and lighting of your signs can make a big difference in how easy they are to see, no matter the time of day or weather.

Getting the Size Right

The size of your signage should fit its location and purpose. Big signage is great for areas where people are moving fast because they need to read them from far away. But in places where people are walking, smaller signage might be better. You also want to make sure your signage fits in with its surroundings and doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb. So, maybe the size is important after all. Wink, wink.

Making Signs Last

Choosing good-quality materials for your signs means they’ll last longer, especially outside where the weather can be tough. Keeping your signage in good shape is key too. Signs that look old or broken can make your business look bad.

Keeping It Clear and Simple

Your signs should be easy to read and get straight to the point. Choose fonts and colors that are easy on the eyes and avoid anything too fancy that might make your sign hard to read. You want your message to be clear and not cluttered up with too much stuff.

Lighting It Up

A well-lit sign can really make a difference, making sure people can see it even when it’s dark. There are lots of lighting options, like LED or backlit signs, which can make your sign pop while also being energy-efficient. Note that this is not the best option for eco-sensitive business owners. Even tho there is a purpose for a lit-up signage at night, some may think they should keep the signs off for eco-conscious reasons. Kudos to that.

Making Signs Interesting

While it’s important for signs to be clear, they should also grab people’s attention. Getting creative can make your signage memorable. Think about using designs or features that tell a story about your brand or make people feel something. Digital signage is cool because it can change up the content and keep people interested.

Following the Rules

Before you put up any signs, make sure you know about any local rules or permits you might need. This keeps you out of trouble and makes sure your signs are safe and properly installed. Working with a professional signage company can help you figure all this out.

Tying It Into Your Marketing

Your signs should be a part of your bigger marketing plan. They should match the messages and brand identity you’re using everywhere else, from online to traditional ads. This helps keep your brand message consistent no matter where people see it.

Thinking About Costs

While you want to invest in quality signs, you also want to get the most bang for your buck. Look for signs that do a great job of sharing your brand message and can attract more customers without breaking the bank.

Checking In On Your Signs

Once your signs are up, see what people think and if they’re doing their job. You can ask customers what they think, watch if more people are coming in, or see if sales go up. This can help you figure out if your signs are working or if they need a little tweak.

Planning for the Future

Businesses change, so it’s smart to pick signs that can change too. Digital signs are great because you can update them without having to replace the whole sign, making them a good choice if you think your business might grow or change down the line.

Working With the Pros

Getting your signs just right can be tricky, so it’s a good idea to work with a professional signage company. They know all about design, materials, and installation, so they can help make sure your signs look great and meet all the rules.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right signs for your business involves a lot of different things, from making sure they reflect your brand to where they’re placed and how they’re designed. By keeping these tips in mind and working with experts, you can make signs that not only look great but also help your business succeed. Remember, investing in your signs is investing in your brand’s future, so it’s worth taking the time to do it right.