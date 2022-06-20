When thinking about car safety, we usually think about the people inside the car taking the precautions. But making sure your car is safe to drive extends to the car itself too. In fact, making sure your car is in tip top shape should be something you do before travelling – especially if it’s a long journey.

Tires are four of the most important things to check on your car. In fact, if one of your tires fails, it could be disastrous for the rest of your vehicle. This makes finding the right tires, like these ones from TireAgent, imperative – but it can be an arduous and expensive task.

Why choosing the right tires is important

Tires are the four things that keep you in contact with the road and are vital part of your driving experience. There are a range of reasons why you need to make sure you’re choosing the right tires for you:

Support – tires support, not only the weight of the car, but the people and any goods that are inside of it. This means that making sure your tires have enough air in them is vitally The air in your tires acts as a spring to absorb any road shocks you encounter on your journey which is attributed to your comfort and support.

Choosing the right tyres for you

There is no one size fits all when it comes to choosing the right tires for your car. Let’s take a look at some of the things to keep in mind when choosing your tires.

Tread depth – it’s illegal to drive on tires with a tread depth of below 1.6mm as it’s dangerous for you and other drivers. But don’t wait until the last minute to change your tires! The performance of your car will drop dramatically the less tread depth you have so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

There are a lot of variables to consider when purchasing tires. From practical matters such as the actual size of your tires to more personal preferences such as tire noise control, finding the right tires for you will make a huge difference to your journey.

Types of Tires

When choosing, you need to be able to decide which type does suit you the best. There are plenty of options to pick from, and we’re going to suggest that the chances are you’re going to either want or need. The first type is regular tires, which can be dubbed mainstream. Here, we’re talking about tires that are suited for everyone’s pocket. If you’re driving a Honda Accord this would be your choice. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not bashing them. These tires are of good quality, durable and available in many sizes. But, their first trait is affordability. If you want something better you need to pay more, or deal with a little bit more noise, and lower quality.

The next type in line is the eco tires. If you’re economical, you’ll shoot at these. They are made in such a manner that the traction between the tire and road is lowered thus resulting in better fuel economy. If you’re already overly economic, and already possess an electric car, you’ll be glad that people are already working on making these tires even better in this department. They come with many benefits such as fuel economy, good traction, and excellent silent properties, but can get expensive depending on the manufacturer of your choice. They’re better than mainstream tires but also more expensive.

If you’re not into either of the two groups listed above there might be plenty of reasons. There are also plenty of other options. For example, if you’re an SUV owner this paragraph is for you. There’s a section of tires made especially for your terrain vehicle. The reasons for this are simple. They’re bigger, heavier, and with a different purpose than regular cars. It’s no wonder you’ll need different tires. But, don’t worry, you still can get them at a good price despite being bigger. It all depends on the type of vehicle you have. Even the cheaper version doesn’t guarantee too much noise or lousier performance. They’re built for larger vehicles, to last longer due to the weight they take on, and some off-road activities, and also to provide adequate silence and comfort. On the downside, they can be quite expensive, especially compared to the standard version. Also, due to their size, they tend to have a limited range. There isn’t an abundance of choices.

If nothing from above suits what you desire, maybe we can introduce you to comfort tires? Most luxury cars come with this type, but you can put them on your Toyota Yaris too. These are quite amazing on any car. Comfort, silence, lifespan, and range of types can’t be compared to anything from above. It’s much better. But, of course, you have to face the hefty price tag. This is a small price to pay for comfort, many would claim so.

If none of the above fits what you need, it must be that you, my friend love to drive fast and be safe. Performance tires are your choice, right? They are. This is what you need if a better grip and a nicer level of steering are what you need. But performance costs, so despite the immense quality, this is the most expensive type. Anyway, you have plenty of options to choose from, so the choice is up to you. Suit your passion and your wallet.