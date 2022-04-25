Prom dress stores hunting routines just made easier.

The velvet warmth of May, the day lengthens, and the beautiful smells of blooming flowers are all indicators of the long-awaited prom. So naturally, the foremost reason for anxiety for many girls is the puzzling choice among all prom dresses. Indeed, the ideal dress for prom should fit perfectly and match the season's current trends. Unfortunately, young ladies do not have the luxury to dedicate all of their time to various prom dress shops – there are still no less critical final exams that also require a lot of effort. Therefore, it's worth resorting to ready-made looks from stylists or learning some nuances of the perfect prom dresses in 2022.

What to look for when choosing the perfect prom dress

Taking the body type shape into account

Dresses for prom that were selected with due care and diligence skillfully hide disadvantageous details of the body and simultaneously highlight the attractive features of the silhouette. A model of the dress with an open-top, for example, is not suitable for ladies with broad shoulders and plump arms, but dresses with sleeves will grant you a fabulous look. Then, a fluffy skirt can be used to find the golden mean between wide and narrow hips. However, the girl with slender legs needs to focus on a skirt of average length or a comfortable mini. Finally, pay attention to the waist area, which can be easily handled by a fitted cut or a wide belt.

Assessing the ideal color type

Particular attention should be paid to the color scheme. Your perfect prom dress color should be chosen while taking into account the color of the skin, eyes, and hair so that you can make an ideal combination. This decision can often be challenging, and even stylists can have a hard time making a choice, not to mention that it is not always possible to turn to stylists for help. So, to make the most of it, select a shade from your everyday routine wardrobe, put it on, and carefully stare into a full-length mirror for several minutes. Then, try several other options in different shades for comparison.

Choosing the comfortable length

It is no less important to consider the height and shape of the silhouette of a girl when choosing a fashionable outfit. There are some clear statements – like that the floor-length dress will provide an impeccable. Magnificent look for any figure, and a short lady can safely complement her look with heels high enough. On the other hand, a short prom dress will always favorably emphasize the graceful legs, but choose it wisely since a short dress should certainly not cause either physical discomfort or awkward situations while walking, inactive movement, or dancing. So, the dress’s midi length can be a golden mean – it is in the most advantageous position in terms of convenience. It looks great with open shoulders, wide sleeves, and a decorated top.

Examples of stylish looks from stylists

Classic style

When dressing in classic style, give your preference to a soft pink dress with a maxi length. Should it be used correctly, a chiffon fabric will reward you with a beautiful weightless silhouette. Additionally, you may pay attention to the transformer dress that features a detachable skirt, which will be very convenient for the informal part of the prom. Finally, the catchy accessories for the prom dress – like a clutch with fringe or feathers in tone with the main outfit – will also be a neat detail.

Baby doll

A style with a featured puffy skirt will make any lady look like a sweet little doll. In 2022, openwork fabrics and mesh on a contrasting basis have rapidly grown in popularity and look cute together with low-heeled shoes.

Sequins

This trend tops all the charts. The style usually does not have complex elements, partly due to the rich decor of the used fabric itself. The best decision would be to choose either a fitted or loose fit dress with an open neckline. The prom dresses in soft gold color will be in harmony with a pale pink mini-handbag and golden open-toed shoes.

The jumpsuits in a loose or A-line cut are also chic variants for a prom that make their statements. Dark-colored variants can be, in turn, decorated with stones or pearls. Sandals in black with a metallic silver heel will be perfect for a black clutch with a brooch made of stones.

Metallic texture

The metallic texture is a stylish outfit with a foil material with gold or silver linings with a thin black belt. The minimalist clutch with a great logo chosen from a well-known brand will fit this outfit perfectly. The shoes for such a prom dress best fit on the platform and thick heels.

What should a graduate’s mother wear to prom?

A mother of the graduate should also choose an excellent stylish look for the prom. Indeed, casual clothes are a no-go – one cannot wear hoodies to the prom.

A mature woman should also exclude the overabundance of accessories, ultra-short or ultra-mini lengths, plunging necklines, and defiant makeup. Instead, it is wiser to prefer:

Proper suit

A suit in light or snow-white color can create a more solemn and luxurious look at the prom. Designers create an on-trend style with palazzo trousers in flowy fabric and a structured jacket, which is best combined with the linen top.

Maxi

Elegant women’s dresses of maxi length always look chic. If mom has a perfect figure, she can safely choose a narrow, fitted style. It should always be modest enough if the outfit has a neckline or a slit.

Wrap dress

A wrap dress is a stylish model for the 2022 season. It sits chic on ideal 90-60-90 bodies and any other curvy feminine shapes. A high-wasted cut and a loose, flowing skirt ensure ease of movement and confidence in a flawless appearance. The trend is velour in silver and dark green.