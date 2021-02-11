If for any reason, you have difficulty climbing stairs, a home stairlift can be a great choice. You may be injured, so it’s not easy for you to move that way, or you have older family members for whom climbing stairs is a real challenge. In all these situations, a stairlift can be very helpful, because it allows you to go upstairs or down to the basement without any trouble.

If you have decided to buy a stairlift for your house, you are probably wondering how to choose the right one for you. So that is why today we are writing you some tips on how to choose a quality stairlift that meets your needs and budget.

Consider what kind of stairs you have

There are two different types of stairlifts. One type will suit you better than another depending on what kind of stairs you have in your home. If your stairs are completely flat, without any curves and bends, then a flat stairlift will suit you. This type of stairlift is very simple, and therefore cheaper. However, if your staircase is complex, with curves and a complicated design, it means that you will need curved stairlifts to move up the stairs.

Since this type of stairlift requires a larger budget, people are trying to find an alternative. For example, when there is an intermediate step on the staircase, they consider buying two flat stairlifts. Although theoretically, this is not a bad idea, you still risk injuries when getting up and switching to another stairlift. If your budget is very limited, this can certainly be an option, but buying a curved stairlift is a much more practical and elegant solution.

Make sure the stairlift you choose suits you in every way

When choosing a stairlift, it is necessary to take your own measures. Write down how tall and heavy you are, and keep in mind your body constitution. If you are very tall, it is crucial that the seat you choose has a high backrest or a backrest whose height can be adjusted. And also keep in mind the load capacity of the stairlift that you need.

It is a good idea to sit on a work chair and check which height and width suits you, as well as what the armrests should be like. Before you buy a stairlift, be sure that it fits your measurements, as well as that you are completely comfortable. On the market today, almost all stairlifts also have footrests, seat belts, and switches with which you can start or stop the movement. Make sure the stairlift you choose has all of these features before you buy it. What might also be helpful is to try a few chairs in the salon, if you can, because this can give you an idea of ​​what you are looking for in a stairlift.

If this does not suit you, you can always ask the experts in this field for help, such as TS Treppenlifte. They can advise you on what kind of stairlift would suit you best and give suggestions to those who meet your needs and budget. Buying a stairlift does not have to be complicated and demanding. When you have professionals by your side, the whole process is very short, and you will be very satisfied with the final choice.

Consider which additional options on the stairlift are vital to you

When choosing a stairlift, keep in mind that it is an important investment that will serve its purpose for many years and make your movement and life in general much easier. Therefore, we suggest that you do not rush, but take the time to think about what kind of elevator you want and what additional functions would be helpful. For example, some stairlifts have the ability to rotate the seat when the elevator reaches the top or bottom of the stairs.

While this may not occur to you, this feature can be very practical. If you have major problems with movement, and you are often alone at home, getting up from the seat directly on the stairs risks injuring yourself. The seat rotation function will allow you to stand on a flat surface, which can be a mitigating circumstance. Another option that some stairlifts have is to report errors in the operation of the stairlift. So you can call technical support in time and fix the fault. And besides, you will not find yourself in the awkward situation of the stairlift breaking down in the middle of the stairs.

What is your budget?

Another important criterion for choosing a stairlift is your budget for purchasing this device. As we have already mentioned, there are two types of elevators with different prices. The flat stairlift is very simple and is adapted to stairs with a simple design. Its price is significantly lower than in the case of a curved stairlift and costs only a few thousand dollars. If you manage to find them at a discount, it is possible to buy them for a little over a thousand dollars, which is more than a great price.

If your budget is limited, this will be a good option for you. However, if the design of your staircase is complex, you need a curved stairlift that costs around ten thousand dollars, so it is necessary to set aside a larger amount of money. If your staircase has an intermediate stage and a curved stairlift would suit you best, but you do not have enough money for it, consider an alternative option. Sometimes buying and installing two flat elevators can be cheaper than buying one curved stairlift, and they can perform an adequate function.

Consider your budget and how much money you can spend on a stairlift that suits you.

Conclusion

If you or one of your household members has difficulty moving up the stairs, buying and installing a stairlift can be a great choice. This type of device can make your movement and daily life significantly easier. In case you do not know which stairlift to choose, we suggest that you consider the type of staircase you have at home and measure your dimensions so that you know which stairlift would suit you. Pay attention to the additional functions that are important to you, and then consider your budget and make a decision that meets all the necessary criteria.