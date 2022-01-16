The past couple of years weren’t that great, to say the least, so we believe we are entitled to spoil ourselves a bit in this year that has started. It is never too early to start planning a vacation. There is no such thing. Even though the holiday has just passed, you should start planning your summer vacation.

After all the stress caused by the pandemic, you deserve to pamper yourself and have the time of your life this year. Is there are a better way to do this than renting a luxury yacht? No, we don’t think so either. Our suggestion is to visit Croatia, here is why.

1. Unique experience

Most of us have never been on a yacht, and this is also true for you, then you will have a chance to explore a completely new world of luxury. You will get an opportunity to visit remote places alongside the coast, untouched by humans, and enjoy their beauty firsthand.

Furthermore, you will have many options. You can either choose to relax on a yacht or, on the other hand, engage in some activity. The bottom line is that you get to decide on every detail about your vacation. This type of freedom will enable you to relax and recharge before going back to your everyday life.

2. Top service

When we say top service, we are talking about five-star service. Regardless of the yacht you choose, a crew of professionals will be at your disposal at all times. The captain will introduce you to every place you visit and take you to see the hidden pearls of the Croatian coast. The chief will prepare the most delicious local meals for you to enjoy. Other employees will ensure you have the best while on your vacation and suggest activities you may engage in. The bottom line is that you won’t’ have to lift a figure throughout your stay. Your only task is to have fun.

3. Privacy

Another benefit of chartering a yacht is that it provides you with complete privacy. Yes, the crew will be there, but they won’t bother you unless you call for them. Many people don’t like being surrounded by a crowd of people whenever they go, but the thing is that you cannot avoid this, especially when it comes to popular tourist destinations such as Croatia. Well, you can if you rent a yacht.

The only people on the board, besides the crew, will be your friends and family. There won’t be strangers in your way. The place won’t be crowded, and the crew will serve your food right away. If you decide to take this trip with many people, you may have to wait a bit, but obviously, this cannot come even close in comparison to traditional restaurants, bars, and beaches. We are not even going to discuss the last part and the number of people on every beach you visit. In most cases, it can be nearly impossible for you to unwind with small kids running and screaming around.

4. You make the schedule

Every time you visit a new country, you probably make a list of places you want to see and activities to enjoy. You want to take advantage of every hour you have, but sometimes this can be quite difficult. Traffic may cause delays, and your hotel may be serving meals during a specific time of the day.

Well, this is not an issue if you decide to go yacht sailing. You are the one who makes all the decisions. We are not only talking about the activities you want to do, but also small things such as when you will wake up and have breakfast. Do you want to have a slow day? Then, you can spend it enjoying an open while with your favorite drink in hand.

5. Breathing taking beaches

There is no such thing as a summer vacation without stunning beaches, and believe us, Croatia has plenty of these. Nothing can help you relax better than a sandy beach and a view of the crystal clear sea. Obviously, there are numerous bars to grab a drink and restaurants to have lunch.

The best part when chartering a yacht is that you get to decide which beach you want to visit. As already mentioned, the crew will offer some suggestions based on your preference, and you get to make the final decision. Your options will vary based on the route you choose, but surely there will be some secluded areas where you will get to enjoy an entirely new experience.

6. The land of Game of Throes

Croatia’s popularity as a tourist destination has been steadily increasing, but we can freely say that this popular TV show has had a significant contribution to it. If you are a fan of this series, like the entire world is, then you do not want to miss the chance to go to Dubrovnik and visit the walls and forts depicted in the series.

7. Food is marvelous

Gastronomy is definitely a large part of the overall appeal of the country to foreigners. Their dishes are a perfect mix of Italian, Greek, and Mediterranean food, and the variety is spectacular. Obviously, since we are focusing on sailing vacation, you cannot have the whole experience without tasting fresh seafood. Also, Croatia is known for its exquisite wine, and the serves will recommend the best one for the dish you choose.

How to charter a yacht?

Now that we have provided you with all the reasons you should put Croatia on your travel list, we need to tell you how to rent a yacht. If you want to, you can charter a boat on your own, but you need to have some sailing experience, and according to the law, at least one person on board needs to have a license. On the other hand, you can always go with a boat and full-service crew, and you can learn what this includes on www.mastercharter.com.

Besides this, all you have to do is pick a route, make a list of places you want to visit and invite friends and family to join you on this adventure.