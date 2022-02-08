Constantly changing beauty trends in the skincare industry leads us to often think that our routine needs a change. That is why most people are prone to excessive shopping. For example, you went for face cream, and you came back with peeling, serums, eye creams, etc. This can be the result of following brands that use great sales skills and tricks. Due to too much product, poor skin condition or some other reason, you may want to change your skincare routine abruptly. If you are interested in how your skin will react to this, read more about skincare routine below.

Is it okay to change your skincare routine?

Changing your routine is not a bad thing. In fact, it can be very desirable in some cases. Our skin is constantly changing. Such changes occur on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis. There are a number of factors that will affect the condition of the skin. The main division is into internal and external factors. Internal factors are hormonal imbalance, inadequate diet, insufficient fluid intake, acute and chronic diseases, as well as genetic predispositions.

External factors include poor product selection, poor hygiene, the use of dirty face towels, frequent touching of the face, etc. Since your skin will not be satisfied with the same routine for the rest of its life, you will have to make a lot of changes. This primarily applies to those who have bad habits in the skincare routine.

Do I have to change my routine?

Many people have an inadequate skincare routine without even realizing it. How do I know if your routine is good enough? The first thing you need to do is find out your skin type as well as skin condition. This is a prerequisite for a proper routine, because it will determine the products you plan to use. Something that suits your friend may not suit you even if the product is of great composition. However, you do not have to try all pharmacies and drugstores, it is enough to have a few guidelines that will take you on the right path. Once you’ve determined your skin type and condition, consider whether your current routine benefits, harms, or needs to be slightly corrected.

For example, dry skin requires a lot of hydration. In that case, it is desirable to use thermal waters, hyaluronic acid, rich serums, and hydrating creams. Well, the fact that you may have dry skin does not mean that you will like the result of this product mix. You will be sure of that only when you look back at the current state of your skin. This is the essence of your skincare routine. For example, if your skin is prone to comedones and enlarged pores, then you should not use too many products and clog pores. You must also pay attention to the composition, which must not contain comedogenic ingredients, fatty alcohols, a lot of oil, etc.

The influence of the change of seasons on the skincare routine

The seasons determine not only the clothes we will wear, but also the products we will use in our skincare routine. This means that you will not use the same product schedule that is intended for the summer months. For example, people who have sensitive skin react easily to cold, sudden changes in temperature and wind. In that case, they are probably very uncomfortable in their own skin in the winter months. They have a feeling of dryness on the face, a feeling of tightness and similar symptoms. Regardless of the type and condition of the skin, people should increase hydration during the colder months in order to protect their skin from drying out. However, the summer months bring us high temperatures.

Because of that, our body cools down and we sweat a lot. This is a very stressful period for all oily skin with enlarged pores. Their pores will fill much faster, which is the worst case scenario for problematic skin. Therefore, this skin type requires a minimal amount of products and enhanced sebum regulation. It is also recommended to clean and use the product for that purpose more often. Thorough cleaning requires the use of double cleaning as well as stronger cleansers. When it comes to summer, you need to be especially careful with retinol. It is best to throw it out during this period and leave it for the fall.

What skin types and skin conditions are there?

In order to know how to adapt the change and products to your skin, you need to learn more about skin types and conditions. Thus, skin can be normal, oily, dry or combination. Normal-skin is velvety, with no acne and even in color. It will generally not contain enlarged pores, and pimples will appear only during the menstrual cycle. Dry skin is a very common occurrence, because it mainly occurs in women who are over 40 years old. The reason is the sudden decline of lipids and ceramides. This kind of skin provides a feeling of tightness after cleansing, the pores are barely visible and the itching is intensified.

Oily skin is characteristic of teenagers and young people, but many people develop it at a more mature age. It contains very wide pores, is elastic and shines quickly. She is also prone to blackheads. Finally, combination skin is a combination of dry and oily skin. The cheeks are mostly dry and there is a feeling of tightness in that part of the face. The T-zone of the skin is oily and the sebum is enhanced. Skin conditions are divided into sensitive, dehydrated, aging and allergies. Some conditions you cannot change and you can only alleviate them.

How do I know what my skin type is?

You can identify your skin type by visiting pharmacies and other places where a special skin analysis device is used. There are a number of devices, but also methods that will serve you for this purpose. When you go for testing, try to remove all makeup from the face, as well as creams or SPF. This will give you accurate results, but you can also check this at home.

All you need to do is remove everything from your face and leave your skin clean for an hour. After an hour, the skin will return to its normal state, but do not touch your face during that time. Then, apply a tissue to the parts of the face and write down the characteristics of each part of the face separately. You will quickly understand what type of skin it is.

Conclusion:

As long as the current routine suits you and as long as it is compatible with the climatic conditions of your environment, you will not have to change your routine. However, the skin cannot rest for a long time, so listen to it constantly to better understand its needs. Try to keep track of the changes that are happening on your skin so that you do not have to repair the damage later.