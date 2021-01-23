When you want to change the Netflix region, you’ll need to use a VPN. But sometimes the experience isn’t as great as you may assume it to be. There are huddles on the way, but there’s always a way to jump over them.

The fact that you can face some challenges when you want to change Netflix region doesn’t rule out its importance. Sometimes, you want to binge-watch but can’t access some content on Netflix. This is due to the geo-restrictions that are imposed by the streaming platform following some of the contracts and deals with TV studios. So, here’s the good, bad, and the ugly when you’re using a VPN to change Netflix region:

The legality of Using a VPN to Change Netflix Region

The Good

Currently, it’s perfectly okay and legal to use a VPN to change the Netflix region. The only time that you might encounter trouble using a VPN is when you’re in a country that restricts the use of VPNs. This might easily land you into hot soup with the authorities. But that aside, it’s totally legal to use VPNs on any sites, including Netflix.

The Bad

However, note that just because you can use a VPN on Netflix, doesn’t make it fine with the video-streaming company. After all, their terms and conditions are still very clear on the use of VPNs. They don’t permit this at all.

It’s not even a problem if you get caught using a VPN. The worst that can happen is you receiving a proxy error to stop doing so. But otherwise, you can change Netflix region using a VPN without any worries. Netflix rarely closes down accounts for violating the VPN policy. After all, you’re still paying for your monthly subscription as a user, and this is the main thing that maintains your account active on site.

…And The Ugly Side You Should Avoid

Security and privacy are also some of the things that you need to consider when choosing a VPN. Unfortunately, most of the free VPN services throw your security and privacy under the bus. They do this by selling some of your information to third party services. This they do in a bid to recoup their investment. Go to a VPN service that values your security and privacy at all times. Here are some factors or characteristics to consider when you want to pick a VPN to change Netflix region successfully:

Bypasses the Netflix proxy error.

Offers sufficient customer support.

Has a large selection of server locations globally.

Is a fast and reliable VPN to use when you want to change Netflix region.

Keeps no logs of IP addresses and user activity.

Uses strong encryption technology.

Backed by potent security features.

What if Netflix Detects a VPN

Netflix may sometimes notice that you’re using a VPN. And they’ll mostly do if you’re using a weak or free VPN provider. Most of the free VPN providers rarely have enough resources to bypass the kind of technology that Netflix uses. Even some of the paid VPNs gave up offering their services due to this problem.

When they detect that you’ve used a VPN to change Netflix region, they will send you a proxy error. They then request that you stop using the VPN in order to access content on their platform. So, you won’t be able to view anything on the platform until you solve this issue. But don’t worry about facing any serious consequences when using a VPN.

Why it’s good to use a Paid VPN to Change Netflix Region

Accpording to mysterium.network, since the company is aware of people using VPNs to change Netflix region, they are continuously in a rough battle with VPNs – both free and paid. And trust us when we tell you that they have enough sophisticated technology to stage a good fight.

Nonetheless, many of the paid VPN providers are dedicated and are always providing a way around these technological advancements. They can, therefore, access various Netflix libraries across the world.

In addition, they ensure that their streaming services are fast and reliable at all times. A good VPN service should be fast and have low latency. It should also have unlimited bandwidth so that you can watch content for as long as you wish to. And this is something that the free VPNs are mostly limited in.

What Other Method Can One Use to Change Netflix Region?

So, since VPNs aren’t legal everywhere, you might still want to change Netflix region. Also, you might not just want to use a VPN anyway, for your own reasons. But how do you change Netflix region? Well, it’s simple, there’s a way around Netflix that doesn’t involve using a VPN. It’s all about using a proxy service.

The only problem with using a proxy service is the lack of encryption on your data. So that means it is miles away from being secure when you want to change Netflix region. If your online privacy matters to you, then we’d strongly recommend using a potent VPN.

Final Thoughts

As we’ve stated, in order to change Netflix region, you either need a VPN or a proxy service. Both have their own good, bad, and ugly sides.