The Netherlands is a country located in western Europe and is widely recognized as one of the most tolerable countries in the world. Plus, there are a lot of historical sites you can visit. It’s no wonder millions of people from all around visit it every year. Like any country in the world, the Netherlands has some specific things that can be found in its regulation.

One of these things is VOG or a certificate of good conduct. We are talking about a document that confirms the person who applied for it didn’t commit any crime. Since this is a document that people ask when they are starting a new job, it proves that an applicant is not an offender. The reason behind issuing this paper is that there were no crimes that can harm the duties an applicant will have in a new position.

The document is issued by the Dutch State Secretary for Justice and Security. While there are many similar practices we can find in a lot of countries, almost none of them consider this one as an absolute must whenever you start working in a new position. The other thing why you may need this one is for emigration. In case you need this kind of document, check here and see what you should do to get it.

The moment you have sent your application, the State Secretary will conduct a thorough investigation and see if there is something from your past through records. While this may look like something that you will need to wait quite a while before you receive it, you can be sure that it’s not like that. From the moment you apply for it, you will receive it in the next two or four weeks.

Now, let’s take a look at how you can apply for one of these online. Without further ado, let’s go.

How Can You Apply for It?

As we’ve said, applying for a VOG is not something that will take too much of your time. But it needs to be said that there are three different ways you can do it. The first and most common way people have done it until recently is through the municipality. First, you should fill the form and send it. Nowadays, it is possible to do it online. Download the form in PDF format and send it through an email.

When you apply for this one because you will need it for future employment, your employer will be the one who will provide you with the form. To make this process much smoother and faster, a lot of employers have a filled form. The only thing you should do is to prove your identity at the municipality. Certainly, there is a small fee that you will need to pay for this form. Usually, it doesn’t go above 33 euros.

The next way you can do it is online. However, this is something you can do only if the employer has started the procedure for the application. The complete process is described on the site of the municipality. Read these instructions and you will have no problems with finding the best solution for your case whatsoever. Certainly, the procedure is much easier now than it was a couple of decades ago.

The last channel we would like to talk about is Justis. We are talking about a channel that is the only way to do it if you are not registered in BRP. It happens when you are only temporarily in the country or you have decided to work in some other country. Once again, you will need to fill out the form and send it to Justis. While many people believe that this institution can work only with people. Instead, we can see that a lot of companies can ask for their services.

What Documents You Will Need?

To obtain this document, you will need to provide some other documents. We are talking about a document that can prove your identity like an ID card, driving license, or passport. The other one being the form you need to fill. Thankfully, the form can be either in Dutch or English language, which makes it easier for foreigners to gather all the needed documentation for starting the new position.

Why is VOG Important?

There is only one reason why having VOG with you when applying for a new job is an absolute must. Since VOG proves that you are not an offender, it shows your employer that you are capable of doing your job right. Plus, it proves that you haven’t committed a crime that can be considered a downside for the obligations you are about to commit yourself to.

Other Things You Need to Know

Now, we would like to provide you with some extra information you need to be aware of.

Emigration

In case you plan to work abroad, you will need to obtain VOG before you to the embassy. That way, you can provide it, alongside other crucial documents. It shows that you haven’t done anything that can harm your performance at work.

Possible Rejection

If your application gets rejected, you will receive an email or a paper where you will have an explanation of why you were denied this document. Thankfully, you can send some extra information that can clarify your case more positively. It is not uncommon that people have been granted VOG after another application. In case you are denied once again, you will need to wait for a month and a half before you can do it again.

To Conclude

Since we are talking about a paper that depends on whether you can get a job or not, you can see that this is a rather important matter. Therefore, you should invest your best efforts to make a strong case for yourself. Thankfully, there are ways to do so. Here, you can take a look at the whole process and what you need to do before you apply.