Gone are the days when weed was stereotyped as an unhealthy substance. With massive advancement in science and technology, it has been proved that weed has several intriguing benefits for the human body. Not only does it equip an individual’s body with strength, but it is also a good energy booster. Especially when we talk about famous people, it is intriguing to see how young and vibrant they look over a long period. There are so many celebrities who smoke weed that narrowing down the list to just five seems unfair. Continue reading until the end:

1. Patrick Stewart

It was in early 2017 that the famous star publicly announced he smokes weed every single day. However, the truth behind this statement is, he was supporting Oxford University’s research on weed, which is why he decided to lend his hand for support. He claimed, marijuana helped him in getting rid of body pains several times throughout his life. Furthermore, he also applauded the plant for making him feel more confident about himself.

2. Megan Fox

The ethereal beauty made headlines when the world got to know about her connection with this plant. Back in 2009, she made shocking headlines in the news by supporting marijuana. She even went on to claim that she would be one of the earliest adopters of marijuana once it was legalized. The reason why she loves the plant is prevalent. Her beauty and passion are what has driven the entire world to swoon over her. So if marijuana is the actual reason behind her youthful looks, many young women might join the bandwagon anytime soon.

3. Paris Hilton

If you’re a die-hard Paris Hilton fan, you must remember the time when she was arrested in 2010 for smoking weed. It was during the World Cup in South Africa that the reality star was hounded by the cops for puffing weed openly in public. Also known as one of the most beautiful women across the globe, Paris Hilton has come a long way in this industry. If not marijuana, there must be some other secrets to her beauty. Visit ILGM to know more about good quality weed online.

4. Snoop Dogg

He is one such celebrity who speaks vociferously about his love for weed. He is so comfortable in talking about this habit; many of his fans have adopted the same lifestyle. Even some of his songs enlist things that he is addicted to. He believes smoking weeds isn’t just peace of mind but can also make someone happy easily. Intriguingly, Snoop Dogg launched his weed pot in 2015. At the age of 47, he still looks energetic and young, like any regular person.

5. Jennifer Aniston

In an interview, she openly discussed her love for weed. She said that smoking weed once in a while, declutters her mind from stress. She believes, consuming anything in moderation can never cause damage to a person’s body. This is the main reason why she is so vocal about her experience with weed. Although she is 50, her talent and beauty don’t compel someone to believe; she is of this age as of now.

6. Bob Marley

The heartthrob of millions always publicly talked about his love for marijuana. He always used to say that when you can fly in the air, why to depend on alcohol Bob Marley was one of the most iconic music personalities of this time and inspired millions of people across the globe. Some of his closest friends believe marijuana was a strong reason behind his success. Many experts believe, hadn’t it been for marijuana, Bob would have never achieved skyrocketing heights of success in his life.

7. Miley Cyrus

The iconic beauty made headlines when she acknowledged weed as the best drug on earth. With over 1 billion fans across the globe, Miley Cyrus has registered herself as one of the most iconic stars of all time. If you are skeptical about this claim, you can go through any of her previous interviews regarding weed. It is said, consuming marijuana in any form can uplift your energy level and make you feel at the top of the world. This is the main reason; several celebrities across the globe are in love with this compound.

8. Jerry Carcia

If you are in love with the 90s music, you must have heard of this name. Jerry Garcia was an iconic songwriter from the 90s who excelled in providing the most iconic tunes to the world. He was one of the first celebrities back in the 70s and 80s to be vocal about his love for weed. He even claimed that the relationship with weed was nothing less than that with sex. This statement caused massive uproar and controversy in the music world.

9. Brad Pitt

You will be surprised to know, the heartthrob of millions of women across the globe is madly in love with weed. There have been many instances when Brad Pitt has openly expressed his love for this compound. He believes smoking weed is nothing less than any form of art. In fact, once in an interview, he even claimed that smoking weed is the food for the soul of an artist. Currently, Brad Pitt is acknowledged as one of the biggest superstars across the globe and has a massive fan base. He has successfully delivered some of the biggest hits of all time.

10. Willie Nelson

He is one of the very few artists from across the globe who believes in legalizing marijuana for the betterment of this world. He believes people should treat this plant like any regular herb and not as a drug. Because it was naturally cultivated in this world, Nelson believed it was brought to mankind for several reasons. Having established an amazing career in the creative world, Nelson’s statements impacted many people from across the globe. Even his weed statement inspired many people to come forward and try this plant.