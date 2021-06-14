Bitcoin is, without a doubt, one of the greatest inventions of the modern era and at the given moment. Thanks to blockchain technology, this cryptocurrency managed to become self-sustainable and highly decentralized. It totally excluded banks from every transaction and made a peer-to-peer focus. In doing so, it became a user-orientated currency from which people can reap massive benefits.

Thanks to these benefits, many new traders joined the network. As of 2021, it is reported that there are over 5 million users in Bitcoin’s network. Not only that, but some statistics have shown that there are around 100,000 millionaires who managed to make their wealth by trading with Bitcoin.

The chance to make a profit is one of the biggest advantages that Bitcoin has and the main reason why so many people join the network. Bitcoin has the power to turn average residents into overnight millionaires. Thanks to the massive potential that Bitcoin has, numerous celebrities even decided to put their money on the line and invest. That is exactly the topic that we wanted to discuss in this article. We are going to take a look at a few famous people that are affiliated with Bitcoin.

Top 6 Celebrities That Are Affiliteed With Bitcoin

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams is not only one of the best tennis players in the world, but she is also a smart investor. One of the biggest investments that she made was in a Bitcoin trading site. These trading sites are the platforms where traders can sell their Bitcoins and make a profit.

One of the most reputable trading sites that are also supported by many people is Immediate Edge. This platform has an advanced AI system that analyzes the market and is able to predict Bitcoin’s future fluctuations. The fact that the daily profitability rate is very high here combined with the thousands of registered users is more than an indicator of how reputable and trustworthy it is.

There are no exact details on Serena’s deal with the trading platform that she invested in, but reports state that she managed to profit a lot. That is the reason why so many people followed her steps and started investing in platforms like the one we just mentioned.

2. Logic

Next up, we have Logic, a Grammy-winning rapper who managed to become one of the most influential artists of this generation. Who would have thought of him as a BTC gu?! Even though he announced his retirement after releasing No Pressure in 2020, he stayed active in his business ventures and has made some good financial calls in the last two years.

He’s still heavily involved in music and gaming, but recently, he made one of the biggest investments in his life. In September, Logic decided to invest $6 million in Bitcoin. During that time, Bitcoin was valued at around $10,000. We can only speculate how much money he managed to net.

3. Elon Musk

Elon Musk has always been one of the most vocal supporters of innovative ideas like Bitcoin. He is a visionary, a legend, as well as a trendsetter & a role model for people around the world. Recently, he acknowledged the potential that Bitcoin has through his company – Tesla. Tesla made one of the biggest investments in modern history. In February, they announced that they have invested over $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Their investment paid off big-time as it was reported that they netter around $1 billion very soon after investing. Not only that, but Tesla stated that they will accept Bitcoin as a payment method for their vehicles.

4. 50 Cent

If you were a fan of Candy Shop when growing up and you have aged along with this rapper, you will also enjoy his financial investments and moves that he has made recently. In fact, he might be one of the most controversial rappers of all time. 50 Cent is well-known for his business ventures as he’s invested in pretty much anything & everything that you can think of. In 2014, he was among the first artists to see the potential of Bitcoin and has spread the word about it all over his social platforms.

In that year, he released the album Animal Ambition and stated that people can use Bitcoins to buy it, such a smart way; wouldn’t you agree?

5. Snoop Dogg

During the early days of Bitcoin in 2012, this American rapper was ahead of his time. In fact, Snoop Dogg allowed his fans to make a purchase of his new album with BTC. He was a pioneer with this move, and he has made a lot of money from it. In fact, each album had a price label of 0.3 BTC. This price was equivalent to $14,000 at the given moment. Although we can’t say for certain how many albums he sold, nor how much of BTC does he hold, one thing is for certain; he is around the million mark point.

6. Floyd Mayweather

A name that everyone knows of, yet a person who we wouldn’t associate with cryptos – Floyd Mayweather. The best & most famous boxing player in the world has made headlines in 2017 after investing in BTC. There was even a huge scandal back in 2017 when he tweeted out to his fans that he is located in the Beverly Hills area and is spending his Bitcoin wealth. He asked his fans to call him Floyd Crypto Mayweather, which ended up leading to a lawsuit in ended up leading to 2018. However, it hasn’t stopped him from venturing his options and from investing in other cryptos as well.

Ready to copy the style of your favorite celebs?

In the end, are these celebrities the people you look up to? If they managed to make millions and good wealth from this move, are you willing to do the same? Let us know where you stand when it comes to cryptos and if Bitcoin is your favorite one, we would love to know!