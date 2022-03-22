Bookmakers are in great demand among people. Sports fans like to bet money on matches of their favorite teams. Many of them do it at GGBET – one of the leading companies. Going to their website ggonline.bet, you can see that the platform provides a huge number of outcomes for betting on sports and eSports. For classic sports you can find basketball, hockey, tennis and even darts matches. Esports are represented by such games as CS:GO, PUBG, League of Legends, Dota 2 and others. GGBET is aimed primarily at video games, so in the outcomes, you can see a lot of unique suggestions such as “First Blood”, “Who will be the best in pistol rounds’ ‘ and so on. Sports outcomes are also presented at a sufficient level. If you read customer reviews, you can confidently say that bettors are attracted by the best odds and the fastest possible withdrawal of winnings.

However, it is not only amateurs who want to make money on matches. Famous people such as actors, musicians, and athletes don’t mind making a bet or two either. Naturally, we are talking about large sums, because they can afford it. Betting by hundreds of thousands of dollars produces just an incredible dose of adrenaline, and when a person wins, he experiences incredible pleasure. But that is not always the case.

Wayne Mark Rooney

The former footballer and current coach of “Derby County” was once one of the major stars of world football, which brought the player a lot of money. In the early noughties, Rooney was one of the top 5 richest footballers on the planet, earning almost 20 million dollars annually.

Money should bring emotions, and the athlete found them in gambling. He could easily squander good money in casinos. Loved Rooney but this love was unrequited. Once the footballer lost a million dollars on a sweepstake when his bet on the horse races did not win.

50 Cent

One of the main rappers of the 2000s, whose tracks could be heard everywhere, was also far from being a poor man. 50 Cent spent his money not only on houses, cars, and jewelry but also on this. Moreover, the rapper turned out to be a pretty good bettor, earning several million dollars in this business. The musician won $500,000, correctly choosing the winner of the American soccer final. 50 Cent bet $1.5 million on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. The rapper opted for the first one and didn’t lose. Even though the odds on Mayweather were not the biggest – from 1.3 to 1.5, due to a large amount of the bet, 50 Cent earned several hundred thousand dollars.

Charlie Sheen

The famous Hollywood actor has a history of relations with the betting that was not so pleasant for nostalgic memories. He made bets in semi-legal bookmakers, and he bet on everything. Of course, this approach has led to losses, which was logical. Charlie Sheen long had a problem with alcohol and drugs, and under their influence, as we know, a person is not in control and derails life.

Michael James Owen

The best footballer on the planet in 2001 knows his favorite sport quite well. The former player now works as an expert and commentator on British television. Also, Michael Owen likes to make bets with big odds, and he is successful at it. The former footballer regularly wins bets with odds over 10. Owen’s good knowledge of English football, to which the athlete devoted his whole life, helps him in this.

Dana Frederick White

The head of the most famous mixed martial arts brand UFC Dana White doesn’t mind betting on sports either. The manager prefers to bet on boxing and MMA. Although it is his “home”, in this case, Dana often fails. So, the UFC president bet $1 million on one of the fights. His bet was made on the favorite, but he did not meet his expectations and lost. White himself admits that he is often unlucky in betting, and because of this he considers himself a loser.

Alex Ferguson

The legendary coach of “Manchester United” is very well versed in football. Several years ago, a former player of this team Keith Robert Gillespie released an autobiography, in which he described how Alex Ferguson asked his mentee to bet for him in sports betting. If the coupon turned out to be a winner, the coach would share the money with the player.

Gillespie himself also indulged in betting. However, things didn’t go well for the footballer in this area. As a result, he lost several million pounds, found himself in debt, and was declared bankrupt.

Floyd Mayweather

One of the best boxers of our time knows how to make money. Floyd Mayweather raises hundreds of millions of dollars from his fights. Part of the proceeds the boxer spends on betting, and quite often the money comes back. The boxer is not shy about betting large amounts of money. Thus, the athlete made a bet of $800,000 on one basketball game. It was about to lose, but just seconds before the end, one of the teams made the desired Floyd result. Far from poor, Mayweather got another $600,000 on top of that. Also, there are active rumors in the betting community that the boxer is not afraid to bet more than 5 million, and such bets bring him the winnings too.

Ashton Kutcher

The Hollywood actor was caught up in a very interesting story related to betting. Ashton Kutcher cooperated with a group of craftsmen who were engaged in the in-depth analysis of American soccer. They gave their predictions to the actor to make on his behalf big bets. Bookmakers thought they had a star who would make impulsive bets and sink a couple of hundred thousand dollars. But Kutcher outbid the sweepstakes. He made one winning bet after another, and the bookies wondered what the secret to such incredible success was.

The Hollywood actor earned over $700,000 on this scheme. When it became clear that something was wrong, bookmakers stopped accepting bets from the star. There was nothing illegal in this story, and the actor recalls this incident from his life, which took place in the late noughties, as a very interesting adventure, which brought him a good profit.