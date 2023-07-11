Raksha Bandhan is a cherishing and unique festival. It is built on the foundation of the bond between brothers and sisters. It is one of the few festivals in the world that celebrate siblinghood. The festival is received well worldwide because a lot of people from the Indian Diaspora live in different countries of the world.

With such a sweet and pure intention, the festival crossed all the borders of religion, culture, and geography and became a festival of humanity. The basic principle that Raksha Bandhan follows is that caring and loving each other is something the whole world needs to unite.

For years the festival has been celebrated worldwide with the same zeal as in India. The beauty of the festival is that there is no need for blood relation to enjoy the festival. That means anyone can celebrate this festival regardless of caste, ethnicity, religion, or other differentiator. Let’s know how Raksha Bandhan has been able to rule over people’s hearts all across the globe.

Cultural Exchange and Diversity

Raksha Bandhan has emerged as a hub for cultural diversity. The reason behind this is partitioning the family members into different countries. People celebrate Raksha Bandhan in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and many European nations. People from different Communities come together to celebrate the occasion, and sisters go for online Rakhi Delivery in Canada, USA, UK, or any other country to send Rakhi to their brother who lives miles away.

Online Shopping at Fingertips

For anything to be accepted by the masses, it must be convenient and not time-consuming. A significant reason for such a surge in the globalization of Raksha Bandhan is the rise of technology. Anyone from any corner of the world can order Rakhi while relaxing in their bed. So if anyone wants to celebrate the occasion, they are just a few clicks away.

This convenience attracts people who haven’t celebrated Raksha Bandhan in their life to spend it. And the best part is you can also get Rakhi gifts and Rakhi hampers for your siblings through online portals allowing you to fully celebrate the occasion without even stepping out of the house. People in this fast-paced world don’t have time, and when they order it online, they save themselves a ton of precious time.

Bonding Beyond Blood Relations

The festival is not dependent on Blood relations to show care and love. Raksha Bandhan has evolved into an occasion that spreads love between everyone. In many countries, people worldwide celebrate Raksha Bandhan, girls tie Rakhi to boys, and boys promise girls to protect them at any cost. In recent times even colleagues in various companies have also started participating in this festival.

No heavy rules and Regulations

Raksha Bandhan is loved all around the world because it doesn’t have any heavy entry barriers. Anyone who wants to celebrate the festival can celebrate it. The festival doesn’t discriminate between people from different religions, caste, or ethnicity. There are no complex rules and regulations to be followed to celebrate the festival.

There is no need for fasting or any other rigorously demanding activity. The sister ties Rakhi to the brother, and the brother promises the sister to protect her from any difficulty or hurdle in life, and that’s it; there are no complications in celebrating the festival. There is only one thing that the festival requires: the pure intention of love and care.

Globalization and Online Celebrations

A significant reason for such craze for the festival is the rise of technology and the Internet. Now siblings can send Rakhi gifts Delivery in USA, UK, Australia, or anywhere in the world by tapping on their phone. This virtual celebration has made millions of separated siblings come together digitally and enjoy the occasion. Siblings can video call each other on the day of Raksha Bandhan and virtually celebrate the auspicious day. The Internet has played a vital role in bridging the gap of miles and reinforcing the bond of Rakshabandhan.

Tracking Facilities and Door Step Delivery

With doorstep delivery, customers all across the world can relax and enjoy as they don’t need to roam here and there to courier services. Getting Rakhi delivered at home encourages people to send Rakhi to their brothers as no one wants to disturb and irritate their siblings; with doorstep delivery, all the recipients must collect the package.

Social Media Celebrations

Social Media Trends significantly influence the general public, and the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat can convince anyone to participate. Social Media has played a vast role in sharing the fun and enjoyment of festivals with people who have no clue about them and letting them be a part of the enjoyment.

Conclusion

In today’s mean and cruel world, Raksha Bandhan has set an example of how the world could be a better place if everyone started treating each other as they treat their siblings. Raksha Bandhan has become an escape route for people to forget their hatred for each other and treat each other as family. The reason for the global success of the festival is the unconditional love it spreads throughout the world.

There are thousands of instances where boys and girls from different corners of the world come together, celebrate Raksha Bandhan, and become siblings. The Indian tradition believes in the thought of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means that the whole world is a family, and Raksha Bandhan, as a prominent Indian festival, has shown us a glimpse of how it can be done. With the globalization of Raksha Bandhan, people can come together and celebrate the bond between siblings.