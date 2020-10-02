These days, it seems like everyone’s talking about the benefits of using cannabidiol (CBD) oil to beat stress and achieve a calm state of mind. There is scientific truth to these claims. cannabidiol has been proven to be beneficial in relieving anxiety and stress, and helps people find a calm center.

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, more people are experiencing anxiety and stress than ever before. Many of those people are looking for ways to combat their stress without resorting to prescription drugs.

If you’re struggling with stress induced by the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, here’s why you should consider cannabidiol before resorting to pharmaceuticals.

1. CBD oil is more affordable than ever

While cannabidiol oil isn’t a five-dollar fix for stress, it’s not overly expensive, especially when you don’t need to use it every day. You can get high-quality oil for less than $20 if you want to start slow, and you can expect to pay about $100 for a bottle containing the average amount of CBD most people prefer to take.

2. It’s a natural, plant-derived oil

If you prefer only putting natural substances in your body, then cannabidiol oil is a great option. The oil is derived from industrial hemp, which is a natural and sustainable crop. When you’re taking a high-quality cannabidiol product, you’re getting only natural plant-derived oil. However, it’s up to you to do your research and make sure your source is legitimate.

There are synthetic versions on the market that should be avoided by anyone looking for a quality product. Synthetic CBD consists of artificially manufactured chemicals that bind to cannabinoid receptors, but many of these chemicals don’t provide the therapeutic benefits of real cannabinoids.

Synthetic cannabinoids, including synthetic cannabidiol, were made illegal for a good reason – they’re not safe. Hundreds of people have reported incidents to local poison control centers after ingesting synthetic cannabinoids.

There are safe and effective synthetic CBD products manufactured and sold by the pharmaceutical industry, but if you’re after a natural product, you should stick with high-quality, natural products. Plus, pharmaceutical cannabidiol is expensive, and most insurance plans won’t cover it unless you have a specific diagnosis.

3. It’s non-psychoactive

This oil is great when you need relief from stress, but you don’t want to get high like you would from THC. Although cannabidiol and THC are both found in the cannabis plant, CBD by itself is not psychoactive and does not produce any kind of “high.”

There is an understandable amount of confusion surrounding psychoactive properties and cannabidiol since it’s derived from cannabis, which is also the source of what people call marijuana. The confusion largely comes from a misuse and conflation of terms.

Taxonomically speaking, hemp and marijuana are names for the same plant – the cannabis plant. Cannabis is the genus and there is only one species. Hemp and marijuana refer to the same species of cannabis. Our laws, not science, determine the difference between hemp and marijuana.

The factor that determines whether a cannabis plant is considered hemp or marijuana is entirely based on the plant’s THC content. Hemp plants contain 0.3% THC or less, while marijuana plants can contain up to around 20% THC.

The level of THC in a cannabis plant is determined by how it is cultivated. Cannabis plants with low levels of THC are intentionally cultivated by hemp farmers, while high levels of THC are intentionally cultivated by medical marijuana dispensaries.

4. Cannabidiol counteracts the psychoactive effects of THC

There are many people who find stress relief from THC, but don’t like the feeling of being high. This problem is largely resolved by combining cannabidiol with THC. In fact, the combination of cannabidiol and THC is highly therapeutic.

In addition to CBD and THC being a powerhouse when combined, scientific studies have shown that CBD greatly reduces the ability of THC to stimulate the CB1 receptor, which modulates the psychoactive effects of THC. This is great news for those who want to relieve anxiety with both THC and CBD. However, make sure THC is legal in your state. If you can’t get THC legally in your state, medically or otherwise, it’s better to stick with CBD.

5. The price has dropped significantly

When CBD oil first became popular, the price was sky high. There wasn’t much competition to keep prices low, so the few manufacturers got the lion’s share of the industry’s profit. Once the government legalized industrial hemp, prices began dropping because more businesses had access to federally-approved sources of hemp used for extracting cannabidiol.

6. It’s available almost everywhere in the U.S.

Today, getting your hands on some CBD oil is relatively easy. Most states allow the sale of CBD products, even if those products are highly regulated. In states where medical and recreational marijuana is legal, you’ll find cannabidiol products at dispensaries, liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, and even retail shops.

Ready to try CBD oil and leave your stress behind?

If you’re ready to try CBD oil to relieve your stress, you’re headed in the right direction. However, there are some precautions to be aware of before you begin.

Check your state and local laws before buying to make sure you’re not breaking any laws that could end up in a drug charge. Some states treat cannabidiol the same as THC. Also, remember not to travel between states with cannabidiol products unless you know it’s legal wherever you’re traveling.

According to the TSA, it’s possible to take CBD on an airplane if the bottle indicates 0.3% of THC or less, but don’t count on always getting through. Rules are constantly changing, and TSA agents may confiscate your bottle of CBD oil if it’s open because they will have no way of verifying the contents of the bottle.

As with any new product, check with your doctor before taking CBD. Contraindications are rare, but we don’t know everything about CBD yet to make a blanket statement that it’s safe for everyone under all circumstances. If your doctor gives you the green light, you’ll be on your way to a peaceful mind and body in no time.