CBD oil has many benefits and more and more people consume it if to treat various symptoms connected to numerous chronic illnesses. Many people who are not completely familiar with the way CBD oil works usually mention THC which is one of the cannabinoids found in marijuana that is a psychoactive substance. On the other hand, CBD is not psychoactive and it has numerous health benefits. This is why with CBD oil there is no that feeling of getting high.

There are several ways of using CBD oil to feel their full benefits: swallowing, ingesting, holding it under the tongue, vaping, chewing, mixing with food or drink or rubbing it on the skin when having dermal issues. Some people use it for hair and with the many advantages that using this oil offers, new products keep appearing on the market all the time.

Benefits of CBD oil

CBD oil is very helpful in treating pain, but it also helps with sleep regulation, appetite and helping the immune system to respond better and fight the illness. It helps to reduce inflammation by creating interaction with neurotransmitters. Patients who struggle with depression and anxiety notice that there is a significant improvement after regular use of CBD oil without the side-effects related to the consumption of pharmaceutical drugs such as insomnia, drowsiness, sexual dysfunction, and many others.

Cancer patients can find significant relief concerning the side-effects of cancer treatments such as pain, vomiting, and nausea. Up to nine percent of the entire population suffers from acne and the causes can vary – from genetics to hidden inflammation. CBD oil is very beneficial for this too because it reduces the sebum production and the inflammation that exists somewhere in the body causing breakouts. According to Dr. Hempme, CBD oil can be highly potent and ensure a full spectrum.

Guide for using CBD oil

Considering that CBD oil is made from marijuana, there is still no consensus about its use, so while you are completely free to use it openly in some countries, in other you may get yourself in trouble. This is why it is important to get familiar with the regulations that can save you from having problems of this kind.

If you visit the Netherlands, you will probably see many people enjoying cannabis openly, so using CBD oil will certainly won’t be a problem. Slovakia is a country where purchasing cannabis is not legal. When it comes to Italy, using CBD oil remains in the grey area since the laws constantly change concerning the products made of hemp. THC and CBD products are legal in the Netherlands, but selling CBD isolates as well as the THC extract is illegal.

On the other hand, in the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Italy selling CBD isolate publicly are legal, but offering THC for sale is illegal. Europe makes more than 30% of the cannabis market in the entire world and it comes right after North America. Most manufacturers grow hemp in Romania, Lithuania, Netherlands, and France. There are some estimates that the cannabis market value is nearly half a million dollars worth with the tendency to grow up to 2 billion in the next 5 years.

It is important to say that it will still take time to get it licensed as a medicine. For now, it is classified as a food supplement and it has to contain less than 0,2% THC to be legal in most European countries. The only two countries that have a slightly higher limit of 0,3% are Luxembourg and Austria. France is a little bit more restrictive, so the CBD products cannot contain any THC at all, the percentage must be zero. If you plan a trip to Switzerland, you must know that if you plan to use CBD oil during your stay, it must contain less than 1% of THC in order to be on the safe side. Using CBD in Lithuania and Slovakia is illegal.

Keep in mind that laws are getting restrictive concerning CBD oil, so a year ago EFSA (the European Food Safety Authority) issued guidelines concerning the products that contain cannabinoids, stating that every product that contains them has to be approved and recognized as a novel food.

Here is a small list of countries where the use of hemp products is banned, these countries consider it illegal: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Belarus, Lithuania, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, and Slovakia. On the other hand, some countries have allowed their citizens to use it with restrictions: The United Kingdom, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Poland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Greece, and Germany.

Some countries are in the grey area. Tourists must be extra careful when traveling to these countries: Austria (they allow only CBD oil used for medical reasons and with a prescription), Belgium banned CBD oils and edibles but allows CBD oil with a prescription, The Chech Republic because using CBD oil is not completely illegal nor entirely legal, which is quite tricky. There is a similar situation in Estonia as well.

Make sure you remember which countries only allow using these products with a doctor’s prescription. If you are using the CBD oil for treating a certain health condition, taking a prescription or a confirmation with you when you plan to travel might be a good idea. It will certainly make your travel easier if you need to have a certain quantity with you.

Regulations keep changing, so it is important to do your research well if you plan to visit another country and you actively use CBD oil to treat your symptoms. Make sure you ask so you are well aware of the laws that apply, so you can be on the safe side during your stay and don’t get yourself in trouble. The great thing is that more and more countries realize that there are numerous benefits of using this oil, so they are making an effort to enable the citizens to enjoy them freely and openly.