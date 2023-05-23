Love the benefits of CBD but need to pass a drug test? Sometimes your work might require you to take a random drug test. And if you like taking CBD or need to take CBD for certain health conditions, you’re probably wondering:

Does CBD show up on a drug test?

Can you fail a drug test due to CBD?

How long does CBD stay in your system?

These are all valid questions, especially if you take CBD on a daily or regular basis. The truth is, you’re unlikely to fail a drug test or a drug screen, but there are plenty of other factors that determine whether you pass or fail. A false positive may also occur.

The good news is, you can still pass a drug test even with CBD still in your system! CBD and drug tests can be a complicated and often confusing combination, but there’s no need to be intimidated.

Not to worry! We have everything you need to know right here, from how to pass a drug test to the best CBD products so you don’t have to sacrifice your health or comfort before a drug test.

Drug screen vs Drug test

First of all, what’s the difference between a drug screen and a drug test?

You might have gathered this by now, but a drug test and a drug screen are two different things. What is a drug screen? A drug screening takes much less time and gives quicker results than a full drug test, and they’re much more affordable too. Most employers will elect for a drug screen to save on both time and money.

The catch, however, is that drug screenings test broadly for metabolites, which can result in a positive because these tests don’t specify which drug is present. They simply show a “positive”. This makes drug screenings good for a quick assessment, but they don’t disclose the full picture.

Drug tests, meanwhile, take much longer to process results, but will provide far more information, such as the specific type of substance and how much of it has been found. If you want more reliable and in-depth results, a urine drug test is the way to go.

Will CBD show up on a drug screen or drug test?

We won’t lie to you — there is always a chance that CBD may show up in a drug screen or a drug test. Both are designed to check for THC, which is the intoxicating cannabinoid usually found in CBD products. THC can be detectable in urine for up to 30 days after use, depending on the frequency of use.

But the good news is that all legal CBD products contain 0.3% or less THC which is only a very trace amount. Ideally, this tiny amount of THC shouldn’t show up on a drug test, and even if it does, it’s nothing that should cause worry. While it’s possible for this small amount of THC to still be detected by a drug screen or drug test, it’s not a guarantee of a positive result.

But as with most things, there is still a catch. If you consume CBD supplements daily or for an extended period of time, those trace amounts of THC may build up, causing your body to store a higher amount of THC. This can result in a failed drug screen or drug test. But like we said, there are plenty of other factors to determine whether you pass or fail a drug test. When asking the question, “Will CBD oil make you fail a drug test?” you’ll have to take into account not just your CBD intake, but other factors as well, like your body composition, metabolism, and overall health.

So, does CBD show up on a drug test? Yes, it can if there is enough of it present.

Can you fail a drug test due to CBD? Yes, there is still a chance you can fail, but the likelihood of that is very low, as long as you have consumed less than the cut-off value of most drug tests.

Luckily, most federal workplace drug tests have been designed not to tag trace amounts of THC with a positive result. So as long as your legal CBD products only contain less than 0.3% THC, you should be good to go.

Will CBD cause a “false positive” drug test?

What is a false positive? As the name suggests, a false positive is when a drug test comes back positive for a substance that the user didn’t consume. False positives can flag average or below average amounts of THC as abnormal and cause you to fail a drug test.

Why false positives occur can be due to a number of reasons.

What drugs should not be taken with CBD? Certain medications, such as NSAIDs, dronabinol, pantoprazole, and efavirenz can interfere with drug test results

Mislabeled or untested THC products

Breathing in second-hand marijuana smoke may lead to a positive result as well.

3 ways to avoid “false positive” drug tests when taking CBD

You’d hate for a drug test to come back positive, even if it is just a false positive, so here are 3 ways you can avoid a positive or false positive result.

Consider the frequency of false positives

All things considered, false positives are actually much rarer than you think. Only 5 to 10% of drug screens actually result in false positives. Remember, drug screenings are less accurate and comprehensive than a drug test, so there is a higher chance of getting a false positive with a drug screen.

In the case of drug tests, however, false positives are exceedingly rare. If you get a false positive result in a drug screening, keep in mind that you can always request for a drug test instead to get a much better reading of your THC levels.

Let your employer or test administrator know about any medications you take

And yes, this includes any and all CBD supplements you take, whether medically or recreationally. It’s best to be completely upfront and honest rather than wait for a surprise false positive. Some medications may also affect how your body stores THC. If you let your drug test administrator know immediately, they can take that into account when determining whether you pass or fail. You could also request a note from your doctor to be given to your employer or administrator if you need to take CBD for your health and wellness.

Be careful of the CBD products you use

CBD products with incorrect labels that don’t reflect an accurate THC dosage, products that haven’t been properly tested, have been contaminated, or defective products in general, can all affect the results of a drug test. When selecting a brand or a product to use, be sure to find a high quality one from a company that you trust that’s transparent about its manufacturing and testing practices, as well as delivers accurate dosages. When in doubt, check reviews and testimonials from trusted sources, friends, and family.

Best CBD products to take so you won’t fail a drug test

Thankfully, you don’t have to give up CBD entirely right before a drug test! With the right CBD products, you can still enjoy CBD and pass a drug screening or drug test. It’s all about picking the right kind of supplements. Here’s what you should look out for, including our own recommendations!

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate products contain only CBD and no THC. The higher level of processing and limited cannabinoid profile make CBD isolate a great choice for those who are concerned about drug testing.

Wild Theory CBD Isolate Gummies 25 mg are the perfect CBD isolate treat with zero THC. If you’re not a big fan of gummies, Wild Theory CBD Isolate Oil 750mg contains a potent CBD isolate formula that’s also completely free of THC.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Like the name suggests, broad spectrum CBD contains many cannabinoids, including CBD. But not THC! Broad spectrum CBD ensures that you get a “broad” variety of health-promoting cannabinoids and terpenes, but THC is specifically excluded from that profile.

Wild Theory has the best selection of broad spectrum CBD oils for all your various CBD needs. It has one-of-a-kind formulas for all your various CBD needs:

Wild Theory Dream CBD Broad Spectrum CBD for Sleep

Broad Spectrum Breathe CBD for Stress and Anxiety

Wild Theory Soothe CBD Broad Spectrum CBD for Pain

Full Spectrum CBD

Now unlike CBD isolate and broad spectrum CBD, full spectrum CBD does contain THC, but only up to 0.3%. And like we said, this small trace amount of THC shouldn’t be enough to trigger a “high” or a positive drug test result. So long as you’re not frequently taking higher doses for a long period of time, you should be fine.

Remember, however, that ANY form of hemp-derived oils — whether full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD and CBD isolate — could trigger a false positive.

Research the regulations

It’s all well and good to be aware of all this, but one of the most important things you should consider are the specific rules and regulations for the state you live or work in. Different states have different laws and guidelines when it comes to CBD. Some might be stricter than others, while some could be more lax.

You should also check with your company’s regulations and policies surrounding CBD and other medications. Avoid any issues before they even happen by being upfront with your manager, HR department, or immediate superior. When in doubt, it pays to do your research.

Buy CBD with freedom!

CBD products can’t guarantee that you’ll pass any drug screening or test, but they don’t guarantee that you fail either! To minimize your chances of a positive result, be discerning with your CBD products. You can always trust CBD products that are locally grown, are great quality, and meet the highest standards for potency and purity.

Wild Theory’s CBD products are all that, plus come with a Certificate of Analysis that guarantees that you get an accurate dosage with the highest quality ingredients and manufacturing process. Buy from your local CBD store today for all your CBD needs!