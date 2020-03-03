Since online gambling is so popular in recent years, we have numerous online casinos from all around the world where we can try out our luck. Also, many live casinos like ones in Las Vegas or Atlantic City today have their online platforms where you can play poker, roulette, or any other game.

Every online casino offers to their visitors to play by various bets, from lowest ones for beginners, up to highest bets just as ones that you could play in a live casino. Also, many sites offer a free deposit, which newbie players could use to try out some game, and see which one fits them the best.

In Canada, like in many other countries, there is a rise in the popularity of online casinos, mostly because it is much easier to play, less stressful for many, and you can gamble from the comfort of your home, in a bus, or any other place. The only thing that you need is a smartphone and internet connection. Furthermore, the big advantage of playing the online casino is that you can choose from thousands of different games with just one click.

You can find some of the best Canadian online casinos at Casinoclaw.com, and, in this article, we are going to present to you what are the most popular games at casino platforms in 2020, and introduce you a little more with the rules and chances for a win.

Online Poker

Poker, with its various versions, is one of the most popular card games in the world. One of the most recognizable variants of Poker is Texas Hold`em. Other popular versions are Three-Card Poker, Pai Gow, Red Dog, and the Caribbean.

There are two main ways to play Texas Hold`em, as a tournament, and at the table where you could buy-in at any time. The rules of online poker are the same as one that you could play at a live table. The biggest advantage of online poker over the traditional one is that other players don`t see you, and you can be more relaxed while you play.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack, or 21, is one of the most popular and easiest games in casinos. The point of the game is to get number 21 or to be closer to that than the dealer. Also, it is not so important for this game that you are not at the live table since you are only playing against the dealer. Furthermore, Blackjack has the highest chance of winning among all other games.

Online Scratch Cards

Online Scratch Cards is the easiest game that you could find in any online casino. There are no rules, you just have to buy a ticket and try to match symbols. Usually, you need three of the same symbol for a win.

Online Craps

You could see in many movies when people are throwing dices at the table, and hearing the popular sentence, snake eyes. That game is called Craps. This game is not popular like Poker, Blackjack, or Roulette, but it is getting more attention over the past few years. Also, you may not experience the same feeling while you are playing this game online, but it could be a fun way to spend your free time, and maybe win some bigger prize.

Online Roulette

Roulette is a famous game that we can see in every casino in the world. It is more available than poker or blackjack, because of today, even the smallest bookmaker house, has a roulette table installed in their room. The rules are quite simple, you have two main colors, and a zero. When you are playing on red and black, you can double the amount of money that you plead.

However, if you are playing on numbers, your odd is 36. There are three main sections in the roulette table, big series, small series, and orphanelli. Most of the roulette players choose to play in series on numbers because there is a chance to win much more money than when you are gambling on colors, or odds and evens.

The difference between the live and online version of roulette is that you don`t have that feeling when you are holding the chips, while everything else is the same. Also, if you think that the online version of this game can trick you, you can find the live streaming table where you can bet in live, and watch the dealer through a camera.

Online Video Poker

Online Video Poker was very popular during the 90s, but it still holds its position which is shaken with the appearance of thousands of slot machines. Many people are still loyal to video poker. There are a few versions, where the most popular one is when you are playing with one deck.

There are also versions where you are playing with five, or even ten decks at the same time, which gives you a higher chance for a win, but that requires a higher bet. The rules of Video Poker are the same as the traditional one.

Online Casino Slots

Online Casino Slots represents the most popular casino game in the world. Today, we have numerous types of this game, with many ways for a win. The biggest win in slots is a Jackpot, which also has different versions. Usually, there is a main Jackpot that is random, and in-play Jackpots that are only connected with one game.

There are games with 5 lines, 10 lines, 25 lines, or even more. For example, the slot game Book of Ra has 10 lines, and there are few ways for a win. The first way is to collect the same symbols from left to the right, the other is to win some random jackpot, and the most popular way is to gather three Books that give you free games and a chance to collect the same symbols for a bigger win.

With the advancement of technology, we have lots of 3D online slots with various ways for a win, and all kinds of bonuses that you could get during the play. Usually, you need to collect some special symbols that will grant you free games.