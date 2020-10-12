The COVID19 pandemic affected the business world in a major way, and the gambling industry is no exception. Many casinos all over the world are still keeping their doors closed, which made the whole industry shift towards the online world.

All of this has brought an excessive amount of casino gaming innovations. New trends just keep on coming and coming, so if you’re a gambler or if you run a casino business, you must keep yourself up to date.

Well, we decided to make it easier by giving you a detailed overview of the most important casino gaming innovations in 2020!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

1. Virtual Reality Casinos (VR)

As of recently, some of the more popular casinos have started including the VR technology into their games. Now, this technology is still in development, and it’s predicted that it could take a completely new form as it advances. Some people even claim that it’s only a matter of time until players are able to see each other through their screens! This would completely revolutionize the online poker games, making them much more realistic and fun.

All in all, VR is definitely something to pay attention to, as it’s very likely that it will become a huge part of the online gambling in the next few years.

2. Mobile gaming

The mobile gaming industry is huge, especially in 2020. So, it’s no wonder that casinos are starting to incorporate mobile apps into their services. Everyone has a phone nowadays, so gambling on your mobile is much more convenient than doing it on your desktop.

Of course, mobile casino apps are not a novelty, but the features are being optimized more and more, especially in 2020. You can find all kinds of casino games on mobile, and it’s a completely unique experience. Casinos are always working towards creating the best possible user experience, which means you can expect many innovative solutions inside of their apps.

3. E-sports betting

Here is some great news for people who enjoy both gaming and gambling: you can now mix the two worlds together! With sports being on hold due to the coronavirus, many people are shifting their attention to e-sports. The popularity of e-sports is rising, so it’s no wonder that your favorite online casinos might be offering new betting options that are related to, well, e-sports!

These are only going to get more and more popular as they develop, and it’s definitely an innovation that will completely redefine the online casino world! So, make sure to check for these opportunities while you browsing games on your favorite casino.

4. Themed games

Themed casino games are a trend that took the gambling world by storm. Today, you can find a game that completely fits your interests and personal preferences! So, the next time you’re browsing games on Ufabet, make sure to check if there are any options that speak to you!

Luckily, there’s a wide range of choices in 2020, so you won’t be disappointed. It doesn’t matter if you’re into boxing, film, music, there’s something out there for everyone.

This trend is a huge boost to the gambling industry since people absolutely love mixing their passions together. It’s something that’s shaping online casinos in 2020, so don’t miss out on the fun and check it out!

5. Data and use of AI in gambling games

It’s no secret that AI technology is rapidly advancing, and online casinos are taking full advantage of that. “Smart” programming allows for more customization, as it can learn about your habits and give you a completely personalized experience.

So, while artificial intelligence isn’t a novelty in the tech world, it definitely is an innovation in the online casino industry. AI is a powerful tool useful for both the casino businesses and the players, so you’ll certainly feel its impact if you go gambling in 2020.

All in all, the advanced use of data is something that will improve the online casino experience for everyone involved.

6. Facial recognition tools

Every recent phone model has a face recognition feature inside of it. People use their faces to unlock their phones and authorize their devices. So, these tools are a huge step forward for safer online casinos!

It’s still not that common, but many experts predict it will become a norm in the next couple of years. If a player does something that could potentially harm the casino or other players, they will be easily identified. Also, if you’re playing games on your phone and it gets stolen, your casino money will remain safe.

Of course, this type of technology is even more useful for brick and mortar casinos since crime is a much bigger issue there.

7. Live session dealers

The only thing that’s missing from the online casino experience is the interaction with real dealers and players. Well, this might not be the case anymore! Recently, many online casinos have included a possibility of joining a game that takes place in a real casino by using your computer screen!

Of course, this feature is not available at all online casinos, but it’s definitely something to look for when you’re browsing casino games. It’s certainly something worth trying, especially for those who miss the thrill of a live casino while they’re in quarantine.

The bottom line

2020 is a year of innovations in the gambling world! The industry was majorly affected by the COVID19 pandemic, so the online casino businesses had to think of the ways to keep and attract their customers.

Most of these innovative casino game features come from the development of different technologies. They are truly something that improved and personalized the entire online casino experience. Both gamblers and casino owners should look forward to these innovations!

All in all, online casino gaming has a bright future ahead. Its popularity is rising, and with it, its development. Of course, as gamblers, we should always pay attention to the newest trends in the industry.