There are millions of people who choose to visit the casino, either online or, now that everything is starting to open up again and local lockdowns are ending, in real life. With so many different options for you to choose from, casino games can be a lot of fun to play.

You can play online casino games for pleasure or for actual money, but in either case, a lot of beginners will be better off starting with some of the games that are easier to play instead of diving straight in at the deep end of gambling and trying your hand at the harder games.

If you are only just starting off on your casino career, then you are definitely in the right place, as we have put together this list of some of the easiest casino games to play (and hopefully win!) that are available both online and in physical bricks-and-mortar casinos.

Just remember that some of these will be easier because they naturally have the best odds for punters, but some will also rely on your ability to practice and improve your skill. In the case of the latter, all it will take is some time to work on your ability and then it will be easy.

The Easiest Casino Games to Play

Blackjack

Aim of the game: To get as close to 21 by totalling your cards without exceeding 21.

One of the simplest casino games to wrap your head around is black jack 21. Not only is this also one of the most popular casino games that crowds of gamblers gather to place their bets on, but it is actually one of the most popular table games throughout the US in general.

Another great thing about blackjack is that there is typically only 0.5 percent or less of a house edge which can help to stack the odds in your favor before you have even started. In most cases, this can be anything around a 45 percent advantage for each hand you play.

Roulette

Aim of the game: For the ball to end up in a slot that matches your preselected bet.

Another easy game both to understand and to play is roulette, although it is not necessarily an easy one to win with due to the reliance on random luck as the table spins around.

With that said, the house advantage is once again lower than you would find with a number of the other games, so you can rest assured that you will have at least a 50 percent chance of success. If your ball lands on the right color, for example, you could double your money.

On the other hand, you also have a 50 percent chance of losing if it lands on the wrong slot.

Live Poker

Aim of the game: To end up with the best hand out of everyone at the table.

Of course, if you do not already know how to play poker, then it is not going to be the easiest for you to play. However, provided that you put in a little bit of practice, poker is not that difficult to learn. Once you know the basics and understand the rules, it can be quite easy.

In fact, poker gives you one of the highest chances of winning as you are playing against other opponents rather than just playing against the house. This means that the house only has an edge of around 0.5 percent up to 5 percent, which leaves pretty good odds for you.

The only other thing that can complicate poker is the fact that you can not always see behind someone else’s poker face, so you will have this to contend with on top of the fact that you will be dealt a random hand that may or may not be filled with desirable cards.

The Slot Machines

Aim of the game: To have three matching symbols left when the reel stops spinning.

What could be easier than pushing a button and waiting to see what the results are? Well, nothing really. That is why the slot machines are without a doubt one of the easiest games to play if you are at the casino or if you are looking for a new casino game to play online.

Another good tip if you love the simplicity of the slots but you want to increase your chances of winning some money is that you are more likely to be successful if you put in a higher stake. For example, wagering 50 cents will return much better odds than 2 cents will.

Craps

Aim of the game: Based on chance, you must predict the outcome of rolling two dice.

This is a game that is based on the roll of the dice – literally. Although it is slightly more difficult to practice and strategize for, this does mean that it is very easy to learn and play.

Just like with roulette, you have around a 50/50 chance of either winning or losing. It can look a little complicated to start with, especially with all of the confusing boxes that are laid out on the table, but if you remember this principle and keep it in mind, you can’t go wrong.

In the end, the game is easy as all you are required to do is bet on the dice! Simple!

Final Thoughts

We hope that you have found this article useful and that you are now feeling more confident that you could now walk into a casino, either physically or virtually, knowing which games to play based on how easy they are and whether or not you are an experienced casino player.

As a general rule, table games are your best bet (literally) as these types of games are easier to practice, rely on your own ability and skill rather than just lady luck, and because they often have the best odds for you whilst the house is not at too much of an advantage.

The easiest games to play will also be the casino games that are… wait for it… fun! If you do not enjoy doing something then it will be incredibly difficult to convince yourself to keep practicing or to carry on playing, which can bring your casino fun to an early stop too soon; for a great example, click here.

With all of that being said, as with any type of gambling, there is always a certain element of luck that you will need to have on your side in order to win. So… good luck, we guess!