We believe there is no need to explain the cryptocurrencies anymore. Many people now understand the benefits they can get from them. It truly is one of the ways to earn more money and establish financial stability. However, there is another problem that people need to understand. Working with digital currencies will never bring you easy money. You primarily need to work on your knowledge improvement about all aspects of the industry. That is the reason why we would want to talk about taxes.

Taxes Around the World

Becoming rich with digital currencies is possible. Many software solutions can help you predict certain changes in the crypto world. For instance, visiting btcloopholepro.com after reading this article would be a smart choice. Yet, the tax obligations are still a complex thing for many of the investors and traders.

You need to understand that taxes are not the same for every country. More precisely, in some cases, the taxes are not payable. Believe it or not, the same rule counts for some countries inside the EU. Bitcoin, for instance, is not subject to tax. That is something that will probably change when the entire union makes a mutual agreement. Countries like France and Germany are slowly adapting their laws to the modern payment option.

On the other hand, things have changed after the Brexit happened. In that country, HMRC marked the BTC as an asset. Because of that, it becomes subject to income tax. Depending on your income, the traders need to pay between 20% and 50% tax.

Things are not too different when we talk about the USA. The capital gains tax exists there as well. However, the law here is a bit specific. There are two types of capital gain – short-term and long-term. Short-term capital gain refers to everything that lasts less than a year. Despite that, it also refers to everything that is a cash cow for the taxman. If you hold your investment for over a year, the tax is 0% in that case. However, the total income needs to be smaller than $600. On the other hand, the tax can be between 15 and 20 percentages.

Is It Possible to Pay Zero Tax on Bitcoin?

As you see, the regulations are not too affordable. That especially counts for people that are not investing a lot. Because of that, many people are wondering if they can cash out bitcoins without paying taxes. Believe it or not, the answer to that question is yes. We do not want to say you should break the law. However, some options are completely legit, and you should know about them.

Purchase Crypto In Local ROTH IRA

This is probably the easiest way to avoid paying taxes. You only need to buy Bitcoins in your Individual Retirement Account. It is correct that traditional IRAS allow investors to defer tax. However, an opportunity like that only lasts until the person starts taking distributions. ON the other hand, when people are eligible for ROTH IRA, everything they earn is tax-free. Unfortunately, even here exists one big BUT.

That option is not available to everyone. You can only get permission to use it if you do not receive a 401 (k) matching contribution. Self-employes, on the other hand, can be happy. ROTH is an excellent option for them to invest in Bitcoin. However, that investment will serve as a retirement fund.

Move to Another Country

As we said, not all countries around the world have crypto taxes. You have probably heard many times about different tax heavens. Well, moving to one of them can be an option not to pay taxes.

We know that is not an easy decision to make. You primarily need to be sure that the option would be good for all aspects of life. Despite that, you also need to have certain qualifications to start living and working abroad. The countries that allow you something like that are Germany, Puerto Rico, Belarus, Slovenia, etc.

In Some Cases, You May Need to Give Up Citizenship

This option works for people that are citizens of the United States. It doesn’t matter where you live, how much you earn, and which job you have. If you have an American passport, you will have to pay taxes at home. Because of that, the only option you have is to give up your passport. You can try to become an expatriate in some other country.

We know many people do not like this option. Everyone will probably say it is a bit drastic. However, we had to highlight it because some people are willing to do something like that. Unfortunately, here you have another catch that you need to know.

Getting citizenship in another country is not easy at all. In most cases, one of the requirements all countries have is living on its territory for at least 5 years. In some cases, the requirements are even more demanding. Of course, you can always choose to marry a person that is a citizen of that country. Yet, doing that just because of the papers is an extremely tough decision.

Tax-Free Gold Is Also an Option

This option will be great for the most creative buyers and investors. You may not get the traditional money for your Bitcoins. However, you need to understand that gold is tax-free. Many gold owners started to offer that type of option to Bitcoin supporters. It seems that those people realized how powerful digital currencies will be in the future years.

The entire process is not difficult at all. It is the same as purchasing gold with traditional money. You just need to find the best place to do something like that.

Final Thought

These four ways will help you cash out Bitcoin without paying taxes. We recommend you use the one that will be meet your requirements and expectations. If going to another place is not a problem for you, then move to a tax-free country. On the other hand, you can always invest in gold with your digital currencies.

Do not underestimate the importance of education. Use every possible tool that will help you understand the industry and make a better profit out of it.