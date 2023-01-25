Of all the degrees in the academic world, a business degree has a top-class position. Business majors have a unique advantage over others. For business professionals, the job market is fairly promising. As the economy is diversifying and market globalization is influencing how people do business, the need for business professionals has increased. According to BLS, business occupations are expected to grow faster than the typical occupation between 2019 and 2029.

In addition to this, with experience and training, business professionals can work in various environments, including marketing, management, accounting, and more. It’s safe to say that it is easy for businesspeople to find jobs that fit their skill sets, career advancement goals, and wage expectations.

However, picking your line of work can get a bit complex for someone that just came out of business school, especially since there are many different careers in business. To help you figure out your calling, here are some of the most popular business careers in 2023:

1. Operations Manager

Businesses frequently use operations managers, nonprofit organizations, and governmental organizations to oversee daily operations.

An operations manager’s responsibilities may include overseeing staff members daily, raising earnings, maximizing productivity, making predictions, setting budgets, and controlling costs. These managers monitor, hire, and train employees in major organizations. They also manage quality assurance programs and create process adjustments.

So, if you are on the hunt for business management and administration careers, the role of an operations manager may be the best one. You’ll normally require a bachelor’s or master’s degree in business administration or operations management to become an operations manager. Moreover, companies occasionally favor applicants with two years or less of work experience.

2. Human Resource Manager

Human resource managers retain, develop, and reward human potential. Additionally, HR managers offer effective planning to improve company outputs. Human resource managers also work to inspire, hire, boost and teach employees (the most precious resource). Many HR managers are also experts in handling employee benefit programs, attendance issues, and incentive programs.

3. Marketing Manager

Based on consumer, market, and corporate data, marketing managers plan and promote businesses. Marketing managers determine the demand for a company’s goods and services and devise strategies for raising revenues, money, and stock.

Marketing managers also use a range of public relations and promotional tactics to boost sales and realize a company’s potential. To acquire the particular skills and expertise required to launch careers, marketing managers often need at least a bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing, or a similar discipline.

4. Personal Financial Consultants

PFAs provide short and long-term means of managing financial investments for clients. These experts also provide their clients with ways to maximize their financial goals in debt reduction and management, as well as investments, retirement savings, insurance coverages, and pensions.

Clients might benefit from the personal financial advisors’ knowledge of both federal and state taxes. Moreover, personal financial advisers must have a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, accounting, or law to guarantee the intellectual foundation required for career success.

5. E-Commerce Advisors

One of the highest-paying business careers is that of an e-commerce advisor. E-commerce advisors are responsible for helping businesses increase their online sales. Depending on the requirements of the company they work for, their responsibilities change.

However, they might also design and implement websites, devise marketing strategies, or offer advice on how to boost sales. An e-commerce consultant typically makes $117k yearly, though this amount can vary greatly based on the consultant’s level of knowledge and experience.

Candidates with master’s degrees in information systems or similar subjects are preferred by some employers as well. In terms of experience and skills, applicants for this post must have at least three years of expertise in e-commerce-related fields, such as website construction or online marketing.

6. Business Analyst

A business analyst’s main duties include producing business analysis, determining business demands, forecasting, organizing, monitoring, analyzing, pricing, and presenting to stakeholders. Finding any business issues or inefficiencies and developing solutions are two of a business analyst’s main responsibilities.

Although they may also work on projects in other fields, their primary areas of responsibility are IT and reinvention initiatives. Senior management and leadership teams frequently consult with business analysts at the outset of a project. Many business analysts work on specialized projects as independent contractors, acting as the liaison between IT and the company’s other departments.

7. Public Relations Manager

A public relations manager’s major goal is to create and preserve a positive public perception of their client or organization. They organize, design, and manage the initiatives and content to improve a company’s reputation. PR managers locate their clients’ stories and convey a message to the general public. They have a talent for business and develop a plan that will get the public’s support.

In addition to writing press releases and responding to media inquiries, public relations managers also plan seminars, compose speeches for corporate newsletters, create media kits, and compose speeches that are acceptable for their clients’ product launches and media appearances. They must combat any unfavorable publicity and manage any problems involving public relations. They can create a brand image through their work and skills, which causes the brand to expand rapidly. A degree in business or public relations is required for PR managers.

8. Auditor/Accountant

As an auditor or accountant, you work with organizations to keep their monetary records current, accurate, and compliant with industry requirements. Auditors check the correctness of financial data and reports, which accountants frequently create.

To do this, you can prepare tax returns, examine financial records for correctness and compliance, analyze accounting systems for efficiency, and make financial and business recommendations to management. A bachelor’s or master’s degree in business accounting will help you succeed if you want to work in accounting or auditing. Many accountants also choose to become Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) to further advance their job prospects.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are countless career paths for business professionals. Each of these careers is highly respected and has an unprecedented pay scale. Furthermore, assessing yourself and your skills is crucial before you pick a career. Remember that the business field is always changing and expanding, so if you want to stand out, you must move with the times.