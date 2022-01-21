Computing is the future of the information technology sector. The physical servers are the things of the past because they take up both financial and material resources. Young companies and startups with limited resources prefer moving their database and software to storage. Remote working culture has also caught up, so storage helps easy database accessibility. With the fast internet and the development of the 5G spectrum, computing will soon replace physical storage systems.

Additionally, the evolution of newer technologies like the Internet of Things requires active computing and database management. Also, we are now using storage management for traffic control and other such activities. The pandemic also saw an increase in OTT platforms’ popularity. With theaters closed and CDs and DVDs getting outdated, online streaming platforms saw a tremendous surge in demands.

These OTT websites and applications require active storage and management. For the professional IT sector, complex machine learning algorithms are now stored online to enable the efficient functioning of consumer-end services. Hence, the demand for expert computing professionals will increase for the reasons stated above. Computing and management is the thing of the future, and many industries are centered around them. Therefore, let’s look at the career scope of a computing specialist.

Administrator

Consider this career as a management specialist.The difference is that you will have to manage the online database for your company here. Storage requires complex protocols and security features to prevent data leakages, and there has to be continuous monitoring and assessment of the online database.

Additionally, you will also have to monitor the employees’ activities on cloud servers. Notice the uptime and number of downloads. You will also be on the time that will decide accessibility to employees.

Some employees may get restricted access, while some top-level hierarchs may get complete access to data. Also, you will have to decide on the need for system updates. Lastly, an administrator determines the security procedure and standard operating procedure.

Today, employees prefer working from their homes or other such remote locations. In such a situation, the demand for a professional administrator is bound to rise.

To make a career in this field, you should have completed some mygreatlearning.com such as a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a degree in management information systems. Additionally, the first-hand experience of 3-5 years will go a long way in this field. The average salary for administrators today stands at $95,000 a year.

Architect

Architect is one of the premium careers in the field of computing.A architect does the same work as a physical architect, and he designs the overall framework of storage and database handling.

Think of an architect as a designer who plans the house’s structure and other things, such as wiring, plumbing, etc., come later. Similarly, an architect understands the company’s organizational needs and designs the perfect strategy for cloud management.

An architect also takes note of the budget and plans the output accordingly. Many organizations today are building their dedicated team of architects because they want to customize their database per their unique needs and requirements. Therefore, architecture is one of the highly sought career choices today.

To start a career in this field, you must get a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and a master’s in the same discipline will add credibility to your skills. You can also go for a dedicated MBA program after completing your package. Today, the average salary of a architect stands at a whopping $140,000 a year.

Cloud automation engineer

As discussed earlier, an architect ensures a smooth transition to online databases. They make sure that a company does not lose its valuable time and resources during this transition. Now, another aspect of this transition is the need for automation.

Today, the world is moving rapidly towards artificial intelligence and complete digitization. Companies are trying to invest heavily in the latest technologies to save time and money on human labor. Hence, the need for automation arises.

A cloud automation engineer understands the company’s requirements and the nature of work. Accordingly, these engineers devise an algorithm that saves employees from repetitive tasks. To build a career in this field, you must have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology.

Since you will be expected to work in the area of artificial intelligence, you will also need specialization in machine learning. In the end, your hard work will pay off because the average salary of a cloud automation engineer is $141,000.

Cloud consultant

Cloud consultant is a service-based industry. Here, you will have to research and apply permutation and computation to arrive at the perfect solution. A cloud consultant works closely with the client company to understand its needs and requirements.

Next, these cloud consultants design a plan to ensure a smooth switch to cloud-based operations. They also advise on the tools and software required to make such transitions. Since consultants have all the budgetary information, they research the market thoroughly and suggest the best cloud platform to the company.

Therefore, people looking to build a career in this industry must have an in-depth knowledge of computing and management and significant players in this regard. Lastly, a cloud consultant is also expected to overlook the company’s migration policies to a cloud-based platform. If the company has some specific demands, the consultant should find a cloud platform that suits these demands.

To build a career in this field, you must have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology. Since this career is associated with managerial tasks, an MBA degree is also necessary. The average salary of a cloud consultant today is $129,333.

Cloud engineer

Cloud engineers are a crucial part of the architect’s team. They work closely with architects to devise a perfect strategy relating to cloud management. Cloud engineers understand the company’s special needs and requirements and prepare a cloud strategy accordingly.

They help design the cloud framework and ensure that the framework is implemented as planned. Additionally, engineers are also expected to perform some external tasks such as negotiation with vendors to get the best prices or keep an eye on the consultant company to ensure everything is on time.

Cloud engineers also ensure that the company stays on budget and does not go overboard. To build a career in this area, you must get a bachelor’s degree in computer science or complete a PG program in computing and information systems. Additionally, companies also demand some prior experience in programming languages such as Java and Python. The annual average salary of a cloud engineer is $126,808.

Conclusion

Computing and management are slowly becoming an intrinsic part of every organization. Since remote working culture has caught on, businesses are shifting rapidly to online platforms. Hence, demand for cloud experts is rising exponentially. Apart from the careers discussed above, you can also work as a cloud security analyst, cloud software engineer, etc.

The possibilities in this industry are endless. Additionally, the cloud industry is full of opportunities and challenges so that you will enjoy your work thoroughly. With the Great Learning platform, you can get all the specializations necessary to build a strong career. Also, you may get some first-hand working experience with trained professionals.