In this rapidly changing modern society where the internet constantly gives a window into the lives and achievements of individuals, it is easy to feel confused and lacking direction. Well, you’re not the only one on that page, as there are numerous people who are still struggling to identify the exact path they would rather follow.

Undoubtedly, finding the ideal job for you can be challenging. But getting the correct information at hand is helpful when it comes to you exploring your options. One of those options is the field of nursing.

Nursing is a career that naturally appeals to several people, but there is a need for proper knowledge and education before you go into the career or advise someone to go into it. That is the reason for this article: To inform you about all you need to know about pursuing a career in the field.

Everything You Need to Know About a Career in Nursing

Who Is a Nurse?

When the term “nurse” is used, it refers to separate and specialist job roles such as child nurses, mental health nurses, adult nurses, and learning disability nurses. Altogether, those highly skilled and qualified professionals comprise the largest staff group in the health sector, contributing to the society by caring for several people in need every day, week, month, and year.

These medical professionals work in all types of health settings, from surgeries to emergency services, and even the homes of patients, offering invaluable assistance to the ill, vulnerable, and generally everyone in need of help/support.

What Qualities Are Required to Be a Nurse?

There are certain critical qualities that aspiring/potential nurses should possess, and some of them are:

Integrity

The confidentiality of patients is a fundamental tenet for all medical professionals, and you must be a person of integrity to abide by it effortlessly.

Compassion

As a nurse, you will encounter several patients and relatives who may be scared, frightened, or even suffering. Meanwhile, it will help greatly if you can sympathize with their plight and provide them with the necessary support.

Emotional Empathy

As a nurse, it is not your duty to judge, as you will have to deal with different people in different states. Empathy will help you understand the way your patients are feeling and will also help you in building a crucial rapport with those you are treating.

Friendliness

There are times you will need to get sensitive information from your patients. The more friendly and approachable you are, the higher the chances of your patients finding you as a confidant.

Kindness

Many of the people you will be rendering help to will be frightened or uncomfortable. A kind approach will go a long way in giving your patients hope and putting them at ease.

Teamwork

Nursing staff work as part of an unbelievably large, complex, and efficient team. So, you need to develop the spirit of teamwork if you would pursue a career in the field of nursing.

The skills mentioned above are those employers will look for when reading resumes. So, when writing your resume, you must emphasize the skills mentioned above, along with your professional qualifications and competence. These will help you to stand out and express how suitable you are for such a profession.

How to Qualify as a Nurse

There are different paths into the nursing profession, but you will always need a specific degree. You must also be registered with the nursing board of your country. For example, in the US, apart from education, you will be required to pass the NCLEX-RN exam. While in the UK, you will be required to register with the nursing and midwifery council.

Make sure you research your local education and registration requirements before pursuing a career in nursing.

Furthermore, in some countries like the UK, the government could carry the responsibility of funding your training. This means you will not have debts to pay off after your degree. Also, in the US, the department of health and human services runs the Nurse Corps Scholarship Program, which offers tuition relief with stipends.

This explains the fact that obtaining your education in nursing does not necessarily have to cost you an arm and a leg. Hence, ensure you critically look into your grant and scholarship options.

What are the Roles of Nurses?

As a qualified nurse, you will be highly responsible for patient care. Typical duties include the following:

● Observing patients and making the records of your findings.

● Administering medicines and treatments as prescribed by doctors.

● Recording patients’ medical histories and symptoms.

● Operating and monitoring medical equipment.

● Educating patients on how to manage injuries and illnesses both at home and for long-term purposes

● Creating/contributing towards plans for patient care.

● Performing diagnostic tests and helping to analyze results.

● Consultation with other health professionals like doctors and pharmacists.

It is essential to note that your area of specialty will determine the specifics of your role. Moreover, regardless of your field, your workday will be fast-paced and challenging, but highly rewarding because nursing is an in-demand profession, and as mentioned in nurse.org article, nurses receive a high and encouraging salary.

Figure out the area of nursing you would like to key into, and steer your education in that direction. While your general courses will teach you the principles you need to know for the nursing profession, some specializations can also be taught to help you achieve the type of nurse you wish to become.

Nursing Is Not For the Faint-hearted

One factor that discourages many that consider a career in nursing is the working hours. Those employed in hospitals and care facilities will be expected to work around the clock with shifts covering nights, weekends, and even holidays. Some days are also often long, tiring, and physically exhausting. Therefore, the profession is not for the faint-hearted.

However, as challenging as the profession can get, those who choose it feel that the drawbacks/challenges are balanced by the unique sense of reward and personal fulfillment they feel from helping people.