The gift of sight is one of the greatest ones that most people have been bestowed with. To see an innumerable combination of colors and whatnot is one of the most extraordinary things to have without even asking for it. Unfortunately, many people do not have the power of sight, and they are the ones that truly know the importance of being able to see.

This being said, not all those who do have the power of sight can maintain their presence in the same quality throughout their lives. Most people commonly wear corrective lenses, wear contact lenses, and some others with severe sight issues get a Lasik eye operation, a laser-guided invasive operation that will correct any deformity in the retina.

We’re going to discuss the most common way of correcting vision, that is, through the corrective lenses. They have two lenses, one for each eye and each lense with varying power densities. Now here’s the thing. These lenses are completely transparent and let light entirely pass through. This sounds fine.

When it isn’t, the harmful UV rays from the sun can damage the retina, and the corrective lenses can only make the situation worse. This is what polarised lenses aim to eliminate. Visit otticasm.com to know more about polarised sunglasses. We’ll be covering the care for both sunglasses as well as polarised corrective lenses in this article, so without further ado, let’s get into it!

What Are Polarized Lenses

Polarised sunglasses or corrective lenses are visual aids that people use to have clear sight even in high UV rays or sunlight. These lenses are different from the standard type of lenses because they turn into shades in the presence of the sun. This means the lenses turn dark grey to a direct response to sunlight, thereby filtering and limiting the amount of the sun that enters through the lens.

They are a great choice of vision aid if you spend a lot of time outside the house. This comes of great help for those performing work or any continuous activity in the presence of high glare surroundings. Although the color of your vision turns into an image that you usually get while wearing sunglasses, the quality of sight in terms of clarity does not reduce even a bit.

Just as you wear sunblock or sunscreen to protect the other parts of the body exposed to the sun, your vision needs the adequate defense it can get.

Advantages Of Polarized Sunglasses

Clarity in vision

Polarised sunglasses provide you with much-needed clarity in vision even in surroundings that are brightly lit. This is because brightly lit surroundings usually have many glares, and polarised glasses aim to eliminate precisely. You can now work in the sweltering heat and light while comfortably seeing with your lenses.

Minimal loss in color

Although the lenses change in color, viewing the lenses does not lead to a loss in the shade. The lenses aim to give you clarity and color in your vision while minimizing color distortion to the maximum. Therefore, you’d be able to enjoy everything as it is, without having to see everything in dark gray.

Easy on the eyes

Galileo, one of the brightest minds in history, lost his eyesight as a matter of constant exposure to the sun’s rays on observing it through a telescope. A man with perfect vision went clinically blind by the end of his life.

This is the devastating effect that sunlight can have on the naked eye. Hence polarised sunglasses or lenses help you function correctly amidst the damaging UV rays, all while keeping your eyesight intact.

Disadvantages Of Polarised Lenses

Watching E-screens

Watching electrical displays might be a problem for you as polarised glasses are designed to minimize color distortion only for natural light. When it comes to displays and LCD screens, though, the polarised lenses might not be the best choice on your part.

Dimly lit surroundings

As we previously stated, polarised lenses are beneficial for surroundings that are well lit and for outdoor activities. They might not be the best for darker surroundings for apparent reasons. Have you seen anyone wear shades in a dark room? That’s why.

How To Clean And Care For Your Sunglasses And Lenses

Lenses are an extension of your sight. Since they are visual aids, your vision is good only as long as they are. It is impractical and straight-up expensive to keep replacing them often due to defects. Therefore, it is essential to take care of them properly. That being said, let’s take a look at how to take care and properly clean your glasses :