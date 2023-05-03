Lately, we’ve seen a whole lot more coverage on car shipping. There seems to be a lot of information out there on what it is and how it works. However, it doesn’t seem to answer all of the questions that we might have out there – no matter how much we’d like it to.

If you’d like a comprehensive guide for the “do’s” versus the “don’ts” of car shipping, though, then you’ve come to the right place. That’s what we’ll be covering here today, so be sure to keep reading!

Do: Come Prepared

Perhaps one of the most important parts of any transaction like this is to come to the table prepared for whatever you might be facing. This certainly remains true for car shipping services, considering that there will have to be some significant proof of ownership and identity provided to the company beforehand. So, before you decide to get a consultation or a quote, you might want to make sure that you’re ready for it!

Don’t: Lose Track of Your Paperwork

There’s a lot of documentation that you’ll want to have on hand for this sort of thing. To some extent this is true pretty much no matter what you’re doing, but for this process in specific, you’ll want to ensure that you have access to your car registry papers. Additionally, get ready to provide your passport and your driver’s license.

Do: Clean Your Car First

No one really wants to drive around in a dirty vehicle. However, sometimes we don’t even notice as a thin layer of trash accumulates, or we forget some stuff in the back seat – it’s only natural. Still, before you drop your car off for shipping, you’ll want to clean all of that stuff out.

It doesn’t hurt to wash the outside of it either. That way, you can tell the difference between a scratch and a dent versus some dirt or smudges a bit better. You’ll want to take note of any of those little damages before you send the car off, just in case something goes wrong during shipping. Otherwise, without proof of a scratch not being there beforehand, you might end up stuck fixing it all on your own.

Don’t: Leave Stuff in Your Car

As tempting as it might be to just drive your car out to the depot and forget about it until it arrives at your new place, you won’t want to leave anything in there. You can read about why on this page, but the gist of it is that everything left inside will count towards the overall weight of your vehicle.

While that may not seem like that big of a deal, it’s something that can add to the cost of the shipping in general. Each little ounce or pound means more money coming out of your pocket. So, you’ll want anything that isn’t a necessity to stay in the vehicle to be removed. Heck, that includes gas – try to keep the tank less than half-full for the trip.

Do: Research Shipping Companies

Before you decide upon a shipping company to work with, it probably won’t hurt to do a bit of research beforehand. That way, you can be sure that you end up working with one that’s reliable and trustworthy. There are horror stories online about bad experiences with some. However, if you look at what folks have to say before you commit to a specific organization, then you’ll at least have some idea of what you can expect going in.

Don’t: Go With the First One You See No Matter What

By now, most of us have been advertised to by one of these companies at some point or another. Whether it’s something like seen on this page, https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/organizing/moving/moving-packing-tips, or just while we’re scrolling through our social media feeds, it can be super tempting to get a sign-on bonus or something like that because we click on the ad.

However, this isn’t always going to be in our best interest.

Do: consider additional services or insurance

When it comes to shipping a car, considering additional services or insurance can provide peace of mind and potentially save you from unforeseen expenses. Some shipping companies offer a variety of extra services, such as enclosed shipping, expedited shipping, or door-to-door delivery. These services may come with an additional cost, but they can help ensure your car is transported safely and efficiently. For example, enclosed shipping provides extra protection for your car by shielding it from the elements and potential damage during transit. Similarly, expedited shipping can be useful if you need your car to arrive at its destination quickly.

In addition to additional services, it’s important to consider insurance options. While most shipping companies have insurance coverage, it may not cover the full value of your car or certain types of damage. Consider purchasing additional insurance to protect your investment and ensure that you are fully covered in the event of any damage during transport. By considering additional services and insurance, you can help ensure a successful and stress-free car shipping experience.

As was mentioned above, it’s probably best to do a bit of research beforehand. That way, we won’t end up stuck committed to a company that has a history of damaging the vehicles that they’re transporting or something like that. Really, this is more just a safety precaution than anything else, but it can certainly be useful to keep in mind.

Generally speaking, car shipping is a nice alternative to having to drive your car to your new home yourself. You can save on the gas money and get settled at home without needing to stress about meeting deadlines or racing through a bunch of cross-state highways and turnpikes. As long as you’re conscientious about it, then you really shouldn’t have anything to worry about in terms of safety and speed!